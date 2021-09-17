Even though the resurgence of COVID-19 cases is causing widespread concern, many patients are now rescheduling their non-COVID-19 medical procedures thanks to solid progress on the vaccination front. This is driving an increase in demand for medical equipment. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment are contributing to the industry’s recovery.

Investors’ interest in the industry is evidenced by the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF’s (XHE) 5.6% gains over the past month, versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) marginal returns. Furthermore, the industry is expected to grow exponentially due to the integration of advanced technologies. According to a Research and Markets report, the global medical device market will reach $745 billion by 2030.

So, it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally strong medical equipment companies Conformis, Inc. (CFMS), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO), and Accuray Incorporated (ARAY). These stocks are currently trading at less than $10 per share.

Conformis, Inc. (CFMS)

CFMS in Bedford, Mass., is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells joint replacement implants. It provides personalized knee replacement products, such as iTotal CR, iTotal PS, and iDuo. In addition, it provides Conformis Hip System and Cordera hip replacement products.

CFMS entered an exclusive distribution agreement with XR Medical Group Limited in June, representing its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. Mark Augusti, CFMS’ President and CEO, said, “This distribution agreement is another example of progress as we execute our overall growth strategy. We are confident that our unique product portfolio will serve to accelerate Conformis’ international growth.”

CFMS’ total revenues increased 189.4% year-over-year to $56.35 million for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. Its gross profit increased 331.5% year-over-year to $47.54 million. Its net income came in at $38.04 million, versus a $2.14 million loss in the year-ago period, while its EPS came in at $0.21, compared to a $0.03 loss in the prior year quarter.

For Its fiscal year 2021, CFMS’ revenue and EPS are expected to grow 54.3% and 102.9%, respectively, year-over-year to $106.08 million and $0.01. In addition, it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past nine months, the stock has gained 181.5% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $1.82.

It’s no surprise that CFMS has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting. In addition, it has a B grade for Growth, Quality, Value, and Sentiment.

CFMS is ranked #44 in the Medical – Devices & Equipment industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for CFMS (Stability and Momentum).

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO)