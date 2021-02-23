The POWR Ratings for the day have been calculated. Check out the latest ratings for yourself, and you will find plenty have bullish outlooks.

The POWR Ratings make it clear several stocks are Strong Buys with A grades. However, if you keep scrolling through the latest upgrades, you will find dozens of stocks upgraded to a B rating, signifying they are Buys.

Let’s delve deeply into three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades: Chemed (CHE), Herbalife Nutrition (HLF), and Verint Systems (VRNT).

Chemed (CHE)

CHE is divided into two groups: The Roto-Rooter Group and the Vitas Group. In short, CHE is involved in a multitude of business activities. CHE operates and manages companies under its umbrella in a decentralized manner. In fact, CHE has been involved in more than a dozen meaningful acquisitions/divestitures throughout its history.

At the moment, slightly more than 65% of CHE revenue stems from its Vitas Healthcare business and Roto-Rooter business. Most people are aware that Roto-Rooter provides plumbing and water cleanup services. Yet, few know that CHE’s Vita’s business offers palliative and hospice services for those battling terminal illness.

CHE has a reasonable forward P/E ratio of 27.67. The stock is priced about $84 below its 52-week high of $560. Check out CHE’s POWR Ratings, and you will find the stock has A grades in the Quality and Sentiment components along with a B grade in the stability component. You can find out more CHE additional POWR Ratings grades by clicking here.

Of the 77 stocks in the Medical – Services industry, CHE is ranked fourth. You can find other top stocks in the Medical – Services industry by clicking here. The analysts have established an average price target of $580 for the stock, indicating a potential 16.57% upside. CHE had a 2020 price return of 21.59% and returned 55.58% in 2019.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

It was not long ago when HLF was considered a shady stock and business with questionable claims and practices. However, HLF is gradually working its way into the mainstream, becoming that much more popular with health-conscious individuals and investors. This worldwide network marketing business provides a litany of nutritional supplements and products that help people shed pesky pounds and live healthier lives.

HLF has an A grade in the Quality component of the POWR Ratings and B grades in the Value and Growth components. If you would like to learn more about how HLF fares in terms of the Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability components of the POWR Ratings, click here. Of the 12 stocks in the Medical – Consumer Goods industry, HLF is ranked 5th. You can find other top stocks in the Medical – Consumer Goods industry by clicking here.

HLF was just above water in 2020 with a gain of .80% and has returned 6.22% over the past three years. Analysts have established an average price target of $70.33 for HLF, indicating a potential upside of 41%. HLF still has a low forward P/E ratio of 10, indicating the stock may be undervalued.

The push toward healthy living following the eventual end of the pandemic will shift the spotlight to the likes of HLF, possibly helping the stock move higher.

Verint Systems (VRNT)

VRNT provides software-based services through complex analytics that improve business intelligence, digital security, and the interception of communications. VRNT has an A grade in the Value component of the POWR Ratings along with B grades in the Momentum and Growth components. If you would like to learn more about VRNT’s performance in the rest of the POWR Ratings components grades such as Quality, Stability, and Sentiment, you can find out more by clicking here.

VRNT returned 21.35% last year and 21.35% in 2019. Of the 60 publicly traded companies in the Software – Business industry, VRNT is ranked third. You can find other top stocks in the Software – Business industry by clicking here.

Analysts have established an average price target of $68 for VRNT, indicating a potential upside of 30%. VRNT still has a relatively low forward P/E ratio of 22, indicating it is likely undervalued at its current price.

CHE shares were trading at $476.72 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.28 (-0.06%). Year-to-date, CHE has declined -10.49%, versus a 2.32% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

