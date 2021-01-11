Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The stock market has fared surprisingly well amidst the civil unrest in the United States. Take a look at the latest POWR Ratings, and you will find dozens of stocks have received upgrades.

Assuming there is no more violence and the coronavirus vaccines prove effective, it looks like the market should have fairly smooth sailing in the months ahead.

Let’s take a look at four of the most intriguing recent POWR Ratings upgrades: Charter Communications (CHTR), Fiserv (FISV), and Copart (CPRT).

Charter Communications (CHTR)

As the country’s second-largest cable operator, CHTR is worthy of your consideration. CHTR provides internet, video, and voice services. All in all, CHTR serves more than 30 million people and businesses. CHTR has more than 300 million devices wirelessly hooked up to its network. CHTR’s Spectrum Mobile service has more than two million subscriber lines.

Though CHTR is around $50 away from its 52-week high, it has a reasonable forward P/E ratio of 30.03. Analyst forecast that good things are in store for CHTR, establishing an average price target of $695.45. This could mean a potential 10% upside.

The POWR Ratings show CHTR has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. The stock also has a “B” Industry Rank grade. Of the 14 stocks in the Entertainment – TV & Internet Providers industry, CHTR is ranked second. CHTR had a 2020 price return of 36.38% along with a 2019 price return of 70.22%.

Though consumers are cutting the cord on cable in larger numbers with each passing year, CHTR’s internet and mobile segments are holding strong and likely will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Fiserv (FISV)

Chances are you have heard of FISV, yet you might not fully understand the company’s business. FISV offers integrated information management services and systems. Examples of FISV offerings include document distribution services, transaction processing, and solutions for software/systems and business process outsourcing. FISV is less than $10 away from its 52-week high of $125.05, yet it has a forward P/E ratio of 21.65, meaning it could move higher without being too overpriced.

Analysts are bullish on FISV, setting an average price target of $135 for the stock, indicating a potential 16% upside. FISV has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade POWR Rating components. The stock also has “B” grades in the Industry Rank and Peer Grade components. Of the 311 stocks in the Financial Services (Enterprise) industry, FISV is ranked second.

FISV has a six-month price return of 14.90% along with a 2019 price return of 57.34%. FISV appears to have established a price floor around $93 in the summer and fall months. The stock has since ascended beyond $100, with selling resistance around a new apparent price floor of $107.

FISV is intriguing simply because it provides the technologies that financial institutions rely upon to transmit funds. The company also greases the wheels of e-commerce and also provides point-of-sale solutions businesses need. Furthermore, FISV income is generated by way of fee income that poses no credit risk or interest rate challenges.

Copart (CPRT)

CPRT’s virtual bidding online auction technology facilitates automobile sales across the globe. In fact, CPRT does business in more than 170 countries.

CPRT has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components of the POWR Ratings. The stock is ranked first out of 24 in the Auto Dealers & Rentals industry. CPRT had a 2020 price return just under 40%. The company’s 2019 price return was even better, coming in at slightly more than 90%.

CPRT was moving toward $130 in late December yet quickly retreated, moving down to $117. The stock appears to be in the midst of a bounce-back toward the $125 to $130 level. The bullish sentiment for the rebound in the auto industry in unison with the coronavirus vaccine rollout could help push CPRT back to its 52-week high of $130.96.

CHTR shares . Year-to-date, CHTR has declined -3.09%, versus a 1.29% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

