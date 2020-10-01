Should You Buy Shares of CrowdStrike Under $150?

: crwd | CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. - News, Ratings, and Charts

crwd – The work-and-learn-from-home trend triggered by the pandemic has escalated the demand for cybersecurity tools. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has immensely benefited from the demand and has returned 175% year-to-date. However, the stock has lost nearly 4.4% over the past month. Find out whether you should buy the dip.

By Sidharath Gupta
Oct 1, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

With businesses being forced to go online and operate over cloud computing, as a result of the pandemic, corporations are placing an emphasis on cybersecurity and cloud protection. CrowdStrike (CRWD) rose to the occasion by providing cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

CRWD is one of the best performing cybersecurity stocks of 2020, with a powerful business model generating record revenue. In the second quarter that ended in July, top-line was up 84% year-over-year to $199 million, and annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 87% year-over-year to $790.6 million. The company reported a loss of $0.14 per share, significantly improving from the year-ago loss of $0.4 per share.

With the robust growth in its operating results, the stock has gained 175.4% year-to-date. This impressive performance and a potential upside based on a number of factors, has helped it earn a “Buy” rating in our proprietary ratings system.

Here is how our proprietary POWR Ratings system evaluates CRWD:

Trade Grade: A

CRWD is currently trading higher than its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $119.11 and $82.76, respectively, indicating that the stock is in an uptrend. In fact, the stock’s 37% return over the past three months reflects this solid short-term bullishness.

CRWD added 969 net new subscription customers in the last reported quarter to take the total to 7,230 subscription customers. This represents 91% year-over-year growth. CRWD’s subscription customers that have adopted four or more cloud modules increased to 57%, and those with five or more cloud modules increased to 39%, compared to the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the company was identified as the fastest-growing endpoint security software vendor in the IDC Worldwide Endpoint Security Software Market Shares 2019 report.

Buy & Hold Grade: B

In terms of proximity to its 52-week high, which is a key factor that our Buy & Hold Grade takes into account, CRWD is fairly positioned. The stock is currently trading 10.3% below its 52-week high of $153.10.

CRWD has recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Preempt Security, a leading provider of Zero Trust and conditional access technology for real-time access control and threat prevention. Moreover, CRWD also formed an alliance with workforce and customer identity software provider Okta (OKTA), and security peers Proofpoint (PFPT) and Netskope earlier this year.

In words of George Kurtz, the CEO of CRWD, “A favorable competitive environment and strong secular tailwinds are fueling our growth. Organizations are shedding outdated systems and accelerating their move to modern cloud-native technologies to meet the demands of today’s threat landscape.”

Peer Grade: A

CRWD operates in the cybersecurity industry. Other popular stocks in the group are Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP), Cloudflare (NET), and Proofpoint (PFPT). CRWD comfortably beat the year-to-date gains of its peers as CHKP, NET, and PEPT returned 8.5%, -8%, and 104.7%, respectively, over this period.

Overall POWR Rating: B (Buy)

Overall, CRWD is rated a “Buy” due to its impressive quarterly performances, diligent alliances, and solid price momentum, as determined by the components of our overall POWR Ratings.

Bottom Line

As more companies adopt cloud-based services, security will be of the uttermost importance. This should continue to create demand for the company’s offerings. Unlike some of the older cybersecurity outfits, CRWD isn’t simply interested in taking over market share. Rather, the company is trying to architect a brand-new type of security for the modern age. However, the company needs to do more than protect endpoints to continue its momentum in the long run.

Analyst sentiment, which gives a good sense of a stock’s future price movement, is pretty impressive for CRWD. The street expects revenues for the current quarter ending October 2020 to grow 69.9% year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate for the ongoing quarter indicates a 100% rise from the year-ago value. This outlook should keep CRWD’s price momentum alive in the near term.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Do NOT Buy Stocks Before the Election!

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

Chart of the Day- See Christian Tharp’s Stocks Ready to Breakout

CRWD shares were trading at $143.03 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $5.71 (+4.16%). Year-to-date, CRWD has gained 186.81%, versus a 6.08% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sidharath Gupta


Sidharath’s passion for the markets and his love of words guided him to becoming a financial journalist. He began his career as an Equity Analyst, researching stocks and preparing in-depth research reports. Sidharath is currently pursuing the CFA program to deepen his knowledge of financial anlaysis and investment strategies. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CRWDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CHKPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NETGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
Get RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Do NOT Buy Stocks Before the Election!

The 2 months coming into a Presidential election are traditionally rough for the stock market (SPY). The great uncertainty leads to a selloff that begets a rally after the election is finalized. But if the increase in write in ballots delays election results, then you can imagine how much more uncertainty there will be...and how much worse that is for the market.
Sep 30, 2020 | 12:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy Palantir’s Direct Listing?

Palantir (PLTR) is a highly anticipated startup that creates software to help governments and businesses find insights out of large data sets. The stock shares some characteristics with recent big IPO winners like high growth, margins, and annual recurring revenue.
Sep 30, 2020 | 7:00am

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Election Stocks for a Biden Win and 2 for a Trump Win

The first presidential debate is tonight and while the debate itself isn't likely to move markets, we do need to start considering stocks that would benefit under each candidate. Here are two stocks that should benefit from a Biden win, Tesla (TSLA) and UnitedHealth (UNH), and two that should benefit from a Trump win, Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).
Sep 29, 2020 | 5:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy the Asana Direct Listing?

Asana (ASAN) is going public with a direct listing. The company builds workplace collaboration tools that are growing in popularity. It has 2/3 of the Fortune 500 companies using its product, and it has a successful track record of monetizing users.
Sep 30, 2020 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Election Stocks for a Biden Win and 2 for a Trump Win

The first presidential debate is tonight and while the debate itself isn't likely to move markets, we do need to start considering stocks that would benefit under each candidate. Here are two stocks that should benefit from a Biden win, Tesla (TSLA) and UnitedHealth (UNH), and two that should benefit from a Trump win, Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).
Sep 29, 2020 | 5:26pm

Read More Stories

More CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. - (crwd) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All crwd News