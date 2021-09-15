EQT Corporation (EQT) in Pittsburgh, Pa., is the largest independent natural gas producer in the United States, with a core asset base across the Appalachian Basin. Surging natural gas prices have driven EQT’s stock to substantial price gains over the past few months. Shares of EQT have gained 53.7% year-to-date and 8.9% over the past month.

Because natural gas prices are expected to hit a 13-year high this winter, analysts expect EQT to gain momentum in the coming months. The $26.73 12-month median price target for the stock indicates a 36.9% potential upside from yesterday’s closing price of $19.53.

However, EQT’s bleak financials and stretched valuation might make its rally unsustainable, especially in a volatile market.

Here’s what we think could shape EQT’s performance in the near term:

Lawsuits

Shareholder rights firm Barr Law Firm, WeissLaw LLP, and Halper Sadeh LLP are currently investigating whether EQT violated federal securities laws or breached fiduciary duties during its acquisition of Alta Resources Development LLC in May.

Also, the company is currently a named defendant in a class-action lawsuit that alleges misrepresentations by EQT to investors regarding the synergies of its acquisition of Rice Energy in December last year. EQT initially filed a motion to dismiss the case, which was rejected in Pennsylvania’s United States District Court.

Bleak Financials

As the global economy moves toward reducing its carbon footprint, natural gas has emerged as an effective alternative to fossil fuels, given its substantially lower carbon emissions. This, coupled with gradual reopening of countries worldwide, has resulted in improved sales margins for the company. EQT’s total sales volume increased 21.7% year-over-year to 421 billion of cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) in its fiscal second quarter ended June 30.

Despite a slight increase in average realized price per millions of cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), EQT’s net loss worsened 255.9% from the same period last year to $936 million. Its loss per share was $3.35, which compares with the prior-quarter’s $1.03 loss per share. In addition, EQT’s net operating cash flows fell 90.4% from their year-ago value to $43 million.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

EQT has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.