4 Auto Manufacturing Stocks With more Upside Than Ford Motor, According to Wall Street

NYSE: F | Ford Motor Company News, Ratings, and Charts

F – Despite attracting much investor attention with the launch of new electric vehicles, Ford Motor (F) has been suffering due to a semiconductor chip shortage and high input costs. We think that in contrast, their strong financials and deliveries should help Daimler (DDAIF), General Motors (GM), Stellantis (STLA), and NIO (NIO) perform better than F in the coming months. Read on.

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Jan 13, 2022


The efforts by governments worldwide to achieve carbon neutrality and electromobility in the coming decades have been pushing auto manufacturers to focus on electric vehicles (EVs) over the past few years. However, a current semiconductor chip shortage badly affected the auto industry last year, forcing companies to halt production, leading to low inventory and a rise in car prices.

Popular auto manufacturer Ford Motor Company’s (F) launch of new electric vehicles helped it gain significant investor attention, as evidenced by its shares’ 150.2% gains over the past year. However, production cuts, the impact of the chip shortage, and cannibalization of its sales led to a significant decline in F’s U.S. sales in 2021. Though F is making considerable investments in its EV segment, rising battery and other input costs, and lower profits from its vehicle sales, could make it difficult for the company to meet the surging demand. Analysts expect F’s shares to suffer  a 10.5% price decline  in the near term.

Because government policy support and rising investments to ramp up production could slightly ease the semiconductor chip shortage this year, the industry is expected to rebound. As such, Wall Street Analysts believe fundamentally-strong auto manufacturers Daimler AG (DDAIF), General Motors Company (GM), Stellantis N.V. (STLA), and NIO Inc. (NIO) have the potential to outperform F in the upcoming months.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Daimler AG (DDAIF)

Headquartered in Germany, DDAIF is an automotive engineering company that develops, produces, and distributes cars, trucks, and vans. The company operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars; Daimler Trucks; Mercedes-Benz Vans; Daimler Buses; and Daimler Financial Services. It also sells related spare parts and accessories.

On Dec. 2, 2021, DDAIF approved more than  €60 billion ($68.81 billion) in the Mercedes-Benz Business Plan for 2022 to 2026 to be focused on electrification, digitalization, and automated driving. Following the Daimler Truck spin-off, Mercedes-Benz will focus on profit and growth opportunities in the passenger car and vans businesses. It also expects that the use of standardized battery platforms and scalable vehicle architectures, together with advances in battery technology, will reduce the variable costs of vehicles. The company is looking forward to leading in electric drives and car software in the coming years.

DDAIF’s revenue for its fiscal 2021 third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, increased marginally year-over-year to €31.65 billion ($36.21 billion). The company’s gross profit came in at €6.71 billion ($7.68 billion), representing a 14% year-over-year improvement. Its operating profit was  €2.88 billion ($3.29 billion) for the quarter, indicating a 15.1% rise from the prior-year period. DDAIF’s net profit were  €2.47 billion ($2.83 billion), up 20.6% from the year-ago period. And its  EPS increased 20.9% year-over-year to €2.31. The company had €25.36 billion ($29.01 billion) in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2021.

Analysts expect the company’s EPS to increase 234.3% year-over-year to $13.64 in its fiscal year 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The $200.90 billion consensus revenue estimate for the same fiscal year represents an 8.1% rise from the prior-year period.

The stock has gained 18.9% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $84.22. Of 17 Wall Street analysts that have rated the stock, 14 rated it Buy, and three rated it Hold. The  $105.27  average price target for the stock indicates a 25% upside potential.

General Motors Company (GM)

GM in Detroit, Mich., designs, manufactures, and sells cars, trucks, crossover vehicles, and related automobile parts to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments worldwide. The company operates through GM North America; GM International; Cruise; and GM Financial segments. It also offers vehicle protection, maintenance, satellite radio, and automotive financing services.

On Jan. 11, 2022, GM introduced CarBravo, which allows used-vehicle customers access to both the dealer and a national central stock of expansive GM and non-GM used vehicles. Through CarBravo and its new digital retail platform (DRP) GM is looking forward to delivering an omnichannel shopping experience and exclusive ownership benefits.

The company had $17.37 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2021. The $6.78 consensus EPS estimate for the fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2021, represents a 38.4% rise from the prior-year period. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Analysts expect GM’s revenue to rise 4.2% year-over-year to $127.63 billion in the same fiscal year.

GM has gained 27.6% in price over the past year and ended yesterday’s trading session at $61.03. Of 16 Wall Street analysts that have rated the stock, 13 have rated it a Buy, while three rated it Hold. Analysts expect the stock’s price to hit $76 in the near term, representing a 24.5% upside potential.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

Based in the Netherlands, STLA designs, manufactures, and sells passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers.

On Jan. 5, 2022, STLA announced a series of global, multi-year agreements with Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) that will deploy AMZN’s technology and software expertise across the STLA organization and help accelerate its shift to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company. Together, the companies will create a suite of software-based products and services for STLA’s new digital cabin platform, STLA SmartCockpit, starting in 2024, and deliver an enhanced digital customer experience to customers.

For its fiscal 2021 third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, STLA’s net revenues from external customers increased 171.8% year-over-year to €32.55 billion ($37.34 billion).

Analysts expect the company’s revenue to be $168.75 billion for its fiscal year 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021, representing a 4.1% rise from the prior-year period. It surpassed Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

STLA has gained 18.1% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $21.12. Of eight Wall Street analysts rating the stock, six have rated it a Buy, and one rated it Hold. STLA’s $27.14 average price target represents a 28.5% upside potential.

NIO Inc. (NIO)

Known as the ‘Tesla of China,’ Jiading, China-based NIO designs, manufactures, and sells smart and connected EVs that are integrated with next-generation technologies and artificial intelligence. The company’s products include its EP9 supercar and ES8 7-seater SUV. It provides home charging, power express valet service, and other power solutions that include access to public charging, access to power mobile charging trucks, and battery swapping.

NIO delivered 10,489 vehicles in December 2021 and 25,034 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing by 49.7% and 44.3%, respectively, from their prior-year period values. Also, the company delivered 91,429 vehicles in 2021 in total, representing a 109.1% rise from the year-ago period.

On Dec. 18, 2021, NIO launched the ET5, a mid-size premium smart electric sedan, and expects to begin its deliveries in September 2022. The company is looking forward to witnessing high demand after its launch.

For its fiscal 2021 third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, NIO’s total revenues increased 116.6% year-over-year to $1.52 billion. The company had $3.35 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2021.

A $5.62 billion consensus revenue estimate for its fiscal year 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021, represents a 120.1% rise from the prior-year period. Over the past year, NIO’s shares have declined 48.9% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $31.68. Eight of nine Wall Street analysts rating the stock have rated it a Buy, and one rated it Hold. The $59.96 average price target represents an 89.3% upside potential.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2022 Stock Market Outlook

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

F shares were trading at $25.65 per share on Thursday morning, up $1.18 (+4.82%). Year-to-date, F has gained 23.50%, versus a -0.92% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DDAIFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NIOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) continued on its bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in his “2022 Stock Market Outlook” which includes his top 12 stocks for the year ahead. Read on for full details below...
Jan 12, 2022 | 5:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector Report for 2022: A Complete Investor's Guide

The healthcare sector is the third-largest in the US and is now accounts for 18% of US GDP. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 and should continue to gain due to an aging population in the US. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Jan 5, 2022 | 5:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Apple a Good FAANG Stock to Own in 2022?

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) made history this week by becoming the first company in the world to hit a $3 trillion market cap. The company’s latest technological inventions and product updates position it well to dominate the tech industry over the long term. However, with its massive investments in autonomous driving technology, will AAPL successfully penetrate the EV space? Read more to learn our view.
Jan 6, 2022 | 10:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm

Read More Stories

More Ford Motor Company (F) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All F News