Once again, the StockNews’ proprietary POWR Ratings were calculated. If you take a close look at the track record of the POWR Ratings, you will find the system’s Strong Buy stocks provide a whopping four times the 7% yearly return for the S&P 500 dating back to 1999.

If you are looking for top stocks to invest in, you owe it to yourself to check the ratings at least a couple of times per week. However, we provide the occasional inside look at which stocks have been upgraded and downgraded in the POWR Ratings system.

Here is a quick rundown of three stocks that were recently upgraded to Strong Buy ratings in the POWR Ratings: Foot Locker (FL), Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).

Foot Locker (FL)

FL sells footwear and sports-related gear to the masses both online and offline. FL has nearly 3,000 stores spanning more than two dozen countries spread out across the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and Europe.

FL is particularly attractive as its forward P/E ratio is a lowly 12.84, meaning it is likely underpriced. FL is a POWR Ratings monster with an overall grade of A, which translates into a Strong Buy rating. FL also has grades of A in the Momentum and Growth components and grades of B in the Value and Quality components. You can find out how FL fares in the Sentiment and Stability components by clicking here.

Of the 34 publicly traded companies in the Athletics & Recreation industry, FL is ranked #1 overall. Click here to find other top stocks in this industry. FL is up 53% so far year to date. Analysts are fairly bullish on FL. Six rate it as a Strong Buy and another six rate it a Buy.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

KSS is a department store chain that sells a diverse array of goods at affordable prices. Kohl’s has more than 1,100 stores spaced out across the entirety of the country. Here, you will find sneakers, apparel, accessories, home items, beauty supplies, and plenty more. KS stock is up 36% so far for the year.

KSS has an attractive forward P/E ratio of 16.84. The company has an overall grade of A, translating into a Strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. KSS also has grades of A in the Value and Growth components and a B Quality Grade. Click here to learn more about how KSS grades out in the Sentiment, Stability, and Momentum components.

KSS is ranked 5th of 65 stocks in the Fashion & Luxury industry. Click here to find other top stocks in this industry. An aggregate of analysts has an average target price of $64.21 for the stock, indicating a potential upside. Six analysts rate the stocks a Strong Buy, and two rate it a Buy.

Nathan’s Famous (NATH)

NATH owns and operates fast food outlets in the United States and Puerto Rico. NATH has 200 restaurant locations, most of which are located in 18 states. Examples of NATH food offerings include frankfurters, hamburgers, seafood, crinkle-cut fried potatoes, and fried chicken.

NATH has strong POWR Ratings with a Strong Buy rating and an overall grade of A. The company also has B grades in the Quality, Sentiment, Value, and Stability components. You can find out how NATH grades out in the Momentum and Growth components by clicking here. Of the 47 publicly traded companies in the Restaurants industry, NATH is ranked 7th. This industry A-rated. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

NATH has returned 18% so far year to date. NATH should fare well now that the economy is finally reopening. Look for NATH to generate strong sales this summer as life returns to normal.

FL shares were trading at $63.66 per share on Wednesday morning, up $2.24 (+3.65%). Year-to-date, FL has gained 58.47%, versus a 12.24% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

