Is FleetCor Technologies a Good Fintech Stock to Buy for 2022?

NYSE: FLT | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

FLT – Digital payment solutions provider FleetCor Technologies (FLT) recently delivered a solid third-quarter earnings report, beating the consensus estimates. However, the stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the stock hit its 52-week low last month. Given FLT’s high volatility, is it smart to buy the dip in the stock? Continue reading.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Jan 3, 2022


Digital payment solutions provider FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) offers its solutions through two categories, Corporate Payments solutions and Expense Management solutions. Last year, the company also extended its lodging business into the insurance vertical via its acquisition of ALE Solutions, Inc., a leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry.

FLT reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the consensus estimates. The company’s revenues came in at $755.48 million, indicating an increase of 29% year-over-year, outpacing the analysts’ expectations by $16.01 million. Also, its adjusted EPS increased 25% from the year-ago value to $3.52, surpassing the consensus estimate by 1.1%. However, net cash provided by operating activities declined 50.6% year-over-year in the nine months ended September 30.

FLT shares have declined 18% over the past year and 12.6% over the past six months. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving average, indicating a downtrend. Over the past six months, the stock has slumped 12.6% to close its last trading session at $223.84. FLT hit its 52-week low on December 1, 2021. The company has been experiencing waning investors’ interest as the pandemic-led digital adoption, and hyper-demand for digital payment solutions have declined over the past months. Investors have been unloading previously top-performing FinTech brands along with a broader selloff of tech stocks in general; the Wall Street Journal reported last month.

Here’s what could shape FLT’s performance in the near term:

Higher-Than-Industry Profit Margins

FLT’s gross profit margin of 80.75% is 63.4% lower than the industry average of 49.42%. Also, its net income margin of 31.12% is 386.2% higher than the industry average of 6.40%.

Moreover, FLT’s ROE, ROA, and ROTC of 26.97%, 6.13%, and 9.15% compare with the industry averages of 8.29%, 3.62%, and 4.99%, respectively.

Mixed Valuation

In terms of forward P/E, FLT is currently trading at 22.32x, 26.6% lower than the industry average of 30.39x. Also, its forward Price/Cash Flow ratio of 19.06 is 21.2% lower than the industry average of 24.18.

However, FLT’s forward EV/Sales is 91.4% higher than the industry average of 4.22x, and its trailing-12-month PEG is 169.9% higher than the industry average of 0.52x.

Consensus Price Target Indicates Potential Upside

Of the seven Wall Street analysts that have rated the stock, two rated it Buy, and five rated it Hold. The median price target of $283.43 indicates a potential upside of 25.6% from its last closing price. Their price targets range from a low of $255 to a high of $304.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

FLT has an overall rating of C, translating to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a grade of C for Value, consistent with its mixed valuation.

FLT also has a C grade for Stability, in sync with its 60-month beta of 1.13.

Of the 123 stocks in the D-rated Financial Services (Enterprise) industry, FLT is ranked #39.

Beyond what I have stated above, you can also view FLT’s grades for Quality, Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

The company’s momentum has been weak over the past year, despite its financial growth, strategic acquisitions, and enhancement in its offerings. Moreover, the stock is relatively volatile, with more than one beta. Also, considering its modestly high valuations, it could be wise to wait for its prospects to stabilize before investing in the stock.

How Does FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While FLT has an overall POWR Rating of C, you might want to consider looking at its industry peers, Accenture (ACN), Infosys (INFY), and Wipro (WIT), which have a B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

FLT shares were trading at $231.64 per share on Monday afternoon, up $7.80 (+3.48%). Year-to-date, FLT has declined -15.10%, versus a 29.22% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FLTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ACNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
INFYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
WITGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Key Investing Lessons Learned from the 2021 Stock Market

Investors who do not properly face the problems of the past are doomed to repeat those same mistakes. That is why I so strongly believe in doing this annual “Lessons Learned” commentary to discover strategies that will allow us to beat the stock market (SPY) in the years ahead. Enjoy!
Dec 30, 2021 | 3:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in January

The meme stock frenzy powered by retail investors has dominated this year's investing world. Several WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks have risen solely based on investors’ sentiment irrespective of their fundamentals and growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak meme stocks Snap (SNAP), Archaea Energy (LFG), and Allakos (ALLK).
Dec 27, 2021 | 4:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been skyrocketing and forecasts predict that sales will exponentially grow over the next decade. As a result, EV stocks, such as NIO (NIO) and Tesla(TSLA) have been soaring. Legacy car manufacturers, such as General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), are also getting in on the action, And now tech companies, like Rivian (RIVN) and Baidu (BIDU) are joining the fray.
Dec 28, 2021 | 6:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Insurance Stocks Rated ‘Buy’ According to the POWR Ratings

Because the insurance industry is expected to benefit from the Fed’s now more hawkish stance, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound insurance stocks UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Humana (HUM), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to one’s portfolio. They are also rated ‘Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. Read on.
Dec 27, 2021 | 9:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been skyrocketing and forecasts predict that sales will exponentially grow over the next decade. As a result, EV stocks, such as NIO (NIO) and Tesla(TSLA) have been soaring. Legacy car manufacturers, such as General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), are also getting in on the action, And now tech companies, like Rivian (RIVN) and Baidu (BIDU) are joining the fray.
Dec 28, 2021 | 6:20pm

Read More Stories

More FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FLT News