Floor & Decor Fell 16.5% in June - Bargain or Bust?

: FND | Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

FND – Home improvement goods company Floor & Decor (FND) has declined 16.5% over the last month. The company has been expanding its footprint by launching new stores, which should boost revenues in the near term. So, let’s discuss if FND is a bargain or bust at its current price….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Jul 6, 2022


Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. FND’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, natural stone flooring products, decorative and installation accessories.

It has 166 warehouse-format stores and five design studios in 34 states. FND has recently announced the opening of several new stores.

On June 30, 2022, FND announced the launch of its newest location in West Hartford, Connecticut. In the same month, FND launched itself in Wilmington, North Carolina. It also launched its 85,000 square-foot Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center in Parkville, Maryland.

However, FND lost 16.5% in June, closing the last trading session at $71.55. It has lost 32.3% over the past year and 45% year-to-date.

Here is what could shape FND’s performance in the near term:

Housing Market Situation Raising Concerns

Home prices have soared due to pandemic-fueled demand over the past two years, boding well for home improvement stocks. With rising mortgage rates, the once red-hot housing market is cooling off. The rising rates are pushing out entry-level buyers from the market. The housing market witnessed a fourth straight monthly drop in sales in May and declining affordability.

“Existing home sales should continue to slow over the course of the year as mortgage rates move higher,” said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio. Existing home sales fell to the lowest level since June 2020, while home resales tumbled 8.6% year-on-year in May. The housing market slowdown might hamper FND’s prospects.

Mixed Financials

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, FND’s net sales came in at $1.03 billion, up 31.5% year-over-year. However, its adjusted net income and adjusted EPS decreased marginally year-over-year to $71.63 million and $0.67, respectively. Moreover, its cash and cash equivalents came in at $31.83 million, down 91% year-over-year.

Weak Momentum

FND demonstrates significantly weak momentum. Its closing price is currently trading below its 50-day moving average of $73.12 and 200-day moving average of $103.32. Moreover, it is trading 51% below its 52-week high of $145.89.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

FND has an overall rating of D, equating to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

FND has a Value grade of D, consistent with its higher-than-industry valuation multiples.

The stock has a C grade for Stability, in sync with its 24-month beta of 1.61.

In the 63-stock Home Improvement & Goods industry, FND is ranked #56. The industry is rated C.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for FND (Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality).

View all the top stocks in the Home Improvement & Goods industry here.

Bottom Line

FND continues to expand its footprint. However, the company’s weak bottom line is concerning. Also, the current housing market situation could further lead to its stock price declining. 

And the stock looks overvalued at its current price. In terms of forward EV/S, FND’s 2.08x is 100.8% higher than the industry average of 1.03x. Also, its forward P/S of 1.75x is 103.2% higher than the industry average of 0.86x. So, it is best avoided now.

How Does Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While FND has an overall POWR Rating of D, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET), which has an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR), Masonite International Corporation (DOOR), and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

FND shares were trading at $69.43 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $2.12 (-2.96%). Year-to-date, FND has declined -46.60%, versus a -18.59% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FNDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BSETGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BLDRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DOORGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MHKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Prepare to Hit New Lows in July

For as brutal as the market has been so far in 2022...it is likely about to get much worse. Why? Because Q2 earnings season is about to roll out and early indications point to a worsening of results that will likely heighten the stock market (SPY) sell off. This is not a problem for those who are properly trading this bear market. If you are unsure what to do, then read on for this vital commentary providing a timely market outlook and bear market trading plan.
Jul 6, 2022 | 6:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Large-Cap REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Since growing concerns over a potential recession due to the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes could keep the overall stock market highly volatile in the near term, REITs Crown Castle (CCI), Equinix (EQIX), and Weyerhaeuser (WY) could be good additions to your portfolio for generating a steady income stream. Continue reading...
Jul 5, 2022 | 4:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Buy-Rated Stocks to Pick Up on Dips

The stock market started the second half of the year with gains. Moreover, the U.S. economy might succeed in dodging a recession, while the Fed is expected to reduce rates later this year. Given this backdrop, we think the dip in Buy-rated stocks Coca-Cola (KO) and Procter & Gamble (PG) might be the right opportunity to scoop them up. Read on…
Jul 5, 2022 | 3:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am

Read More Stories

More Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FND News