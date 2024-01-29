GOOGL Earnings Spotlight: Buy or Watch Moves?

NASDAQ: GOOGL | Alphabet Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

GOOGL – As Alphabet (GOOGL) ventures into establishing new data centers and forging pivotal alliances, could these strategic initiatives translate into significant benefits, prompting investors to weigh the option of loading up on its shares, especially with earnings on the horizon? Let’s find out…

Aanchal SugandhBy Aanchal Sugandh

Jan 29, 2024


Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is slated to announce its fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter earnings on January 30. Analysts expect a 12.1% year-over-year revenue upswing to $85.23 billion and a notable 52.3% increase in EPS to $1.60.

GOOGL continues to maintain its supremacy in the global online search market, boasting over 90% market share, as reported by Similarweb. Its Bard AI chatbot and Gemini AI model are emerging as formidable competitors to ChatGPT. Simultaneously, it is demonstrating sustained growth through new data center openings and collaborations.

On January 18, GOOGL unveiled injecting $1 billion into a new data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire. The visionary investment is expected to elevate GOOGL’s growth trajectory by fortifying its technological infrastructure, fostering AI innovation, and ensuring dependable digital services for Google Cloud clients globally.

Additionally, on January 17, Google Cloud and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd forged a multi-year alliance, unveiling plans to integrate Google Cloud’s avant-garde generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology into Samsung smartphones worldwide.

By expanding the reach of its AI technology through one of the world’s leading smartphone manufacturers, Google Cloud can tap into a vast user base, driving increased adoption and usage of its AI services. The heightened market presence is poised to result in additional revenue streams for GOOGL, contributing to the company’s overall growth.

Shares of GOOGL have gained 17.7% over the past six months and 56.1% over the past year to close the last trading session at $152.19.

Here are the fundamental aspects of GOOGL that could influence its price performance in the near term:

Strong Financials

During the fiscal 2023 third quarter that ended September 20, 2023, GOOGL’s revenues rose 11% year-over-year to $76.69 billion. Its income from operations grew 24.6% from the year-ago value to $21.34 billion. Furthermore, the company’s net income and EPS increased 41.5% and 46.2% from the prior year’s period to $19.69 billion and $1.55, respectively.

Solid Historical Growth

Over the past three years, GOOGL’s revenue and EBITDA increased at CAGRs of 20.1% and 26%, respectively. Its net income and EPS grew at respective CAGRs of 23.2% and 26.3% over the same time frame. In addition, the company’s levered free cash flow rose at a CAGR of 36% during the period.

Optimistic Analyst Estimates

The consensus revenue estimate of $305.82 billion for the fiscal year that ended December 2023 indicates an 8.1% year-over-year increase. Likewise, the consensus EPS estimate of $5.75 for the same period exhibits a 26.1% rise from the prior year. Moreover, the company surpassed its consensus revenue and EPS estimates in three of four trailing quarters.

Furthermore, analysts predict GOOGL’s revenue and EPS to grow 11.3% and 16.2% year-over-year to $340.38 billion and $6.68, respectively, for the fiscal year ending December 2024.

Robust Profitability

The stock’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 56.12% is 14.6% higher than the 48.96% industry average. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 32.33% is 67.9% higher than the 19.26% industry average. Moreover, the stock’s trailing-12-month net income margin of 22.46% is 535.8% higher than the 3.53% industry average.

POWR Ratings Exhibit Solid Prospects

GOOGL’s sound outlook is apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. GOOGL has a B grade for Sentiment, aligning with optimistic estimates from analysts. It also has a B grade for Quality, which corresponds to its higher-than-industry profitability measures.

The stock is ranked #3 out of 53 stocks in the B-rated Internet industry. Click here to access GOOGL’s Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability ratings.

Bottom Line

GOOGL’s indisputable command in the global search arena is being complemented by its investments in new data centers and pivotal alliances. This positions the company for extended market influence and diverse revenue streams.

Moreover, given the company’s compelling financial performance in the most recent quarter, its solid profitability, and its optimistic financial projections, investing in GOOGL seems prudent.

How Does Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

While GOOGL has an overall grade of B, equating to a Buy rating, you may check out these other A-rated (Strong Buy) or B-rated (Buy) stocks within the Internet industry: Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Yelp Inc. (YELP), and Travelzoo (TZOO). To explore more Internet stocks, click here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

GOOGL shares rose $0.41 (+0.27%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, GOOGL has gained 8.94%, versus a 2.55% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aanchal Sugandh


Aanchal's passion for financial markets drives her work as an investment analyst and journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in finance and is pursuing the CFA program. She is proficient at assessing the long-term prospects of stocks with her fundamental analysis skills. Her goal is to help investors build portfolios with sustainable returns. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GOOGLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
METAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
YELPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TZOOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Surprise Reason Behind Stock Breakout?

Why is the S&P 500 (SPY) making new highs? And what is the outlook for stocks coming into the quite important 1/31 Fed meeting? Investment pro Steve Reitmeister shares his views along with a preview of his top 13 trades to excel in weeks and months ahead. Read on below for more...
Jan 24, 2024 | 6:22am
: STLA | News, Ratings, and Charts

NIO vs. STLA - Analyzing Buy Potential

Ongoing trends in electrification, advanced connectivity, safety features, and strong consumer demand are contributing significantly to the auto industry's growth and recovery. Given these developments, which of the two auto stocks, NIO Inc. (NIO) or Stellantis N.V. (STLA), has the potential to yield higher profits in this improving market? Read on…
Jan 25, 2024 | 10:04am
: CVI | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stock Buys to Accelerate Your Portfolio

In 2024, the energy sector anticipates growth in global markets and expansion in tech applications in the oil and gas market. Hence, fundamentally solid energy stocks CVR Energy (CVI), North American Construction (NOA), and Adams Resources & Energy (AE) might be worth buying to accelerate investors' portfolios. Read more…
Jan 24, 2024 | 12:27pm
: VRTX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Lucrative Biotech Stock Buys for Success

The development of orphan medications, innovative biotech equipment, personalized medicine, and strong government support are all contributing to the biotech industry's upward trajectory. Thus, lucrative biotech stocks Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Innoviva (INVA), and Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) could be ideal additions to your portfolio right now. Read more…
Jan 25, 2024 | 9:53am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Breakout for Stocks or Fake Out?

Once again stocks flirted with the all time highs for the S&P 500 (SPY). This has happened 2 times recent both leading to failure and this 3rd time doesn’t seem to be the charm either. What is holding stocks back from making new highs? And what should an investor do to find better performance? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his view including a preview of his 11 favorite stock picks now. Read on below for the answers...
Jan 20, 2024 | 6:20am

Read More Stories

More Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GOOGL News