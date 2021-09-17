EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is in the transaction processing business. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. In comparison, Atlanta, Ga.-headquartered Global Payments Inc. (GPN) provides payment technology and software solutions for cards, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions; Issuer Solutions; and Business and Consumer Solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a massive surge in e-commerce sales, thereby boosting the need for payment processing solutions. Furthermore, with growing consumer demand for contactless delivery and payments, the demand for payment technology solutions is increasing significantly. The payment processing solutions market is expected to register an approximately 10.2% CAGR during the period 2021 – 2026. Given the accelerated adoption of digital payment methods, both EVTC and GPN should benefit.

EVTC has gained 20% in price over the past six months, while GPN has shed 23.9% over the period. Also, EVTC’s 15.8% gains year-to-date compare with GPN’s 23.9% slump. In terms of past year’s performance, EVTC is the clear winner with 33.3% gains versus GPN’s 6.7%.

But which stock is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

On September 8, GPN sealed an agreement to purchase MineralTree, a leading provider of accounts payable automation and business-to-business (B2B) payments solutions. This acquisition is expected to enhance its B2B product suite and allow the company to better serve its customers.

On August 11, EVTC announced that S&P Global Ratings had upgraded EVTC’s issuer credit rating to BB-/Stable Outlook from B+. S&P noted EVTC’s conservative balance sheet and solid credit metrics while it expanded its revenue amid several external impacts was the basis for this upgrade. This follows EVTC’s corporate family credit rating upgrade from B2 to B1 by Moody’s on August 5.

Recent Financial Results

EVTC’s revenues increased 26% year-over-year to $149.14 million in its fiscal second quarter ended June 30. Its adjusted EBITDA stood at $80.26 million, up 60% from the same period last year. Its adjusted net income grew 105.7% from its year-ago value to $57.13 million. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 105% year-over-year to $0.78.

For its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, GPN’s adjusted net revenues increased 27.6% year-over-year to $1.94 billion. Its adjusted operating income grew 44.1% from its year-ago value to $810.19 million, while its adjusted net income improved 52.9% year-over-year to $603 million. The company’s adjusted EPS improved 55.7% year-over-year to $2.04.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

EVTC’s net income and EPS have grown at CAGRs of 40.2% and 40.1%, respectively, over the past three years, respectively. Analysts expect the company’s revenue to increase 7.7% in the next quarter, 12.7% in the current year, and 5.5% in the next year. The company’s EPS is expected to grow 6.8% in the next quarter, 28% in the current year, and 3.8% in the next year. Furthermore, EVTC’s EPS is expected to grow at a 13.4% rate per annum over the next five years.