Based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, ironSource Ltd (IS) is a global software company that operates a business platform for the app economy. Through an SPAC merger with Thoma Bravo Advantage, the mobile adtech firm went public on June 29, 2021. A 181% dollar-based net expansion rate and double-digit revenue growth in its last reported quarter have helped IS’ stock gain 31.1% in price over the past month.

The company’s management expects its third-quarter revenue to range between $125 million – $130 million, representing 45% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

However, IS’ shares have retreated 4.9% in price over the past five days to close yesterday’s trading session at $11.95. And although its recent partnership with Vodafone and the launch of its new user growth tool should help it achieve strong topline growth, its premium valuation could add to investor concerns.

Here’s what could influence IS’ performance in the near term:

Product Launch Could Boost User Growth and Value

This month, IS launched two new user growth tools that support app developers in the new iOS era: Universal SKAN Reporting (SKAdNetwork) and CV Manager (Conversion Value). The new toolkit can enable developers to view and analyze data and get insights on user acquisition. In addition, it should help the company support developers in optimizing their monetization and user acquisition. Also, last month, IS launched Aura on Samsung’s devices in Italy for telecom operators and OEMs. This move should allow the company to increase user satisfaction and reduce churn. In addition, since ironSource Aura customizes the device experience, it would enable IS to offer more value to its customers.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect IS’ revenues to increase 32.2% year-over-year to $685.56 million in the fiscal period ending December 31, 2022. The company’s EPS is expected to rise 66.7% from the prior-year period to $0.1 in 2022.

Mixed Financials

IS’ revenue increased 83% year-over-year to $135.04 million in the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. Its gross profit came in at $112.27 million, up 85.9% from its year-ago value. In addition, its income from operations expanded 16.8% year-over-year to $16.24 million over this period. But the company’s total operating expenses rose 106.6% year-over-year to $96.03 million. Also, IS’ net income totaled $10 million, representing a 56.9% decrease from the prior-year quarter. And its net cash provided by operating activities declined 58.6% year-over-year to $12.29 million.

Its 83.2% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 69.7% higher than the 49% industry average. In addition, IS’ net income and EBITDA margins of 15.3% and 20.4%, respectively, are 147% and 39% higher than the industry averages. However, its $100.11 million trailing-12-month cash from operations is 11.7% lower than the $113.37 million industry average. Premium Valuation