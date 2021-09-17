The Robinhood trading platform has become very popular since last year, especially with Gen Z traders, due to its zero-commission trading services. It is currently one of the biggest trading platforms in the United States. The company’s total net revenues increased 131% year-over-year to $565 million in the second quarter of 2021. Also, Robinhood reported a 109% surge in monthly active users versus the same period last year to 21.3 million. .

Because most Robinhood users are millennials and Gen Z traders, the stocks traded or listed on this platform are considered popular.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Walmart Inc. (WMT), and The Coca-Cola Company (KO) are currently on the Robinhood top 100 list. Considering their dominant market shares and strong fundamentals, we think these stocks could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

JNJ is an established pharma company that researches, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of healthcare products. The New Brunswick, N.J., company operates through three segments: Consumer; Pharmaceutical; and Medical Devices. JNJ is ranked #67 in the Robinhood top 100 stocks.

On September 13, JNJ unveiled data for its Ebola Vaccine Regimen which demonstrated robust and durable immune response in adults and children. If approved, this vaccine should elevate the company’s long-standing position in the industry.

On July 30, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of JNJ announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its UPTRAVI® (selexipag) injection for intravenous (IV) use for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. This marks a landmark achievement for the company and should significantly contribute to its revenues in the coming quarters.

JNJ’s reported sales increased 27.1% year-over-year to $23.31 billion in its fiscal second quarter, ended July 4. Its gross profit stood at $15.73 billion, up 33.8% from the same period last year. Its adjusted net earnings grew 49% from the year-ago value to $6.63 billion. And the company’s adjusted EPS increased 48.5% year-over-year to $2.48.

The Street expects JNJ’s revenues to increase 14.3% year-over-year to $94.37 billion in the current year. Its $9.66 consensus EPS estimate for the current year indicates a 20.3% rise from the last year. In addition, JNJ surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

JNJ has gained 5.1% in price year-to-date. The stock has gained 11.1% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $165.22.

JNJ’s solid growth prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. JNJ has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an A grade for Growth and Stability, and a B grade for Value and Quality. It is ranked #2 among the 216 stocks in the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry.