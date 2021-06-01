The stock market’s attempt to make new highs was rejected this morning. Failed breakouts can often lead to more selling with vulnerable stocks seeing even bigger breakdowns.

Here is a quick look at three stocks recently downgraded to Strong Sells in the POWR Ratings: Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO), Vislink Technologies (VISL), and Verb Technology Company (VERB).

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

KLDO is a healthcare business focused on the clinical stage. KLDO specializes in using the microbiome organ for the treatment of diseases and enhancing human health. KLDO’s product candidates are meant to modulate the microbiome’s metabolic output.

KLDO is ranked 461st out of 491 stocks in the Biotech space. This industry as a whole has a F grade. You can find out more about the stocks in this space by clicking here.

KLDO has D grades in the Quality, Momentum, Sentiment, and Value components of the POWR Ratings. You can find out how the stock grades out in the Growth and Stability components of the POWR Ratings by clicking here. KLDO has a year-to-date price return of -26%. The stock’s one-year price return was -16%.

The analysts have high hopes for KLDO. The top analysts have established an average target price of $16.14 for the stock. The highest target price is $28 while the lowest target price is $6. However, KLDO’s year-to-date price return is -26%.

Check out the KLDO newswire and you will find there is little information about the company in the past couple of years. Investors should skip over KLDO in favor of better stocks in the days and weeks ahead. Wait until some positive news comes out of the KLDO camp and also until the stock is upgraded in the POWR Ratings before considering establishing a position in this struggling biotech company.

Vislink Technologies (VISL)

VISL makes communication solutions for live video deployment. VISL clients are in public safety, law enforcement, entertainment, sports, defense, and broadcast industries.

VISL has an F Stability component grade and Ds in the Quality, Value, and Sentiment components. You can find out how VISL ranks in the Momentum and Growth components by clicking here.

Out of 47 publicly traded companies in the Technology – Hardware space, VISL is ranked 45th. You can find out more about the stocks in this space by clicking here. As a whole, the Technology – Hardware space has a B grade. VISL has a year to date price return of 82%. However, the stock’s three-year price return is -94% and its five-year price return is -99%.

VISL is priced about $6.50 below its 52-week high of $8.94. The stock’s 52-week low is $1.11.

Verb Technology Company (VERB)

VERB is a SaaS business. The company’s video tech help power sales. VERB makes money through a subscription business model, meaning some of its customers will continue paying for the company’s tech well into the future even if they are not getting considerable utility out of it. Such is the appeal of investing in businesses that offer services on a subscription basis.

VERB has an F grade in the Quality component of the POWR Ratings and Ds in the Sentiment, Momentum, and Stability components. Click here to find out how VERB fares in the remainder of the POWR Rating components such as Value and Growth.

Of the 125 publicly traded companies in the Software – Application space, VERB is ranked 112. This sector as a whole has a D POWR Rating grade. You can learn more about the stocks in the segment by clicking here. VERB had a price return of -67% in ’19 and a price return of 6% in ’20. The stock’s three-year price return is -88%.

VERB hasn’t had any news of late. Investors are advised to patiently wait on the sidelines until VERB makes news or at a bare minimum, improves in terms of its POWR Ratings performance.