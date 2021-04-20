The POWR Ratings can help you identify stocks that are under accumulation and showing genuine earnings growth and avoid risky names that are most vulnerable to continued weakness.

Below, we provide a look at three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades: Dropbox (DBX), Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC), and Papa Johns International (PZZA).

Dropbox (DBX)

DBX provides a platform that empowers users to share and store information ranging from files and spreadsheets to photos, videos, and more. DBX has an A overall POWR Rating grade. The stock has an A grade in the Growth component of the POWR Ratings along with Bs in the Quality, Momentum, and Value components. If you are curious as to how DBX fares in the remainder of the POWR Rating components such as Sentiment and Stability, you can find out by clicking here.

Of the 77 publicly traded companies in the Technology – Services space, DBX is ranked 7th. Click here to learn more about the stocks traded in this industry. DBX has a year-to-date price return of 18%. The stock’s 2020 price return was 23.90%.

The analysts have established an average target price of $29.83 for DBX. The highest target price for the stock is $37. If DBX were to reach the average target price, it would have popped by nearly 15%. Of the 11 analysts who have issued recommendations for DBX, three consider it a Strong Buy, four consider it a Buy, two consider it a Hold, one considers it a Sell and one considers it a Strong Sell. Making DBX even more attractive is the fact that it has a forward P/E ratio of 21.05, a relatively modest figure considering DBX’s industry. Furthermore, DBX is trading merely pennies below its 52-week high.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC)

KLIC is one of the world’s top providers of electronic assembly solutions and semiconductor packaging. KLIC customers are in a wide array of industries including communications, automotive, computing, consumer, and industrial. KLIC has been in the packaging business for several decades, helping customers package and assemble electronic devices to perfection. KLIC has an A POWR Rating grade along with Bs in the Growth, Value, and Momentum components. Click here to learn how KLIC fares in the Stability, Sentiment, and Quality components of the POWR Ratings.

Of the 99 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip category, KLIC is ranked fifth. Investors who would like to learn more about the stocks in this space can do so by clicking here. As a whole, the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip sector has a B POWR Rating grade.

The analysts are bullish on KLIC, setting an average target price of $59.50 for the stock, meaning it has more than 10% upside potential. The highest analyst target price for the stock is $69. Of the four analysts who have issued recommendations on the stock, three consider it a Buy, and one considers it a Hold. If you are worried about KLIC’s valuation, consider the fact that its forward P/E ratio is a mere 16.62. This is a surprisingly low ratio, especially factoring in KLIC is priced a mere $5 below its 52-week high.

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

PZZA has been selling pizzas and other delicious fares for nearly 40 years. Though PZZA had some troubles a couple of years back relating to insensitive comments made by the company’s founder, the stock has rallied. PZZA has more than 5,400 locations spanning an impressive 48 countries. More than 2,100 of these locations are located outside of North America.

PZZA has an A POWR Rating grade, highlighted by an A in the Growth component and Bs in the Quality and Value components. Investors who are curious as to how PZZA fares in the Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability components can find out by clicking here.

Of the 46 stocks in the Restaurants category, PZZA is ranked fourth. Click here to learn more about the stocks in the Restaurants segment. PZZA has a year-to-date price return of 10%, a ’20 price return of 35%, and a ’19 price return of 61%.