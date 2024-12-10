The increase in the number of elderly people, faster economic growth, technological advancements, changes in lifestyles, and enhanced ability to survive and standard of living are expected to contribute to the growth of the healthcare services Market.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to consider investing in fundamentally strong healthcare stocks, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) for a healthy portfolio in 2025.

The healthcare industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by rapid technological advancements that enhance efficiency and accessibility, as well as a surge in partnerships fostering innovation and the development of solutions.

Ongoing progress in pharmaceuticals and medical technologies continues to propel the sector forward, with global pharmaceutical revenues expected to hit $1.16 trillion this year and grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching $1.47 trillion by 2028.

Diagnostics also plays a crucial role, which is why the global clinical diagnostics market is worth $86.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2033.

Given these favorable industry trends, let’s look at the fundamentals of three healthcare stocks.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

LLY discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers medicines for diabetes, obesity, and other cardiometabolisms.

On December 5, 2024, LLY announced a $3 billion expansion of the Kenosha County, Wisconsin, manufacturing facility that the company acquired earlier this year.

This investment would extend the company’s global parenteral (injectable) product manufacturing network, helping meet the growing demand for diabetes, obesity, and future pipeline medicines across therapeutic areas.

In terms of the trailing-12-month EBITDA margin, LLY’s 40.54% is 626.1% higher than the 5.58% industry average. Likewise, its 11.34% trailing-12-month CAPEX/ Sales is 260.6% higher than the 3.14% industry average. Its 36.46% trailing-12-month EBIT margin is considerably higher than the 2.54% industry average.

During the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, LLY’s revenue increased by 20% year-over-year to $11.44 billion. The company’s non-GAAP net income was $1.06 billion, or $1.18 per share, up considerably year-over-year.

The consensus revenue estimate of $14 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending December 2024) represents a 49.7% increase year-over-year. The company expects its EPS to increase 118.5% year-over-year to $5.44. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past year, the stock has surged 34.4%, closing the last trading session at $803.58.

LLY’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

LLY has a B grade for Sentiment and Growth. It is ranked #30 out of 155 stocks in the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for LLY (Value, Momentum, Quality, and Stability).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

TMO is engaged in helping life sciences research, increasing laboratory productivity, and improving patient health through diagnostics and the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies globally. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions; Analytical Instruments; Specialty Diagnostics; and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services.

On November 12, 2024, TMO announced a collaborative agreement with Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in early cancer detection.

The collaboration agreement would enable MYNZ and TMO to jointly develop and potentially commercialize Mainz Biomed’s Next Generation colorectal cancer screening product.

In terms of the trailing-12-month levered FCF margin, TMO’s 16.01% is 610.6% higher than the 2.25% industry average. Its 0.43x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 4.4% higher than the 0.41x industry average. Similarly, the stock’s 17.42% trailing-12-month EBIT margin is 595.5% higher than the 2.51% industry average.

For the third quarter of 2024, which ended on September 28, 2024, TMO’s revenue increased marginally year-over-year to $10.60 billion. Its adjusted net income for the quarter amounted to $2.03 billion, while its adjusted EPS stood at $5.28.

Street expects TMO’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to increase 3.8% and 5% year-over-year to $11.30 billion and $4.95, respectively. Moreover, it beat the revenue estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is promising.

Shares of TMO have gained 9.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $537.23.

TMO’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

TMO has a B grade for Sentiment and Stability. It is ranked #4 out of 41 stocks in the Medical – Diagnostics/Research industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have TMO ratings for Momentum, Growth, Value, and Quality. Get all TMO ratings here.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

ABT discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices.

On November 25, 2024, ABT announced the first patient procedures with its investigational transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) balloon-expandable system for treating symptomatic severe aortic stenosis. This investigational Abbott TAVI system is the first step toward ABT’s software-guided balloon-expandable TAVI system and is designed to build a foundation for AI-guided procedures.

In terms of the trailing-12-month levered FCF margin, ABT’s 15.54% is 589.8% higher than the 2.25% industry average. Its 0.56x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 36.9% higher than the 0.41x industry average. Similarly, the stock’s 18.44% trailing-12-month EBIT margin is 636.2% higher than the 2.51% industry average.

For the third quarter that ended on September 30, 2024, ABT’s net sales rose 4.9% year-over-year to $20.34 billion. Its operating earnings grew 12.8% from the year-ago value to $1.86 billion. In addition, the company’s adjusted net earnings stood at $2.12 billion, or $0.94 per share.

The consensus revenue estimate of $11.04 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending December 2024) represents a 7.8% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $1.34 for the same quarter indicates a 12.8% improvement year-over-year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past six months, the stock has surged 6.8%, closing the last trading session at $114.90.

ABT’s POWR Ratings reflect its bright outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

ABT has a B grade for Stability and Sentiment. It is ranked #13 out of 138 stocks in the Medical – Devices & Equipment industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for ABT (Growth, Value, Momentum, and Quality).

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas? 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

LLY shares were trading at $801.78 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $1.80 (-0.22%). Year-to-date, LLY has gained 38.44%, versus a 28.32% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal

Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article