Favorite Fast Food Stock Is Gaining Major Momentum

NYSE: MCD | McDonald's Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

MCD – Despite the widespread recession concerns, shares of the fast food giant McDonald’s (MCD) is demonstrating strength. Let’s take a look at MCD’s key metrics to understand if the stock can maintain its momentum…

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Apr 19, 2023


McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is pushing past recession worries thanks to its global expansion, menu innovation, strategic pricing, and digitization advancements. The company’s continued emphasis on enlarging its presence in existing markets, as well as entering new ones, can drive continued success.

Plus, its strong dividend payment history is sure to please investors far and wide. Let’s examine a few of the company’s key financial metrics that could help maintain the stock’s momentum.

McDonald’s Corporation’s Revenue, Margin & Dividend Increase Over Past Two Years.

The net income of MCD has seen an upward trend over the past two years, growing from $4.77 billion in June 2020 to $6.18 billion in December 2022. There have been some fluctuations in this time, such as a peak of $7.54 billion in December 2021 and a trough of $5.91 billion in September 2022. Overall, the net income of MCD has grown by 28.5% from June 2020 to December 2022.

Over the past two years, MCD’s revenue has undergone fluctuations and overall positive growth. From December 2020 to December 2021, there was an increase of 21.5%, and this trend continued as in March 2022, MCD reported a record-high revenue of $237.64 trillion. This equates to an overall growth rate of 21% between June 2020 and June 2022.

The gross margin of MCD has generally been increasing over the past two years. It began at 51.7% in June 2020, and grew to 58% in December 2022 – an increase of 6.3%. There have also been fluctuations over certain periods – in September 2021, for instance, the gross margin rose from 54.5% to 54.9%. Overall, MCD’s gross margin appears to be trending upwards.

MCD’s DPS (dividend per share) has seen a significant overall increase from $4.91 in June 2020 to $5.66 in December 2022, representing an annual growth rate of approximately 16%. The DPS has remained relatively steady since December 2021, with a slight uptick between the third quarters of 2021 and 2022.

MCD Share Price Shows 14.38% Increase

The share price of MCD appears to be displaying an overall increasing trend. At the start of October 2022, the share price was $253.56. By April 19, 2023, the share price had grown to $290.05, a growth rate of 14.38%. Here is a chart of MCD’s price over the past 180 days.

Analyzing McDonald’s Corporation’s Ratings

MCD has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. Its rank in the Restaurants category (containing 46 stocks) is currently 9, showing the stock is relatively in a better position than the median of its peers.

The three most noteworthy dimensions of MCD, according to the POWR Ratings are Quality, Sentiment, and Stability. In October 2022, the Quality dimension had an impressive rating of 96, indicating a high-performing stock. Sentiment also had a positive score of 78 that same month, indicating a positive opinion from analysts.

Finally, Stability scored 85 in October 2022, which implies that MCD is a steady performer. There has been an overall improvement in all three of these dimensions, with Quality and Sentiment both reaching ratings of 98 and 93, respectively, by April 2023, while Stability remained consistently high at 81.

How does McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stack Up Against its Peers?

Other stocks in the Restaurants sector that may be worth considering are Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Class A Shares (ARCO), Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH), and Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) — they have better POWR Ratings.

Consider This Before Placing Your Next Trade…

We are still in the midst of a bear market.

Yes, some special stocks may go up like the ones discussed in this article. But most will tumble as the bear market claws ever lower this year.

That is why you need to discover the “REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook” that was just created by 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister. There he explains:

  • 5 Warnings Signs the Bear Returns Starting Now!
  • Banking Crisis Concerns Another Nail in the Coffin
  • How Low Will Stocks Go?
  • 7 Timely Trades to Profit on the Way Down
  • Plan to Bottom Fish For Next Bull Market
  • 2 Trades with 100%+ Upside Potential as New Bull Emerges
  • And Much More!

You owe it to yourself to watch this timely presentation before placing your next trade.

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook > 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook (includes top 7 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

MCD shares were trading at $290.44 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.47 (-0.16%). Year-to-date, MCD has gained 10.85%, versus a 8.23% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MCDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ARCOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NATHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PBPBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4,200 = New Bull Market?

Many investors are pointing to the levels north of 4,200 for the S&P 500 (SPY) as the promised land. That’s because it would represent a 20% increase from the October 2022 lows that “technically” represents a new bull market. Unfortunately 40 year investment pro Steve Reitmeister points out why its not as easy as it sounds. Get his market outlook, trading plan and top picks in the commentary below...
Apr 19, 2023 | 7:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Thriving Tech Stocks to Buy Hand over Fist Now

The tech industry is expected to thrive this year as a result of increased investment in digital technologies and cloud computing. Therefore, investors could consider adding fundamentally sound tech stocks, Aviat (AVNW), Silicom (SILC), and PCTEL (PCTI), which seem poised to flourish this month. Read on...
Apr 14, 2023 | 2:40pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks to be Avoided For Now...

Several macroeconomic challenges could limit the growth trajectory of the chemical industry. Against this scenario, chemical stocks with weak fundamentals, Danimer Scientific (DNMR) and Gevo (GEVO), could be best avoided now. Read on…
Apr 14, 2023 | 11:15am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top of The Line Stocks to Buy This Month

The software industry is expected to experience significant growth in 2023 and beyond, driven by high demand for software products and services and increased spending. Hence, investors seeking to capitalize on the industry’s tailwinds could consider buying leading software stocks Commvault Systems (CVLT), IBEX Limited (IBEX), and eGain Corp. (EGAN) this month. Read on…
Apr 14, 2023 | 12:30pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks to be Avoided For Now...

Several macroeconomic challenges could limit the growth trajectory of the chemical industry. Against this scenario, chemical stocks with weak fundamentals, Danimer Scientific (DNMR) and Gevo (GEVO), could be best avoided now. Read on…
Apr 14, 2023 | 11:15am

Read More Stories

More McDonald's Corporation (MCD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MCD News