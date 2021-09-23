Shares of established health care company Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), which is headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., have lost 8.4% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $72.04, due mainly to investor pessimism around the company not being a frontrunner in the COVID-19 vaccine race. Hedge funds’ interest in the name has remained unchanged from the last quarter. However, the stock has gained 3% in price since its 52-week low of $68.44, which it hit on March 4, 2021.

Furthermore, MRK announced recently that its experimental COVID-19 antiviral treatment, molnupiravir, could get U.S. emergency use authorization before the year-end. The company also said that the COVID-19 pandemic would have a negligible impact on its operating expenses.

MRK expects sales growth to be between 12% to 14% in its fiscal year 2021. The company’s revenue is estimated to be between $46.40 billion and $47.40 billion, and its non-GAAP EPS is expected to be between $5.47 and $5.57 in the current year. So, the stock’s near-term prospects look promising.

Here’s what could influence MRK’s performance in the near term:

Broad Portfolio of Products

On Sept. 19, MRK announced positive results from a pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 trial of KEYTRUDA.KEYTRUDA is the first anti-PD-1 therapy combined with chemotherapy to demonstrate a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). Earlier this month, the product was approved in China and Japan.

Last month, MRK announced favorable top-line results from a pivotal PNEU-PED study evaluating the immunogenicity, safety, and tolerability of VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) in healthy infants enrolled between 42 – 90 days of age. Also, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved WELIREG on August 13 to treat adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease.

Revenue Growth Across All Major Segments

For the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, MRK’s revenue from its pharmaceutical segment came in at $9.98 billion, up 22% year-over-year, while its revenue from its animal health segment increased 33.7% year-over-year to $1.47 billion. In addition, its KEYTRUDA revenue increased 23.3% year-over-year to $4.18 billion. While its non-GAAP net income increased 28% year-over-year to $3.32 billion, its non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.31, representing a 28% year-over-year rise.

Favorable Analysts Estimates

Analysts expect MRK’s revenue to increase 8% year-over-year to $50.58 billion in its fiscal year 2022. Also, the company’s EPS is expected to increase 22.1% this year and 16.5% next year. In addition, its EPS is expected to grow at a 12.6% rate per annum over the next five years. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $90.14 in the near term, which indicates a potential 25.1% upside.

POWR Ratings Show Promise