S&P stocks with low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios can offer attractive entry points for value-focused investors, especially those seeking established blue-chip companies with long-term growth prospects. Below, I have highlighted three such S&P stocks that have low P/E ratios, namely, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), and The Kroger Co. (KR).

Now, you might wonder why a low P/E ratio. Well, lower P/E ratios often indicate undervaluation relative to its peers in the industry, particularly for companies with stable cash flows and strong market positions. This valuation measure becomes particularly appealing amid market volatility due to temporary or sector-specific challenges.

Specific sectors like healthcare, industrials, and financials are showing favorable P/E ratios relative to historical averages in the current market. These sectors often benefit from cyclical market upswings, and their stable earnings profiles can provide a cushion against economic slowdowns.

In sum, S&P stocks with low P/E ratios are drawing attention as attractive investment opportunities for long-term and income-focused investors. Given these favorable trends, let’s analyze the fundamental aspects of the MRK, VZ, and KR to understand them better:

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

MRK is a global healthcare company offering health solutions through its prescription medicines, including biological therapies, vaccines, and animal health products. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Animal Health.

On October 23, MRK announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted to update the adult-age-based pneumococcal vaccination guidelines and to recommend CAPVAXIVE in adults 50 years of age and older. This recommendation is an important step forward to access and vaccination rate improvement.

In the same month, MRK and Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) signed a clinical development collaboration to evaluate the combination of EXEL’s investigational tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) zanzalintinib with MRK’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of patients with head and neck cancer in combination with WELIREG (belzutifan) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

This collaboration is for an unmet clinical need with two approved therapies and should pave the way further for zanzalintinib development in RCC.

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, MRK is trading at 12.98x, 37.8% lower than the industry average of 20.88x. Likewise, the stock’s forward EV/EBIT and Price/Cash Flow multiples of 11.79 and 9.88 are 28.6% and 36.9% lower than their respective industry averages of 16.50 and 15.68.

MRK’s sales for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, increased 6.7% year-over-year to $48.54 billion, while its Pharmaceutical segment’s sales improved by 7.2% from the prior year’s value to $43.36 billion. The company’s net income attributable rose significantly from the year-ago value to $13.37 billion, while its EPS stood at $5.26, up considerably year-over-year.

According to the full-year 2024 guidance, MRK forecasts worldwide sales to range from $63.60 billion to $64.10 billion, an increase from the previous guidance of $63.40 billion to $64.40 billion. The company also expects non-GAAP EPS to be between $7.72 and $7.77.

The consensus revenue estimate of $15.63 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending December 2024) represents a 6.8% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $1.87 for the current quarter indicates a considerable improvement year-over-year. The company has an impressive surprise history; it surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the intraday, the stock has declined marginally, closing the last trading session at $101.87.

MRK’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

MRK has an A grade for Quality and a B for Value and Stability. It is ranked #5 out of 161 stocks in the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for MRK (Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

VZ offers consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through two segments, Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group, providing wireless and wireline communications services and products in the United States.

On September 30, VZ and Vertical Bridge entered into an agreement for Vertical Bridge to obtain the exclusive rights to lease, operate, and manage 6,339 wireless communications towers across all 50 states from VZ for $3.3 billion, with an upfront $2.8 billion in cash. This transaction will save costs for VZ and create greater vendor diversity in the market.

On September 5, VZ entered into an agreement with Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) to acquire Frontier in an all-cash transaction valued at $20 billion. This acquisition will considerably expand VZ’s fiber footprint and intelligent edge network for digital innovations like AI and IoT in the market.

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, VZ is trading at 8.92x, 34.9% lower than the industry average of 13.72x. Likewise, the stock’s forward EV/EBIT and Price/Cash Flow multiples of 11.98 and 5.00 are 21.6% and 40.5% lower than the industry averages of 15.28x and 8.39x, respectively.

In the fiscal third quarter that ended on September 30, 2024, VZ’s service revenues and other increased marginally year-over-year, amounting to $27.99 billion. The company’s consolidated adjusted EBITDA came in at $12.49 billion, up 2.1% year-over-year, and its EPS stood at $0.41, up 355.6% year-over-year.

According to VZ’s guidance and outlook for its fiscal year 2024, it is projecting adjusted EBITDA to grow between 1% to 3%. Additionally, its adjusted EPS guidance ranges from $4.50 to $4.70. The company also expects total wireless services revenue growth to range between 2% and 3.5%.

Street expects VZ’s revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to increase marginally year-over-year to $35.45 billion. Its EPS for the same period is expected to register a 2.9% growth from the prior year, settling at $1.11. In addition, it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is promising.

The stock has gained 14% over the past year to close the last trading session at $41.06.

VZ’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has a B grade for Growth and Stability. Within the Telecom – Domestic industry, it is ranked #3 out of 20 stocks. Click here to see VZ’s ratings for Value, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality.

The Kroger Co. (KR)

KR is a food and drug retailer that owns and operates in supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price-impact warehouses. It offers grocery, health, and beauty care items, general merchandise (including apparel, home goods, and toys), pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce.

On October 8, KR announced that Boost by Kroger Plus will include Disney streaming options as part of its annual memberships. The company’s members can choose from Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), or an ESPN+ subscription as part of an inclusion benefit. This collaboration will make the program more valuable and convenient.

In the same month, KR closed the transaction to sell its specialty pharmacy business to Elevance Health. The specialty pharmacy, earlier owned by KR, serves patients with chronic illnesses that require complex care.

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, KR is trading at 12.66x, which is 28% lower than the industry average of 17.59x. The stock’s forward Price/Cash Flow ratio of 6.48x is 51% below the industry average of 13.24x. Also, its forward EV/Sales multiple of 0.38 compares to the industry average of 1.72x.

For the second quarter of 2024, which ended on August 17, KR’s sales increased marginally year-over-year to $33.91 billion. Its operating profit came in at $815 million versus a loss of $479 million in the prior year. Further, its attributable net earnings amounted to $466 million and $0.64 per share, compared to a net loss of $180 million and $0.25 per share in 2023.

As per the updated financial guidance for the full year 2024, KR now forecasts identical sales without fuel between 0.75% and 1.75%. The company expects adjusted FIFO operating profit to be in the range of $4.60 billion to $4.80 billion. Also, its adjusted net earnings per share is forecasted to lie between $4.30 and $4.50.

Street expects KR’s revenue for the fiscal third quarter (ended October 2024) to increase marginally year-over-year to $34.22 billion. Its EPS for the same period is expected to register a 2.8% growth from the prior year, settling at $0.98. In addition, it surpassed the EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is promising.

Shares of KR have surged 24% over the past year and 21.9% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $56.27.

It’s no surprise that KR has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has a B grade for Value and Quality. Out of 37 stocks in the A-rated Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry, KR is ranked #23.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated KR for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all KR’s ratings here.

