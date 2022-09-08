If Nvidia Is Too Expensive, Try This Stock for Less Than Half the Price

NASDAQ: MU | Micron Technology Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

MU – Semiconductor giant NVIDIA (NVDA) is currently trading at a lofty valuation. So, investors looking to invest in the semiconductor industry could consider buying shares of fundamentally sound Micron Technology (MU). MU looks undervalued at its current price level. Moreover, Wall Street analysts see significant upside potential in the stock. Let’s discuss this in detail….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Sep 8, 2022


With a market cap of $346.19 billion, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a prominent player in the semiconductor industry. The stock is currently trading at a rich valuation. NVDA’s forward EV/s of 12.15x is 360.6% higher than the industry average of 2.64x. Its forward P/S of 12.57x is 353.4% higher than the industry average of 2.77x.

On the other hand, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) designs, manufactures and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit; Mobile Business Unit; Storage Business Unit; and Embedded Business Unit. It has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion.

On September 1, 2022, MU announced its plans to invest approximately $15 billion to construct a new fab for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho. This will be the first new memory manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in two decades.

On June 30, 2022, Sanjay Mehrotra, MU’s President, and CEO, said, “Recently, the industry demand environment has weakened, and we are taking action to moderate our supply growth in fiscal 2023.”

However, he added, “We are confident about the long-term secular demand for memory and storage and are well positioned to deliver strong cross-cycle financial performance.”

MU has lost 11.9% over the past month, 25.3% over the past year, and 41% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $55.00. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $73.57 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 33.8%.

Here is what could shape MU’s performance in the near term:

Solid Financials

MU’s revenue came in at $8.64 billion for the third quarter that ended June 2, 2022, up 16.4% year-over-year. Its operating income came in at $3 billion, up 67% year-over-year. Moreover, its non-GAAP net income came in at $2.94 billion, up 35.3% year-over-year, while its non-GAAP EPS came in at $2.59, up 37.8% year-over-year.

Attractive Valuations

MU’s forward EV/S of 1.83x is 30.8% lower than the industry average of 2.64x. Moreover, its forward P/S of 1.95x is 29.5% lower than the industry average of 2.77x. Also, MU’s forward EV/EBITDA of 3.32x and forward Price/Cash Flow of 4.17x are lower than the industry averages of 12.30x and 17.24x, respectively.

Robust Profitability Margins

MU’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 55.67% is 326.7% higher than the industry average of 13.05%. Its trailing-12-month net income margin of 30.61% is 616.6% higher than the industry average of 4.27%.

Furthermore, its trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of 21.66%, 13.12%, and 15.18%, compared with the respective industry averages of 7.22%, 3.97%, and 2.84%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Outlook

MU has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an A grade for Value, consistent with its lower-than-industry valuation multiples. The stock has a B grade for Quality, in sync with its higher-than-industry profitability margins.

In the 94-stock Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, MU is ranked #30. The industry is rated B.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for MU (Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment). View all the top stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry here.

Bottom Line

Although MU has slumped in price amid the broader market sell-off this year, it holds a significant upside potential. Moreover, its revenue and EPS are expected to increase 11.3% and 35.1% year-over-year to $30.82 billion and $8.19 in 2022, respectively.

Given the stock’s attractive valuations and robust profitability, I think MU might be an ideal addition to your portfolio.

How Does Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While MU has an overall POWR Rating of B, one might consider looking at its industry peers, STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

MU shares were trading at $55.36 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.36 (+0.65%). Year-to-date, MU has declined -40.37%, versus a -15.44% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MUGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AVGOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NVDAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Odds of Recession & Bear Market

How do you feel about the stock market (SPY) when I tell you that 45% of economists see a recession forming in the next 12 months? And now how does your outlook change when I tell you that the average recession and bear market has formed when only 40% of economists predicted that negative outlook for the economy? Well as you probably suspected, that is exactly where we stand now which is why investment veteran Steve Reitmeister remains overtly bearish. Gladly he has a game plan to help you get on the right side of the market action. Read on below for more...
Sep 7, 2022 | 6:19am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Gaming Stock to Avoid and 2 in Play Right Now

Growing use of smartphones and increasing investments in advanced technologies should help the gaming industry witness solid growth in the coming years. However, increased regulations are posing a significant challenge. While it could be wise to avoid Roblox Corporation (RBLX) considering its weak fundamentals, we think gaming stocks Electronic Arts (EA) and Playtika (PLTK) could be ideal buys now. Let’s discuss this in detail…
Sep 7, 2022 | 1:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks to Avoid if You Don't Want to Lose Money

The Fed’s hawkish stance has increased the odds of the economy tipping into a recession. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak crypto-focused stocks Coinbase Global (COIN) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT), as they are not well-positioned to survive the market uncertainties. Read on…
Sep 7, 2022 | 11:40am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Tech Stocks Are Due For Another Sell-Off -- 3 To Avoid

Given a relatively tight labor market, another jumbo interest rate hike in September is very likely. The tech industry has been under pressure and might witness continued sell-off amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Riot (RIOT), and American Virtual Cloud (AVCT) might be best avoided now. Keep reading…
Sep 7, 2022 | 4:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks to Avoid if You Don't Want to Lose Money

The Fed’s hawkish stance has increased the odds of the economy tipping into a recession. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak crypto-focused stocks Coinbase Global (COIN) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT), as they are not well-positioned to survive the market uncertainties. Read on…
Sep 7, 2022 | 11:40am

Read More Stories

More Micron Technology Inc. (MU) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MU News