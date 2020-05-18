NOW – Everyday the POWR Ratings systems calculates the stocks experiencing the best momentum. And over the weekend these 4 climbed to the coveted A-Strong Buy rating: NOW, MYOK, QLYS, and TMUS. Find out why below…

48 stocks made the leap to a POWR Rating of “A” Strong Buy over the weekend. However, these 4 are the ones that caught my attention the most. Here is why…

ServiceNow (NOW)

Every business is looking for ways to automate processes, streamline workflows and replace human labor with comparably affordable and efficient computer programming. NOW does exactly that.

In short, this company provides cloud-based services that automate IT operations and maximize workflow efficiency. The end result is a considerable cost savings, meaning NOW will have a seemingly infinite number of customers as time progresses.

NOW currently trades about $10 below its 52-week high of $388 yet it is likely to eclipse this mark as that many more businesses attempt to reduce overhead through the comparably cheap automation of processes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The POWR Ratings have NOW ranked #1 of 47 stocks in the Software – Business category.

Nearly one-quarter of the company’s latest quarterly gains came toward the end of the quarter as the coronavirus washed across the globe, meaning that many more companies turned to the cloud – and will continue to do so – as we shift away from brick-and-mortar offices with a litany of onsite computing equipment to cloud computing from home.

NOW is a must-own stock for every investor. However, if you think NOW is overpriced, consider the merits of Atlassian (TEAM), an equally solid stock in the same sector as NOW.

MyoKardia (MYOK)

Most people assume cancer is the top cause of death simply because just about everyone knows someone who has lost their battle with the “Big C.” The truth is cancer causes fewer deaths than heart disease. This means the medical industry’s attention is squarely centered on ways to prevent heart disease and mitigate its impact on the human body.

With As across the board in all of the POWR Ratings, MYOK has quickly become a superstar stock. MYOK scientists develop treatments for cardiovascular disease and bring those treatments to the market. This San Francisco-based company is rated 14 of 214 stocks in the POWR Ratings Medical – Pharmaceuticals category.

It is quite impressive that nine analysts rate MYOK as a buy and none rate it as a hold or sell. The stock is on a tear after the announcement that one of its heart drugs met endpoints in a recent clinical trial. However, the earliest the drug will be on the market is the fourth quarter of 2021. Look for MYOK to come back to Earth as a result of profit-taking.

Qualys (QLYS)

Now that the majority of white collar workers are working from home, the cloud and IT systems are becoming even more important. This is precisely why cloud security stocks such as QLYS are receiving a boost.

QLYS helps companies, including at-home workers, pinpoint IT infrastructure security risks to safeguard IT systems against the never-ending litany of online attacks. The POWR Ratings have QLYS ranked second of 23 stocks in the Software – Security category.

Currently priced at $106.80, QLYS the analysts have a high forecast of $125 for this blazing hot stock. Nearly three-quarters of the Forbes Global 50 relies on QLYS for cyber protection. The rise of the internet of things (IoT) will inevitably make QLYS services that much more important.

T-Mobile (TMUS)

Wireless broadband, communication and phone service are essentials for modern day living. TMUS specializes in each of these niches, providing service without the burden of a long-term contract. TMUS’s flat rates combined with unlimited usage is some of the country’s top cities have helped it bring that many more customers into the fold.

The stock is currently at its 52-week high of $102. However, the analysts are still bullish on the stock with 10 recommending it as a Buy, two recommending a hold and none advising investors to sell.

TMUS service revenue is up 5% compared to the prior quarter. The company’s postpaid service is up 7% from the prior quarter. Furthermore, TMUS is credited with 70% of the telecom industry’s growth in the first quarter alone. This is a solid buy and hold candidate.

NOW shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, NOW has gained 32.78%, versus a -7.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

