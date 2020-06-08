OXY – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, June 5, 2020 are OXY, ENBL, APA, RCL, and CLR.

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, June 5, 2020 are OXY, ENBL, APA, RCL, and CLR. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Daily Price Recap

Occidental Petroleum Corp closed the day prior up 33.7% ($5.24); this denotes the 5th day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 200.03% from the day prior, and up 272.98% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Its dividend yield is higher than 98.84% of US dividend stocks.

What is the outlook for OXY? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Daily Price Recap

Enable Midstream Partners LP came into today up 25.1% ($1.29) from the open of the previous day, marking the 4th day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 48.16% from the day prior, and up 43.74% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the beta of dividend stocks, and for ENBL, its lower than that of 0.06% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

What is the outlook for ENBL? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

Apache Corp (APA) Daily Price Recap

Apache Corp closed the day prior up 23.62% ($3.07); this denotes the 5th day in a row it has gone up. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 124.04% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 117.79% from Thursday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Apache Corp.

As for APA’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 0.5% US dividend payers.

Make investment decisions regarding APA using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, which started today off at 69.44 US dollars, up 20.37% ($11.75) from the day prior. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 83.59% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 90.64% from Thursday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend yield of dividend stocks, and for RCL, its higher than that of 78.68% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

What is the outlook for RCL? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

Continental Resources Inc (CLR) Daily Price Recap

Continental Resources Inc closed the day prior up 19.91% ($3.06); this denotes the 5th day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 140.31% from the day prior, and up 136.81% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Continental Resources Inc below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the equity discount rate of dividend stocks, and for CLR, its lower than that of 2.66% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Is CLR a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

OXY shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, OXY has declined -48.02%, versus a -0.20% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: StockNews Staff

The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article