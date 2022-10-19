This Pharmaceutical Stock Is Still a Smart Buy in 2022

NYSE: PFE | Pfizer Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

PFE – Pfizer’s (PFE) co-developed COVID-19 vaccine booster for children, which recently got Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA, could boost its share price. The stock had witnessed significant attention during the pandemic and could still be worth owning. Let’s discuss this in detail….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Oct 19, 2022


Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE) 10-µg booster dose of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on October 12, 2022. This approval is yet another feather in PFE’s cap. This development should boost its share price. PFE has co-developed the vaccine with BioNTech (BNTX).

Moreover, amid the current uncertain market conditions, PFE could cushion one’s portfolio with its reliable dividends. PFE paid dividends for 32 consecutive years. Its dividend payouts have grown at a 5.9% CAGR over the past five years and a 5.7% CAGR over the past three years. Its current dividend yield is 3.63%, while its four-year average yield is 3.62%.

PFE has lost 4.2% over the past month and 25.3% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $43.26. However, it has gained 6.7% over the past year.

Here is what could shape PFE’s performance in the near term:

Solid Financials

PFE’s revenues came in at $27.74 billion for the second quarter that ended July 3, 2022, up 46.8% year-over-year. Its net income came in at $9.91 billion, up 78.1% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $1.73, up 76.5% year-over-year. Moreover, its income from operations came in at $11.45 billion, up 64.7% year-over-year.

Attractive Valuations

PFE’s forward EV/Sales of 2.53x is 33.5% lower than the industry average of 3.80x. Its forward EV/EBITDA of 5.56x is 57% lower than the industry average of 12.94x. Also, its forward Price/Sales of 2.48x is 43.4% lower than the industry average of 4.38x, while its forward Price/Book of 2.50x is 1.3% lower than the industry average of 2.53x.

Robust Profit Margins

PFE’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 62.75% is 15.2% higher than the industry average of 54.49%. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 42.97% is significantly higher than the industry average of 3.29%. Moreover, its trailing-12-month net income margin of 28.94% is higher than the negative industrial average of 2.69%.

In addition, its trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of 37.50%, 20.28%, and 15.01%, compared with the industry averages of negative 38.60%, 21.31%, and 29.63%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Outlook

PFE has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an A grade for Value, in sync with its lower-than-industry valuation multiples. It has a B grade for Quality, consistent with its higher-than-industry profitability margins.

In the 161-stock Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, PFE is ranked #11.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for PFE (Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment).

View all the top stocks in the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry here.

Bottom Line

PFE’s revenue is expected to increase 42.4% year-over-year to $1.10 trillion in 2022. Its EPS is expected to increase 135.3% per annum for the next five years. PFE has witnessed significant investors’ attention amid the pandemic. And given the stock’s attractive valuations and robust profitability, I think PFE could still be worth owning.

How Does Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While PFE has an overall POWR Rating of A, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Novartis AG (NVS), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which also have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

PFE shares fell $0.01 (-0.02%) in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, PFE has declined -25.26%, versus a -21.52% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PFEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MRKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NVSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
JNJGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Black Swan Warning for Investors

We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could lead to much greater economic devastation and investment losses. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister spells out this potential “black swan” event in his timely commentary below...
Oct 19, 2022 | 6:26am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks to Help You Navigate a Bear Market

Amid sky-high inflation and consecutive big rate hikes, recessionary fears are looming. We believe fundamentally sound and stable dividend-paying stocks Walmart (WMT), AbbVie (ABBV), Coca-Cola Company (KO), and International Paper Company (IP) could be ideal investments to navigate a bear market. Read more...
Oct 18, 2022 | 11:19am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Autonomous Vehicle Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Autonomous vehicles (AV) are the next major evolutionary step in transportation. However, there are many years before its full adoption. Here are 3 stocks that will benefit from this industry's growth and increasing adoption: Tesla (TSLA), Micron (MU) and ON Semiconductor (ON).
Oct 18, 2022 | 11:17am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That'll Pay You Forever

The Fed's consecutive aggressive interest rate hikes to combat record-high inflation have led to heightened volatility in the market. Dividend stocks could be ideal investments to generate stable income amid such unstable market conditions. Therefore, investors could consider buying fundamentally sound dividend stocks Pfizer (PFE), ICL Group (ICL), and Karooooo (KARO). Keep reading…
Oct 18, 2022 | 3:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Autonomous Vehicle Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Autonomous vehicles (AV) are the next major evolutionary step in transportation. However, there are many years before its full adoption. Here are 3 stocks that will benefit from this industry's growth and increasing adoption: Tesla (TSLA), Micron (MU) and ON Semiconductor (ON).
Oct 18, 2022 | 11:17am

Read More Stories

More Pfizer Inc. (PFE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PFE News