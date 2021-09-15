Fort Worth, Tex.-based natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil producer Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) operations focus mainly on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. Its share price has soared 33.6% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $18.39, after hitting its 52-week high of $18.82, due primarily to galloping natural gas prices.

However, RRC’s natural gas production decreased in the second quarter. Also, its expenses increased considerably, and it reported a loss. Moreover, the company is being investigated by several law firms for potential law violations. For example, it is alleged that RRC artificially decreased its periodically reported cost estimates to plug and abandon its wells. So, the company’s near-term prospects look uncertain.

Here are the factors that we think could shape RRC’s performance in the coming months:

Sustainability Measures

RRC has taken several sustainability focused measures over the past few years, from committing to a large-scale water recycling program to joining the Environmental Partnership in 2018, a coalition of more than 40 companies. Last month, the company also announced that, according to Rystad Energy’s third-party research, it has the second-lowest CO2 emissions intensity among global natural gas and oil producers. Furthermore, it formed a new Environmental Social Governance (ESG) and Safety Committee in June 2015. These measures represent RRC’s commitment to reach a target of net-zero GHG emissions by 2025.

Mixed Financials

RRC’s total revenues increased 15.4% year-over-year to $434.72 million for the second quarter. ended June 30, 2021, and its revenue from natural gas, NGLs, and oil sales came in at $621.86 million, up 78.1% year-over-year. However, its total costs and expenses increased 4.6% year-over-year to $592.46 million.

While its oil production increased 7.9% year-over-year to 777,067 bbl, its natural gas production decreased 12.7% year-over-year to 131.89 bcf. Its net was $156.47 million compared to $167.58 million in the year-ago period. Also, its loss per share came was t $0.65, versus $0.70 in the prior year quarter.

Ongoing Investigation

Several law firms have filed lawsuits against RRC for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It is alleged that the company has improperly designated the status of its wells in Pennsylvania since at least 2013, among other allegations. Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) fined RRC $294,000 earlier this year for violations of the 2012 Oil and Gas Act.

Consensus Price Target Indicates Downside

Wall Street analysts expect RRC shares to hit $16.93 in the near term, which indicates a potential decline of 7.9%. Of 16 analysts that have rated the stock, 10 rated it Hold, and two rated it Sell.

RRC shares rose $0.49 (+2.66%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, RRC has gained 181.79%, versus a 19.62% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

