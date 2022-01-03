Why Raytheon Technologies is Good Dividend Growth Stock to Add to Your Portfolio

NYSE: RTX | Raytheon Technologies Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

RTX – Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies’ (RTX) operational performance has helped it witness robust revenue growth in the last reported quarter. Given the company’s solid growth prospects and track record of increasing dividend payouts, it could be wise to add the stock to your portfolio. Read on.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Jan 3, 2022


Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is an aerospace and defense corporation that delivers innovative technologies and services worldwide to commercial, military, and government clients. With four industry-leading companies, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, RTX delivers solutions that push the frontiers in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonic, and quantum physics.

RTX’s dividend payouts have grown at a CAGR of 4% over the past five years. While its four-year average dividend yield is 2.39%, its current dividend translates to a 2.37% yield. It paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend on December 16, 2021. The stock has gained 20.4% over the past year and 1% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $86.06.

Recently, the company’s Board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of $6 billion of its outstanding common stock. This exhibits RTX’s robust cash flow generating capabilities.

Here’s what could shape RTX’s performance in the near term:

Positive Developments

Last month, the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) chose RTX as one of the companies to build and test the first interceptor, particularly intended to resist hypersonic threats. The Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) weapon will counter a new generation of hypersonic missiles – weapons that move faster than the speed of sound and maneuver rapidly in flight.

Also, last month, Blue Canyon Technologies LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RTX, was selected by Ball Aerospace to create a standardized X-SAT Venus ESPA-class microsatellite bus and numerous unique components for a forthcoming one-of-a-kind mission with NASA for the Solar Cruiser project.

Robust Financials

During the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, RTX’s net sales increased 9.9% year-over-year to $16.21 billion. Its operating income increased 209.4% year-over-year to $1.34 billion. The company’s net income grew 427.7% from the year-ago value to $1.39 billion, while its EPS grew 447.1% from the prior-year quarter to $0.93.

Impressive Growth Prospects

The consensus revenue estimate of $16.65 billion for the next quarter (ending March 2022) indicates a 9.2% improvement year-over-year. Analysts expect RTX’s EPS to rise 18% from the same period last year to $1.12 next quarter.

Street expects RTX’s revenues and EPS to rise 54.6% and 13.1% year-over-year to $64.62 billion and $4.22, respectively, in the fiscal year 2021. In addition, RTX’s EPS is expected to rise at a 22.8% CAGR over the next five years. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, as it topped Street EPS estimates in all of the trailing four quarters.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

Each of the three Wall Street analysts that rated RTX have rated it Buy. The 12-month median price target of $101.67 indicates an 18.1% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $100.00 to a high of $105.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Solid Prospects

RTX has an overall grade of B, equating to a Buy rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. RTX has an A grade for Growth and a B for Stability. RTX’s solid earnings and revenue growth potential is consistent with the growth grade. And the stock’s relative stability compared to the broader market is in sync with the Stability grade.

Of the 73 stocks in the D-rated Air/Defense Service industry, RTX is ranked #15.

Beyond what is stated above, we have graded RTX for Sentiment, Value, Quality, and Momentum. Get all RTX ratings here.

Bottom Line

RTX is currently trading 6.8% below its 52-week high of $92.32, which it hit on October 22. However, the company has solid fundamentals and holds the potential to keep increasing its dividend payments. Moreover, it is projected to benefit from the growing demand across its commercial aerospace and defense businesses. So, we think it could be wise to add the stock to your portfolio now.

How Does Raytheon Technology Corporation (RTX) Stack Up Against its Peers?

RTX has an overall grade of B in our proprietary rating system. This rating is superior to its peers in the Air/Defense Service industry, such as Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW), NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), and Woodward Inc. (WWD), which have a C (Neutral) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

RTX shares were trading at $86.83 per share on Monday morning, up $0.77 (+0.89%). Year-to-date, RTX has gained 24.37%, versus a 28.91% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RTXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AAWWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NSSCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
WWDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Key Investing Lessons Learned from the 2021 Stock Market

Investors who do not properly face the problems of the past are doomed to repeat those same mistakes. That is why I so strongly believe in doing this annual “Lessons Learned” commentary to discover strategies that will allow us to beat the stock market (SPY) in the years ahead. Enjoy!
Dec 30, 2021 | 3:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in January

The meme stock frenzy powered by retail investors has dominated this year's investing world. Several WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks have risen solely based on investors’ sentiment irrespective of their fundamentals and growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak meme stocks Snap (SNAP), Archaea Energy (LFG), and Allakos (ALLK).
Dec 27, 2021 | 4:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been skyrocketing and forecasts predict that sales will exponentially grow over the next decade. As a result, EV stocks, such as NIO (NIO) and Tesla(TSLA) have been soaring. Legacy car manufacturers, such as General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), are also getting in on the action, And now tech companies, like Rivian (RIVN) and Baidu (BIDU) are joining the fray.
Dec 28, 2021 | 6:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Insurance Stocks Rated ‘Buy’ According to the POWR Ratings

Because the insurance industry is expected to benefit from the Fed’s now more hawkish stance, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound insurance stocks UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Humana (HUM), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to one’s portfolio. They are also rated ‘Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. Read on.
Dec 27, 2021 | 9:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been skyrocketing and forecasts predict that sales will exponentially grow over the next decade. As a result, EV stocks, such as NIO (NIO) and Tesla(TSLA) have been soaring. Legacy car manufacturers, such as General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), are also getting in on the action, And now tech companies, like Rivian (RIVN) and Baidu (BIDU) are joining the fray.
Dec 28, 2021 | 6:20pm

Read More Stories

More Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RTX News