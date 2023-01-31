Is Now the Time to Buy This Popular Restaurant Stock?

NASDAQ: SBUX | Starbucks Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

SBUX – Popular restaurant stock Starbucks (SBUX) beat revenue estimates by more than $98 million in the last reported quarter. Despite the broader market turmoil, it has gained more than 9% over the past month and might soar higher, given its steady fundamentals. So, should you invest in the stock now? Let’s find out…

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Jan 31, 2023


Restaurant giant Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) beat revenue estimates by $98.18 million for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. Interim CEO Howard Schultz said, “We saw accelerating demand for Starbucks coffee around the world in Q4 and throughout the year.”

He added, “Reinvention will touch, and elevate, every aspect of our Starbucks partner, customer and store experiences, and ideally position Starbucks to deliver accelerated, sustainable, long-term, profitable growth and value creation beginning in 2023.”

Moreover, the company, along with DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), recently announced the expansion of their partnership with a new delivery service in Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, and other select markets.

The collaboration is expected to fortify revenue generation for both companies amid heightened demand for delivery services.

Furthermore, SBUX has paid dividends for 12 consecutive years. Its dividend payouts have increased at a 13.8% CAGR over the past five years. Its current dividend yield is 1.96%, while its four-year average yield is 1.88%.

SBUX has gained 9.3% over the past month to close the last trading session at $108.40. It has gained 27.9% over the past six months and 11.5% over the past year.

Here is what could shape SBUX’s performance in the near term:

Solid Top-line Growth

SBUX’s revenues from company-operated stores increased marginally year-over-year to $6.90 billion for the quarter that ended October 2, 2022. Its revenues from licensed stores came in at $998.40 million, up 25.7% year-over-year, while its total net revenues came in at $8.41 billion, representing a 3.3% year-over-year rise.

Moreover, its U.S. store count came in at 15,878, up 3% year-over-year.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

SBUX’s revenue is expected to increase 11.7% year-over-year to $36.01 billion for the current fiscal year 2023. Its revenue is expected to increase 11% year-over-year to $39.98 billion for the next fiscal year 2024.

In addition, SBUX’s EPS is estimated to increase 16.2% and 18.9% year-over-year to $3.44 and $4.09 for 2023 and 2024, respectively. Also, its EPS is expected to rise 17.8% per annum for the next five years.

Robust Profitability

SBUX’s trailing-12-month EBITDA and net income margins of 18.52% and 10.18% are 67% and 96.5% higher than the industry averages of 11.09% and 5.18%.

In addition, its trailing-12-month ROTC and ROTA of 16.61% and 11.73% are 157.2% and 158.3% higher than the industry averages of 6.46% and 4.54%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Outlook

SBUX’s overall rating of B equates to a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories.

SBUX has an A grade for Sentiment, in sync with favorable analyst estimates.

It has a B grade for Quality, consistent with its higher-than-industry profitability margins.

In the 45-stock B-rated Restaurants industry, SBUX is ranked #16.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for SBUX (Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability).

View all the top stocks in the Restaurants industry here.

Bottom Line

SBUX saw strong top-line growth in its latest reported quarter. Moreover, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $111.40 shortly, indicating a potential upside of 2.8%. Given its positive outlook and robust profitability, I think SBUX might be an ideal restaurant stock to buy now.

How Does Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stack up Against Its Peers?  

While SBUX has an overall POWR Rating of B, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH), Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH), and Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report:

3 Stocks To DOUBLE This Year

What gives these stocks the right stuff to become big winners, even in this brutal stock market?

First, because they are all low-priced companies with the most upside potential in today’s volatile markets.

But even more important is that they are all top Buy rated stocks according to our coveted POWR Ratings system, and they excel in key areas of growth, sentiment and momentum.

Click below now to see these 3 exciting stocks that could double or more in the year ahead.

3 Stocks To DOUBLE This Year

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Stock Trading Plan for 2023 (includes top 9 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

SBUX shares were trading at $108.45 per share on Tuesday morning, up $0.05 (+0.05%). Year-to-date, SBUX has gained 9.32%, versus a 5.33% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SBUXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NATHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ARKRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

6 Reasons to Become Bullish Now

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister has been beating the bearish drums since May 2022. However, he is seeing more and more reasons to consider that it might be time to get bullish on stocks (SPY). All 6 of those bullish reasons are shared in the new commentary below including top picks to consider now.
Jan 28, 2023 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Upgraded Stocks to Put on Your Radar This Week

With the expected continuation of monetary policy tightening, the economy is anticipated to witness a slowdown this year. Amid an uncertain economic backdrop, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks HCA Healthcare (HCA), Yum! Brands (YUM) and DocuSign (DOCU) to your watchlist this week. These stocks have been recently upgraded in our proprietary rating system. Keep reading…
Jan 30, 2023 | 7:55am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Best Software Stocks That Money Can Buy

The software industry has faced several macroeconomic headwinds since last year. However, the industry’s prospects remain strong, driven by rapid digitalization and heightened spending. Therefore, it could be wise for investors to buy fundamentally strong software stocks Salesforce (CRM), Synopsys (SNPS), Autodesk (ADSK), and Progress Software (PRGS). Read more…
Jan 27, 2023 | 2:36pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the End of January

Growing concerns over the economy’s uncertainties and yet-to-be-tamed inflation have led to widespread worries about an economic slowdown. Therefore, fundamentally strong large-cap stocks Walmart UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and VMware (VMW) could help stabilize your portfolios amid the volatile economic backdrop. Read more…
Jan 27, 2023 | 1:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Best Software Stocks That Money Can Buy

The software industry has faced several macroeconomic headwinds since last year. However, the industry’s prospects remain strong, driven by rapid digitalization and heightened spending. Therefore, it could be wise for investors to buy fundamentally strong software stocks Salesforce (CRM), Synopsys (SNPS), Autodesk (ADSK), and Progress Software (PRGS). Read more…
Jan 27, 2023 | 2:36pm

Read More Stories

More Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SBUX News