Don't Jeopardize Your Portfolio: Say No to This Utility Stock

: SMR | NuScale Power Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

SMR – While NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has witnessed steady revenue growth, it did not translate into its bottom-line improvement. With the stock exhibiting weak momentum, it’s not worth buying right now. Read on…

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Apr 27, 2023


Geopolitical unrest has placed a spotlight on energy security, prompting governments to prioritize the development of renewable energy sources and nuclear power. Considering this, NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is an obvious topic of discussion: SMR made its stock market debut last year and is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $9.27 and $11.23, respectively.

Despite significant revenue growth, the company’s bottom line remains in the red. Although turning profitable may take some time, let’s discuss some of its key metrics.

Volatile Financial Trends of SMR Over the Last 3 Years

The trend for SMR’s net income has been volatile over the last three years, with wide fluctuations taking place. In December 2020, SMR experienced a net loss of $12.97 million. Then in December 2021, this increased to a net loss of $102.49 million. There was a jump to a positive value of $3.20 million in June 2022, followed by another sharp fall to a net loss of $25.91 million by the end of the year. Overall, this represents a growth rate of negative 138%.

SMR’s revenue from December 2020 steadily increased to $1.18 million in December 2022. The growth rate is 1,181%, with the last value being 11 times higher than the first.

SMR’s ROIC has been fluctuating from December 2021 to December 2022. It started at negative 0.43 at the end of December 2021 and rose to 0.01 by June 2022, only to fall back to negative 0.18 by the end of December 2022. Overall, the ROIC has decreased by 58.4%.

This series of data for SMR shows a downward trend in ROA from December 2021 (-0.44) to December 2022 (-0.09). There is, however, a positive increase halfway through the year in June 2022 (0.01). Overall, the ROA for SMR has decreased by 80.2% over the period.

SMR Share Price Decline November 2022-April 2023

SMR’s share price trend from November 2022 to April 2023 is decreasing overall. The largest drop in value was from $11.434 on November 4, 2022, to $8.576 on March 31, 2023, a decrease of 25.4%. There has been an overall gradual decrease in the share price, with an accelerating rate of decline at the end of March 2023. Here is a chart of SMR’s price over the past 180 days.

Unfavorable POWR Ratings

SMR has an overall rating of D, translating to a Sell in our POWR Ratings system. It was ranked last among the 64 stocks in the Utilities – Domestic category as of April 26, 2023.

It also has a D grade for Value, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality.

Stock to Consider Instead of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR)

Other stocks in the Utilities – Domestic sector that may be worth considering are (BIPC), Genie Energy Ltd. Class B Stock (GNE), and FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) — they have better POWR Ratings.

The Bear Market is NOT Over…

That is why you need to discover this timely presentation with a trading plan and top picks from 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister:

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook > 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook (includes top 7 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

SMR shares were trading at $8.66 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.17 (+2.00%). Year-to-date, SMR has declined -15.59%, versus a 7.31% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SMRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BIPCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GNEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Does Q1 Earnings Season Change Stock Market Outlook?

Stocks continue to trade below the S&P 500 (SPY) high of 4,200 from early February. Thus investors are looking high and low for clues from corporate earnings that might tell them something about future market direction. Gladly 40 year investment pro Steve Reitmeister is here to make sense of it all. Get his updated market outlook, trading plan and top picks in the commentary below...
Apr 26, 2023 | 6:55am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 3 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

The stock market is expected to be under pressure this year due to recession worries. Despite the headwinds, it could be wise to buy and hold top growth stocks BorgWarner (BWA), AGCO Corporation (AGCO), and Barloworld (BRRAY) to generate solid returns in the long term. Keep reading…
Apr 26, 2023 | 11:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Invest in Your Health and Wealth: 2 Strong Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

The healthcare industry tends to withstand uncertain macroeconomic conditions better than most other industries, as it enjoys inelastic demand for its products and services. With fears of a recession weighing heavily on investors’ sentiments, buying fundamentally strong healthcare stocks Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) and Zynex (ZYXI) could be ideal. Keep reading...
Apr 26, 2023 | 1:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Bullish Stocks to Keep on Your Watchlist

As uncertainty clouds the Fed’s impending decision next month, investing in fundamentally sound stocks such as BP p.l.c. (BP), Sumco Corp. (SUOPY), and TORM plc (TRMD), exhibiting solid momentum, could be beneficial. Read on…
Apr 26, 2023 | 1:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Invest in Your Health and Wealth: 2 Strong Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

The healthcare industry tends to withstand uncertain macroeconomic conditions better than most other industries, as it enjoys inelastic demand for its products and services. With fears of a recession weighing heavily on investors’ sentiments, buying fundamentally strong healthcare stocks Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) and Zynex (ZYXI) could be ideal. Keep reading...
Apr 26, 2023 | 1:03pm

Read More Stories

More NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SMR News