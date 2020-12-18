Snap Stock is Up More than 200% in 2020, is it Still a Buy?

: SNAP | Snap Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SNAP – Snap, Inc. (SNAP), a camera applications and social media company, has far exceeded even the most bullish expectations, soaring more than 200% year-to-date. The company has this year benefited from a big jump in its daily active users and rapid growth in demand from brand advertising partners. The question now, of course, is does the stock have more upside?.

Imon GhoshBy Imon Ghosh

Dec 18, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Snap, Inc. (SNAP) is a leading camera applications and social media company, widely known for its technological tools and services like Snapchat, Spectacles, and Bitmoji. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which provides live maps of individual locations, showing nearby friends and popular Stories. Every user of Snapchat has a “Story” to which they can post image and video Snaps. Anyone on their “Friends” list can see their Story,

The idea of social media evolving into entertainment platforms is nothing new. But the COVID-19 outbreak has shifted the focus away from users passively consuming content to their actively creating it. Creating and uploading videos on platforms like SNAP is another example of online behavior that has been accelerated by the pandemic. We think SNAP should continue to see increased engagement in the coming months because the total daily time spent by Snapchatters on its distinct platforms is on the rise.

SNAP’s strengthened ad platform and its growing user-base have helped the stock gain 216.3% year-to-date. This impressive performance, combined with several other factors, has helped SNAP earn a “Strong Buy” rating in our proprietary rating system.

Here is how our proprietary POWR Ratings system evaluates SNAP:

Trade Grade: A

SNAP is now trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $40.79 and $24.83, respectively. This indicates that the stock is in an uptrend. Also, the stock has gained 107.8% over the past three months, reflecting solid short-term bullishness.

SNAP’s revenue has increased 52% year-over-year to $679 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in revenue was attributable primarily to the company’s significant increase in daily active users. Its Adjusted EBITDA has risen 233% from its year-ago value to $56.36 million, while cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash flow have increased 12.9% from the prior-year quarter to $824.99 million over this period.

On November 23, SNAP announced the launch of Spotlight, a new entertainment platform for user-generated content within Snapchat. This should enable the company to substantially increase its monthly active users.

The company also recently   launched ‘Meet the Snapchat Generation,’ its first global business-to-business marketing campaign that highlights Snapchat’s unique audience. SNAP has also introduced Platform Burst, which allows advertisers to purchase ad inventory across different formats to reach a significant portion of their target audience over a few days.

Buy & Hold Grade: A

In terms of proximity to its 52-week high, which is a key factor that our Buy & Hold Grade considers, SNAP is well positioned. The stock is currently trading just 2.7% below its 52-week high of $54.71, which it hit on December 17.

The company’s net revenue grew at a CAGR of 45.2% over the past three years. This can be attributed to its continued investments in innovative platforms to better serve its large and engaged community.

Peer Grade: A

SNAP is currently ranked #5of 61 stocks in the Internet industry. Other popular stocks in this industry are Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) and Carvana Co. (CVNA)

GOOG, TWTR, and CVNA have gained 31.9%, 68.6%, and 183.5% year-to-date, respectively. This compares to SNAP’s 216.3% returns over this period.

Industry Rank: A

The Internet industry is ranked #19 of the 123 StockNews.com industries. The companies in this industry are involved in numerous online businesses, including camera applications, content, auction exchanges, e-commerce sales, and advertising sales.

With large communities forced to stay at home and spend more time on their smartphones amid the continuing coronavirus contagion, activities on camera applications and messaging apps are on the rise. Also, as work, schools and universities across the country are operating remotely, people are relying heavily on digital platforms, which is driving the demand in this industry.

Overall POWR Rating: A (Strong Buy)

SNAP is rated “Strong Buy” due to its impressive financials, short-and-long-term bullishness, solid price momentum, and underlying industry strength, as determined by the four components of our overall POWR Rating.

Bottom Line

SNAP is well positioned to soar in the upcoming months despite gaining 216.3% year-to-date. With many countries experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the demand for digital platforms that facilitate human interaction will continue to grow given that people of all ages are now glued to their smartphones. Hence, SNAP should keep gaining for the foreseeable future we believe.

The consensus EPS estimate of $0.07 for the current quarter ending December 31, 2020 indicates a 133.3% improvement year-over-year. Moreover, SNAP has an impressive earnings surprise history, with the company beating consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The consensus revenue estimate of $848.13 million for the current quarter indicates a 51.2% increase from the same period last year.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

Where is the Santa Claus Stock Rally?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

SNAP shares were trading at $53.32 per share on Friday morning, up $0.07 (+0.13%). Year-to-date, SNAP has gained 226.52%, versus a 16.37% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SNAPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GOOGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TWTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CVNAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

I bought Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what they have in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead.
Dec 17, 2020 | 2:38pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top EV Stocks to Buy Now for a Year-End Rally: NIO, Ford, and Plug Power

EV stocks have been one of the best-performing groups of the year. I think the recent price action is giving investors a good entry point for a year-end rally. NIO, F, and PLUG are three stocks to consider.
Dec 17, 2020 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Where is the Santa Claus Stock Rally?

The stock market (SPY) keeps finding resistance at 3,700. This commentary explores why with emphasis on the state of the Coronavirus and congressional stimulus talks. But even if the S&P 500 goes sideways for a while there are still ways to outperform. Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister spells out the rest in his latest market commentary. Read on below...
Dec 16, 2020 | 2:56pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Alibaba Stock Rally Back to Its All-Time High in 2021?

Alibaba (BABA) delivered strong revenue growth in its core commerce and cloud computing businesses in its last reported quarter. However, the stock plunged after hitting its all-time high at the end of October in the wake of an IPO cancellation by its financial affiliate Ant Group. The cancellation came in response to regulatory concerns around the offering. Given these concerns, it is unclear if or when Ant Group will reactivate the offering or when Alibaba’s stock will recapture its momentum. Let’s take a closer look at the situation.
Dec 17, 2020 | 11:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Where is the Santa Claus Stock Rally?

The stock market (SPY) keeps finding resistance at 3,700. This commentary explores why with emphasis on the state of the Coronavirus and congressional stimulus talks. But even if the S&P 500 goes sideways for a while there are still ways to outperform. Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister spells out the rest in his latest market commentary. Read on below...
Dec 16, 2020 | 2:56pm

Read More Stories

More Snap Inc. (SNAP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SNAP News