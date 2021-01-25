Is Virgin Galactic a Buy After a New Space Stock ETF was announced?

: SPCE | Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SPCE – In response to Ark Invest’s formal announcement of plans to launch ‘ARKX’ ETF, which will invest in companies that operate in the space exploration industry, Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) shares have gained significantly. As one of the companies that dominates this industry, investors are optimistic about SPCE’s inclusion in the ETF and the potential for that development to advance SPCE’s stock. Let’s look closer at why this is.

Manisha ChatterjeeBy Manisha Chatterjee

Jan 25, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Founded in 2017, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is an integrated aerospace company that develops human spaceflight for the private market and research community in the U.S.  As the world’s first commercial space line and vertically integrated aerospace company, SPCE’s spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight and ferrying commercial researchers and development payloads into space. The company is developing a spaceflight system that is designed to offer passengers a unique, multi-day, transformative experience.

Investment management firm Ark Invest, which owns some of the world’s largest managed ETFs, plans to venture into the space exploration industry. On January 14, Ark Invest filed a request with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch  ETF ‘ARKX’. While the ETF’s  holdings are yet to be announced, SPCE is expected to be a major contender for inclusion because it has pioneered space tourism. The stock has gained 32.2% since Ark Invest’s SEC filing, to close Friday’s trading session at $34.28.

While SPCE is not yet profitable, it has many projects in its pipeline. Once SPCE’s commercial business commences, the company is expected to generate impressive returns. This positive outlook and  potential upside based on several factors have helped the stock earn a “Buy” rating in our proprietary rating system.

Here is how our proprietary POWR Ratings system evaluates SPCE:

Trade Grade: B

SPCE is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $26.51 and $20.37, respectively, indicating an uptrend. Moreover, SPCE has gained 34.6% over the past month, reflecting solid short-term bullishness.

The company’s cash position has remained strong, with a cash and cash-equivalents balance of $742 million as of September 30, 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has experienced delays in its business and operations, which have negatively impacted  scheduling and cost efficiency. However, SPCE is expected to prepare for commercial launch and reopen ticket sales following Richard Branson’s planned flight this year, and SPCE announced that its  test flight on December 12, 2020 failed to reach  space as planned because  the rocket motor did not fire due to a technical fault. . However, the spacecraft returned to Spaceport America, New Mexico and landed safely.  and r. On October 27, 2020, the company announced the appointment of two new pilots — Jameel Janjua and Patrick Moran — to its pilot corps, bringing the total number of pilots to eight.

Buy & Hold Grade: C

In terms of proximity to its 52-week high, which is a key factor that our Buy & Hold Grade considers , SPCE is poorly positioned. The stock is currently trading 19.3% below its 52-week high of $42.49, which it hit on February 20, 2020.

Even though the company had a successful debut in October 2019 after completing a merger with the investment firm Social Capital Hedosophia, it has been struggling to generate profits.

Peer Grade: A

SPCE is currently ranked #4of 27 stocks in the Airlines industry. Other popular stocks in the airlines group are Southwest Airlines Company (LUV), Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL).

With 73.8% gains over the past year, SPCE has outperformed its industry peers. RYAAY has returned 13.3% over the same period, while LUV and DAL have lost 11.4% and 32.9%, respectively.

Industry Rank: D

The Airlines industry is ranked #115  of 123 StockNews.com industries. The companies in this industry provide air transportation services worldwide, including the transportation of people and cargo.

The airline industry practically came to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic as strict travel restrictions were enforced globally to contain the spread of the virus. Although the roll-out of  vaccines has begun, it is likely to take some time before the industry experiences  pre-pandemic demand for travel.

Overall POWR Rating: B (Buy)

SPCE is rated “Buy” due to its short-term bullishness, fundamental strength, and solid growth prospects, as determined by the four components of our overall POWR Rating.

Bottom Line

SPCE has the potential to soar in the upcoming months despite gaining 73.8% over the past year based on its continued business growth, and favorable outlook. The stock is expected to gain even more in the near term because  it is expected to be a major holding of Cathie Wood’s about-to-be launched ETF, which will be focused on the space exploration industry.

A consensus revenue estimate of $27.61 million for 2021 represents  a 3186.9% increase year-over-year. SPCE’s EPS is expected to grow 23.3% for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, and 44% in 2021.

More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Outperform the Stock Market?

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

 

SPCE shares were trading at $35.05 per share on Monday morning, up $0.77 (+2.25%). Year-to-date, SPCE has gained 47.70%, versus a 2.03% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPCEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Outperform the Stock Market in 2021

The S&P 500 (SPY) is up over 70% from the ferocious bear market low set in March of 2020. Let me be emphatically clear…IT WONT BE THAT EASY IN 2021! So let’s discuss the 2021 stock market outlook including a game plan to outperform in the year ahead and my top 12 picks for today’s market. Read on for more…
Jan 19, 2021 | 1:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Streaming Stocks Outperforming Netflix in 2021

The use of online streaming platforms accelerated amid global COVID-19 lockdowns, and demand has been growing since with ongoing stay-at-home regimes worldwide. However, Netflix (NFLX), which has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic, is facing competitive headwinds. Hence, we think stocks like The Walt Disney (DIS), Comcast (CMCSA) and Roku (ROKU) should surpass NFLX to become leading players in this field in the coming months.
Jan 22, 2021 | 5:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Nio vs. General Motors: Which Electric Vehicle Stock is a Better Buy?

The electric vehicle (EV) market is finally nearing a tipping point into the mainstream automobile market, bolstered by factors like a positive change in customer perceptions, technological advancements, and greater support from governments around the globe. Two leading players in the EV space – Nio Limited (NIO) and General Motors Company (GM) – are expected to experience a positive run based on their solid fundamentals. But let’s find out which one is a better buy now.
Jan 22, 2021 | 1:33pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Infrastructure ETFs to Consider Buying as Biden Becomes President

On the day of his inauguration as the 46th U.S. president, Joe Biden kicked off his $2 trillion Green New Deal proposal. We believe that the incremental execution of his plans to bolster the nation’s economic recovery by fostering sustainable clean energy infrastructure development should significantly benefit ETFs that invest in the infrastructure sector, such as iShares U.S. Infrastructure (IFRA), Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development (PAVE) and iShares Global Infrastructure (IGF). Let’s discuss.
Jan 22, 2021 | 11:24am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Nio vs. General Motors: Which Electric Vehicle Stock is a Better Buy?

The electric vehicle (EV) market is finally nearing a tipping point into the mainstream automobile market, bolstered by factors like a positive change in customer perceptions, technological advancements, and greater support from governments around the globe. Two leading players in the EV space – Nio Limited (NIO) and General Motors Company (GM) – are expected to experience a positive run based on their solid fundamentals. But let’s find out which one is a better buy now.
Jan 22, 2021 | 1:33pm

Read More Stories

More Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPCE News