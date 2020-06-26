Will the Bull Market Continue to Soar?

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Today’s article features the SPY and examines whether or not the bull market will continue to soar. Continue reading for all the details.

By Steve Smith
Jun 26, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The stock market tends to overshoot on both the downside and upside.  The way the indices came roaring back, the “Nasdaq 100 (QQQ)” hitting a new all-time high and the “S&P 500 (SPY)” on hopes of a “V” recovery, now looks increasingly-overly optimistic as a spike in COVID cases is causing a backpedaling of reopening the economy. 

“Nike’s (NKE)” disappointing earnings report last night could be a harbinger that the upcoming earnings season will show Wall Street cannot continue to be disconnected from Main Street.  I need to reiterate how the big five and high growth tech stocks have carried the headline indices over the two months; due to their huge market cap weightings, “Apple (AAPL),” “Microsoft (MSFT),” “Amazon (AMZN),” and “Alphabet (GOOGLE)” now represents 42% of the QQQ and 23% of the SPY.  

As those big 5 are hitting all-time highs, they can push the indices up, masking the fact that the average stock is now 18% below its highs and over 65% of stocks remain below their 200 day -moving average — meaning they remain in a downtrend.    

But can we count on these ‘generals’ to remain bulletproof and keep charging higher if none of the soldiers follow?

Analysts were recently upgrading their price targets for S&P 500 stocks at the fastest pace ever. Keep in mind that at the S&P’s bottom in March, analysts were downgrading at the fastest ever. Prior instances of analysts chasing the rally almost always led to an S&P 500 pullback/correction in the next 2-3 months.

While there are some businesses that have clearly benefited from the work-from-home phenomenon. I don’t think big tech in general can remain immune to a broad economic slowdown. If we look at the actual GAAP earnings for the S&P 500 Tech sector, we find a decline of 10% in the first quarter versus the prior year. This was considerably better than the S&P 500 as a whole (-66% YoY), but still down nonetheless.

Second-quarter earnings are expected to be lower once again, calling into question the notion of total immunity. But investors seem to be clinging to the narrative that this recession is bullish for tech as it accelerates existing trends such as online shopping and cloud computing. Tech stocks today are pricing in a fairy-tale outcome: a V-shaped recovery with no impact whatsoever from the deepest economic contraction and highest unemployment the world has seen since the Depression. 

In addition to these macro concerns, there are multiple short-term technical indicators suggesting the market is in a very fragile state and vulnerable to a steeper pullback.  The first item speaks to the above notion that the rally has come too far too fast.  The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is an indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.

You can see this has hit a level indicating a major sell-signal. 

nasdaq composite 2020 chart

If you want to question the reliability of the MACD, please note it has also marked major lows. What we’re seeing right now is exactly the opposite of what we saw at the stock market’s bottom in late-March. 

s&p 500 buy signal chart 2020

Another important technical reading is the Relative Strength Indicator or RSI, which hit the highest level since the peak of the dot-com bubble. Moreover, the ratio itself is higher than where it was during the dot-com bubble. 

nasdaq 100 s&p ratio chart

Lastly, we have the speculative frenzy that has been taking place among some retail traders.  We’ve discussed the ‘Robinhood’ and Barstool effect that has caused the irrational price moves of everything from penny stocks, bankrupt entities to move up 500% plus, and the increasing use of options to gain upside leverage. The Equity Put/Call ratio 1-month average has reached a level, where historically, stocks almost always pulled back over the next 2-3 months. 

s&p 500 call put ratio

At some point, the curtain will be drawn back on this magical thinking that all the bad news will simply disappear and will need to be borne out by the numbers.  And I think the numbers will tell a more sobering tale.   

To learn more about Steve Smith’s approach to trading and to access to his Option360 program, click here. 

SPY shares were trading at $300.97 per share on Friday afternoon, down $6.38 (-2.08%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -5.53%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Smith


Steve has more than 30 years of investment experience with an expertise in options trading. He’s written for TheStreet.com, Minyanville and currently for Option Sensei. Learn more about Steve’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks in the Robinhood 100 to Buy Now

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) are not only three very popular stocks on the Robinhood platform, but also great stocks to buy.
Jun 26, 2020 | 11:06pm
NASDAQ: BBBY | Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for June 26, 2020

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, June 26, 2020 are BBBY, NTAP, EBAY, INFY, and BDX
Jun 26, 2020 | 6:43pm
NYSE: WGO | Winnebago Industries, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Travel Stocks Near All-Time Highs

The coronavirus has wrecked the travel industry. However, Winnebago Industries (WGO) and Brunswick Corporation (BC) are benefitting from it and closing in on new, all-time highs.
Jun 26, 2020 | 5:46pm
NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Fast-Track Your Way to Retirement Using High-Yield Closed End Funds (CEFs)

Most folks haven’t heard of high-yield closed end funds (CEFs). With yields as high as 22%, these unsung income plays can fast-track your race to financial independence
Jun 26, 2020 | 5:43pm
NYSE: AU | AngloGold Ashanti Limited News, Ratings, and Charts

As Gold Nears All-Time High, These Two Miners Are Leading the Charge

Gold is on the verge of breaking out, but AngloGold Ashanti (AU) and Gold Fields Limited (GFI) have already moved to new 52-week highs. There's a good chance that they will be leaders in the next phase of the gold bull market.
Jun 26, 2020 | 5:34pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News