2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Think Twice About Before Buying

NYSE: SQ | Block Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SQ – The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy to fight the high inflation has disrupted the once well-performing Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). Moreover, as the Fed has indicated more hikes ahead, we think fundamentally weak Cathie Wood stocks Block (SQ) and Roku (ROKU) might be best avoided now. Read on….

Kritika SarmahBy Kritika Sarmah

Dec 28, 2022


Renowned investor Cathie Wood is the founder, CEO, and CIO of Ark Invest, an investment management firm. Its flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in businesses across the globe that seek to benefit from disruptive innovation.

Following the pandemic highs, the growth companies favored by Wood have fared poorly this year as the Federal Reserve unleashed its most aggressive monetary policy tightening in decades to contain inflation. The central bank’s benchmark overnight lending rate currently sits in the target range of 4.25% and 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years.

The ARK Innovation Fund has lost around 69.4% over the past year, more than triple the decline of the S&P 500 index. Moreover, the fund’s lack of diversification is also believed to have driven down its performance.

As a result, the fund was named the worst-performing among all 537 U.S. mid-cap growth funds and was placed near the bottom of all U.S. equity funds tracked by Morningstar, according to the firm’s December 16 ranking.

So, it could be best to avoid fundamentally weak Cathie Wood stocks Block, Inc. (SQ) and Roku, Inc. (ROKU).

Block, Inc. (SQ)

SQ creates tools enabling sellers to accept card payments and offers reporting, analytics, and next-day settlement. It provides various hardware products, software products, and a developer platform. The company serves the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

SQ’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 32.72% is 33.95% lower than the industry average of 49.54%. Also, its trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of negative 5.18%, 1.51%, and 1.73% compare to the industry averages of 5.00%, 3.24%, and 1.52%, respectively.

For the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022, SQ’s total operating expenses increased 45.6% year-over-year to $1.62 billion. Its operating loss came in at $48.79 million, compared to an operating income of $22.99 million in the prior-year period.

In addition, the company’s net loss attributable to common stockholders came in at $14.71 million, compared to a net income attributable to common stockholders of $84,000 in the year-ago period.

Analysts expect SQ’s EPS to decline 34.8% year-over-year to $1.12 for the current fiscal year ending December 2022. Its revenue is likely to fall marginally year-over-year to $17.49 billion in the current year.

The stock has slumped 64.5% over the past year to close the last trading session at $59.86. SQ has a 24-month beta of 2.57.

SQ’s POWR Ratings reflect bleak prospects. The stock has an overall rating of D, equating to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

The stock has a D grade for Momentum, Stability, and Quality. Within the F-rated Financial Services (Enterprise) industry, it is ranked #84 out of 104 stocks.

Click here to access additional POWR Ratings of SQ for Growth, Value, and Sentiment.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU)

ROKU operates a TV streaming platform through two segments: Platform and Player. Its platform enables users to discover and access various streaming content and content publishers to build and monetize large audiences.

ROKU’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 46.61% is 7.37% lower than the industry average of 50.32%. Its trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of negative 8.68%, 4.78%, and 5.40% compare to their respective industry averages of 6.14%, 4.11%, and 2.32%.

ROKU’s gross profit declined 2% year-over-year to $356.79 million during the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company’s loss from operations amounted to $146.99 million, compared to income from operations of $68.85 million in the prior year’s quarter.

Also, its net loss came in at $122.18 million and $0.88 per share, compared to $68.94 million and $0.48 in the prior-year quarter, respectively.

Street expects ROKU’s loss per share to rise 449.1% year-over-year to $1.04 in the fiscal first quarter ending March 2023. Similarly, its revenue is estimated to decline 3.6% year-over-year to $707.54 million in the current year.

The stock has plunged 82.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $39.23. It has a 24-month beta of 2.02.

ROKU’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. It has an overall D rating, equating to a Sell in our proprietary rating system.

It has an F grade for Growth and a D for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Within the D-rated Consumer Goods industry, it is ranked #55 out of 58 stocks.

Click here to see the other ratings of ROKU for Value and Quality.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

SQ shares were trading at $59.10 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.76 (-1.27%). Year-to-date, SQ has declined -63.41%, versus a -18.93% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Kritika Sarmah


Her interest in risky instruments and passion for writing made Kritika an analyst and financial journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce and is currently pursuing the CFA program. With her fundamental approach, she aims to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ROKUGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Reasons to Be Bearish in 2023

Some price action for the S&P 500 (SPY) is quite meaningful and tells you a great deal about the future direction of stocks. And some price action is just useless noise. Such is the case for trading during the holidays when so many people are on vacation and trading volume is light. So what can help guide our way for the weeks and months ahead? Reviewing the 5 reasons to still be bearish in early 2023. That will be the focus of this week’s Reitmeister Total Return commentary shared below...
Dec 28, 2022 | 6:37am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Best Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

Semiconductor chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSM) current dip in price offers an attractive entry opportunity. Given the industry’s solid growth prospects, it could be a solid investment for 2023. Read on…
Dec 23, 2022 | 2:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks to Buy Now to Position Yourself for a Profitable 2023

With encouraging economic data discouraging investors wary of progressive interest rate hikes, the market is unlikely to stabilize anytime soon. Therefore, loading up on fundamentally strong stocks AT&T (T), STMicroelectronics (STM), and KT Corporation (KT) could set investors up for a prosperous year ahead. Continue reading…
Dec 23, 2022 | 2:43pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The No. 1 Momentum Stock to Buy Going Into 2023

Oil and gas company Unit Corporation (UNTC) has gained significant momentum this year. Moreover, the company could benefit from an anticipated oil price rise next year. Hence, the stock might be a solid buy going into 2023. Read on…
Dec 23, 2022 | 11:58am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks to Buy Now to Position Yourself for a Profitable 2023

With encouraging economic data discouraging investors wary of progressive interest rate hikes, the market is unlikely to stabilize anytime soon. Therefore, loading up on fundamentally strong stocks AT&T (T), STMicroelectronics (STM), and KT Corporation (KT) could set investors up for a prosperous year ahead. Continue reading…
Dec 23, 2022 | 2:43pm

Read More Stories

More Block Inc. (SQ) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SQ News