These 3 “Crisis-Resistant” Dividends Pay 8.5% a Year

NYSE: STK | Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc News, Ratings, and Charts

STK – Closed-end funds (CEFs) are great investments because they issue 7% yields, on average and they often have discounted share prices. Columbia Seligman Premium Tech (STK), Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD), and Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) are three high-quality ETFs that are great additions to any portfolio.

By Michael Foster
Sep 11, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Closed-end funds (CEFs) are the ultimate “sleeper” investment—if you hold them, you know they hand out massive dividends (7% yields, on average!). Plus, their often-discounted share prices set you up for serious upside, too.

But it looks like the mainstream crowd is about to crash our CEF party. That means if you’re not in now, this is the time to climb aboard, before our CEFs’ big discounts become a distant memory. 

CEF Managers Put Out the Bait

Funnily enough, the ones drawing attention to CEFs these days are CEF managers themselves. According to The Wall Street Journal, these pros have been cutting their fees in a bid to draw in new investors.

It’s working—this fee reduction is one reason why CEFs’ prices have moved up, and CEFs’ average discount to net asset value (NAV, or what their underlying portfolios are worth) has narrowed to around 8.6%. That metric—our go-to measure of CEF valuation—is now closing in on its pre-crisis level of 7.5%.

Lower fees are just one reason why these discounts are shrinking. Another is strong performance. The average equity CEF saw a 2.7% total NAV return (or the increase in its underlying portfolio, including dividends) last month, and the best performers have seen year-to-date returns in the high double digits.

A “3-Click” CEF Portfolio Paying 8.3% (With Upside)

And even though there are only about 500 CEFs out there, you can easily build yourself a diversified portfolio with these funds; the Columbia Seligman Premium Tech (STK), for example, focuses on tech; the Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) splits its portfolio between stocks and convertible bonds; and the Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) is one of the most-respected Asian stock funds out there. And these are just some of the best; literally dozens of CEFs have been crushing the S&P 500 over the long haul.

And yes, all three of the funds I just mentioned trade at discounts, with both CCD and TDF sporting markdowns above 10%.

Again, these discounts aren’t because of poor performance. While STK has been on a tear since its inception, returning 12.4% annualized, CCD has also done well, with an 8.4% average yearly total return in the last decade, thanks to its more-conservative focus on bonds. TDF, for its part, has delivered very handsomely, handing investors a massive total return over its long history. 

TDF’s Amazing Track Record

Big profits are great, but they’re just one part of the story. The real prize with these funds is their rich dividends.

How CEF Income Stays High for the Long Haul

So let’s talk about how CEFs yield 7.1%, on average, and often higher. A portfolio of these three funds, for example, would deliver an 8.3% dividend yield if you bought in today.

 

Ticker

Yield on Price

STK

4.5%

CCD

8.4%

TDF

11.9%

If you’re wondering how 8.3% yields are sustainable, consider the annualized-return numbers we just discussed. These funds pay out less than their profits, and as long as they do that, they can keep paying those profits out as dividends essentially forever.

Many CEFs have done just that: the oldest of these funds have been around for a century or more and have survived the Great Depression, World War II and the subprime-mortgage meltdown. The best of the younger funds have the staying power to last just as long, since they survived the spring 2020 selloff and are now seeing their assets rise in value.

Another key factor: CCD, STK and TDF earn their profits by investing in large-cap companies, not by making high-risk bets on unknown entities. Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are among STK’s largest holdings; likewise, CCD holds bonds issued by Wells Fargo (WFC), Tesla (TSLA), Square (SQ), Workday (WORK) and other high-flyers. TDF holds $75 million worth of Tencent (TCEHY) alone, with investments in China’s biggest tech names—again driving its portfolio higher.

What these funds do is simple and ingenious. They pool hundreds of millions of dollars (or, in BST’s case, a billion) from investors, put these funds in a portfolio of diversified stocks (or bonds, real estate investment trusts or private equity, in the case of some CEFs), then manage that portfolio by buying and selling as the market rises and falls. This keeps you diversified and in the market while also converting assets from these funds’ portfolios into cash that’s handed out as dividends.

Put $500,000 in these three funds and you’d average over $3,400 per month in dividends that you can either reinvest or use to live on. The choice is yours, thanks to the big yields CEFs provide.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Free Report: 5 Bargain Funds with Safe 11% Dividends

A “1-Click” Way to Grab Safe 8% Dividends

The $43,000 “dividend secret” Wall Street hides from you

STK shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, STK has declined N/A%, versus a 4.88% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Michael Foster


Michael Foster has worked as an equity analyst for a decade, focusing on fundamental analysis of businesses and portfolio allocation strategies. His reports are widely read by analysts and portfolio managers at some of the largest hedge funds and investment banks in the world, with trillions of dollars in assets under management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
STKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CCDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TDFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AAPLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MSFTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

There were many signals pointing to a meaningful correction for the stock market (SPY) in September. Now after a 7% decline for the S&P and 10% shaving of the tech heavy Nasdaq is it time to look for a bounce or expect even more downside ahead? That is the focus of today’s commentary.
Sep 9, 2020 | 10:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 "Buy Rated" Tech Stocks for September

With most companies looking to build a strong IT infrastructure to facilitate remote working in this era of rapid digital transformation, Infosys (INFY), Cognizant (CTSH), and Canaan (CAN) are likely to see continued growth in clientele and higher revenues and profits in the upcoming months.
Sep 11, 2020 | 3:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Gun Stocks That Will Keep Climbing into 2021

Gun stocks have have benefited recently due to a number of factors, including increased hunting and fear of unrest. As the demand for guns should continue, here are four stocks poised to benefit: Axon Enterprises (AAXN), Vista Outdoor (VSTO), Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI), and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (SPWH).
Sep 11, 2020 | 3:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 “Buy-Rated” Dividend Stocks Yielding More than 5%

Investor have to deal with not only uncertainty and volatility in the markets, but a low interest rate unfavorable to bonds. One solutions is to consider high yield dividend stocks. Sidharath outlines five: AbbVie (ABBV), International Business Machines (IBM), Altria Group (MO), International Paper Company (IP), and The Gap (GPS).
Sep 11, 2020 | 2:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Gun Stocks That Will Keep Climbing into 2021

Gun stocks have have benefited recently due to a number of factors, including increased hunting and fear of unrest. As the demand for guns should continue, here are four stocks poised to benefit: Axon Enterprises (AAXN), Vista Outdoor (VSTO), Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI), and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (SPWH).
Sep 11, 2020 | 3:10pm

Read More Stories

More Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc (STK) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All STK News