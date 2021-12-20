Stay Away from These 3 Meme Stocks in the Healthcare Sector

NYSE: TDOC | Teladoc Health, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TDOC – While the healthcare industry is expected to remain in focus even after the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to growing healthcare demand from an aging population, not all companies in this space are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Therefore, we believe meme stocks in the healthcare sector, Teladoc Health (TDOC), Clover Health (CLOV), and Sundial (SNDL), are best avoided now. Let’s discuss these names.

Priyanka MandalBy Priyanka Mandal

Dec 20, 2021


After the popular meme stocks AMC and GameStop tumbled in price this month, the meme stock mania appears to be ebbing. The buzz has worn off for the meme stocks for now but is expected to resume at the beginning of 2022.

While the development of therapies, increasing demand from an aging population, and a growing trend in preventive healthcare should propel the healthcare sector’s growth in the post-pandemic environment, the sector is expected to face new challenges next year. The healthcare labor shortage, cyberattacks, and the need for stronger management to tackle risks are among the challenges the healthcare sector is expected to face in 2022.

Given this backdrop, we think it is better to avoid meme stocks in the healthcare sector Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), and Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL). None is not well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report 

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

Incorporated in 2002, TDOC in Dallas, Tex., is a virtual healthcare service provider that operates in the United States and internationally. The company offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, and behavioral health solutions. TDOC’s consumer brands include: Teladoc, Livongo, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou that provide access to advice and resolution for an array of healthcare needs.

TDOC’s revenue increased 80.6% year-over-year to $521.66 million in the third quarter, ended September 30, 2021. However, the company’s total expenses grew 88.7% from their year-ago value to $582.23 million. Its loss from operations rose 207.1% from the prior-year quarter to $60.58 million. Also, the company’s net loss increased 135% year-over-year to $84.34 million.

TDOC has failed to beat the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Its EPS is expected to decrease 35.5% per annum over the next five years. The stock has declined  50.3% in price over the past year and 51.1% year-to-date.

TDOC’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall F rating, which equates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

Also, the stock has an F grade for Sentiment and a D grade for Value and Stability. We have also graded TDOC for Growth, Momentum, and Quality. Click here to access all TDOC’s ratings. TDOC is ranked #86 of the 88 stocks in the D-rated Medical – Services industry.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)

CLOV provides Medicare Advantage and healthcare plans to America’s seniors. The Franklin, Tenn.-based company offers a software platform that uses data and technology, the Clover Assistant, which aggregates patient data from across the health ecosystem and provides primary care physicians (PCPs). In addition, it provides America’s seniors with both a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plan.

During the third quarter, ended September 30, 2021, CLOV’s total revenues increased 152.7% year-over-year to $427.16 million. However, the company’s total operating expenses grew 202.3% from its year-ago value to $576.42 million. Its loss from operations rose 590.4% from the prior-year quarter to $149.25 million. Also, the company’s net loss came in at $34.53 million, compared to  $12.76 million in net income in the third quarter of 2020.

CLOV has failed to beat the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Its EPS is estimated to decrease 46.2% next quarter. The stock has declined  75% in price year-to-date.

CLOV’s poor prospects are also apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall F rating, which equates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. Also, the stock has an F grade for Stability and a D grade for Growth and Quality.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades I have just highlighted, one can see CLOV’s ratings for Sentiment, Value, and Momentum here. CLOV is ranked last of 12 stocks in the B-rated Medical – Health Insurance industry.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

SNDL is a Calgary, Canada-based cannabis producer. The company produces and distributes adult-use cannabis products, including inhalable products, flowers, pre-rolls, and vapes. Also, SNDL, through its joint venture SunStream Bancorp Inc., offers growth capital and a strategic support platform in the global cannabis sector. The company markets its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

For the third quarter, ended September 30, 2021, SNDL’s gross revenue decreased 29% year-over-year to CAD11.02 million ($8.57 million). The company’s revenue from dried flowers declined 20.3% from its year-ago value to CAD9.27 million ($7.19 million). Also, its revenue from the vapes segment reduced 67.4% from the prior-year quarter to CAD1.17 million ($904,260).

Analysts expect SNDL’s revenue to decline 3.1% year-over-year to $48.93 million in its fiscal year 2021. Its EPS is expected to remain negative in the current year and next year. The stock has declined 60.8% in price over the past nine months.

It is no surprise that SNDL has an overall F rating, which equates to a Strong Sell in our POWR Rating system. Also, the stock has an F grade for Value and Stability.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for SNDL (Momentum, Growth, Sentiment, and Quality). SNDL is ranked #187 of 191 stocks in the F-rated Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry.

Click here to check out our Cannabis Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

TDOC shares were trading at $95.17 per share on Monday afternoon, down $2.60 (-2.66%). Year-to-date, TDOC has declined -52.41%, versus a 22.04% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Priyanka Mandal


Priyanka is a passionate investment analyst and financial journalist. After earning a master's degree in economics, her interest in financial markets motivated her to begin her career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TDOCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CLOVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SNDLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

I have been investing for 40 years. But without a doubt my 2 best trades of all times are buying Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what those investments had in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead. Read on...
Dec 23, 2021 | 2:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in January

The meme stock frenzy powered by retail investors has dominated this year's investing world. Several WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks have risen solely based on investors’ sentiment irrespective of their fundamentals and growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak meme stocks Snap (SNAP), Archaea Energy (LFG), and Allakos (ALLK).
Dec 27, 2021 | 4:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is it STILL a Bull Market?

Volatility in the stock market (SPY) s becoming as sure of a thing as death and taxes these days. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan to stay one step ahead of the market? The answers await you in this fresh market commentary below...
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Insurance Stocks Rated ‘Buy’ According to the POWR Ratings

Because the insurance industry is expected to benefit from the Fed’s now more hawkish stance, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound insurance stocks UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Humana (HUM), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to one’s portfolio. They are also rated ‘Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. Read on.
Dec 27, 2021 | 9:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is it STILL a Bull Market?

Volatility in the stock market (SPY) s becoming as sure of a thing as death and taxes these days. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan to stay one step ahead of the market? The answers await you in this fresh market commentary below...
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:13pm

Read More Stories

More Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TDOC News