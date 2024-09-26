The global semiconductor industry is growing with rising electronics use and integration across applications such as networking communication devices, data processing, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and government projects. However, as the threat of a chip shortage looms, the industry might be in a challenging state.

Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally robust semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO), and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) before the next chip shortage. The stocks are positioned for significant growth in the near future.

The semiconductor industry is experiencing rapid expansion owing to technological transformations across sectors. Key technologies such as Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), cloud computing, 5G networks, autonomous vehicles, and big data analytics that rely heavily on semiconductor components are driving the industry growth.

Due to such massive demands, a shortage of semiconductor chips is expected soon. According to a report by Bain and Company, an AI-driven surge in demand for graphics processing units alone could increase total demand for certain components by 30% or more by 2026. That along with geopolitical tensions and surge in demand of AI-enabled devices could likely trigger the next chip shortage.

That being said, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported that global semiconductor industry sales totaled $149.9 billion during the second quarter of 2024, an 18.3% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023. Sales in June 2024 were $50.0 billion, a 1.7% increase compared to May 2024.

Looking ahead to 2025, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) forecasts a 12.5% growth in the global semiconductor market, reaching an estimated valuation of $687 billion. This growth is expected primarily by the Memory and Logic sectors, with significant increases projected.

Moreover, government initiatives are further boosting the sector’s growth prospects. The CHIPS and Science Act aims to strengthen U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, boost domestic production, and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities by investing in American chip-making capabilities.

Thus, by investing in these three stocks, one could capitalize on the current growth potential. As demand rises and technological advancements continue, these companies are well-positioned to benefit from the expanding semiconductor industry and are likely to deliver strong returns in the near future.

Considering these trends, let’s analyze the fundamentals of three Semiconductor & Wireless Chip stocks, beginning with #3.

Stock #3: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, TSM manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices internationally. The company provides a range of wafer fabrication processes and also offers customer and engineering support services.

On August 20, ESMC, a joint venture between TSM, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, and NXP Semiconductors N.V., announced a ceremony to mark the initial phase of land preparation for the joint venture’s first semiconductor lab in Dresden, Germany.

With this new venture, TSM would be able to expand its market exposure and business operations.

TSM’s net revenue increased 40.1% year-over-year to $20.82 billion for the fiscal 2024 second quarter that ended June 30. Its gross profit grew 37.6% from the year-ago value to $11.07 billion. The company’s income from operations of $8.86 billion indicates growth of 41.9% from the prior year’s quarter.

In addition, the company’s net income and EPS rose 36.3% and 36.4% year-over-year to $7.66 billion and $0.30, respectively.

Analysts expect TSM’s revenue for the fiscal third quarter ending in September 2024 to increase 38.1% year-over-year to $23.33 billion. Its EPS for the ongoing quarter is expected to grow 37.9% from the prior year’s period to $1.78. Moreover, the company topped the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

TSM’s shares have gained 32.1% over the past six months and 118.1% over the past year to close the last trading session at $188.19.

TSM’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an A grade for Quality and a B for Sentiment. TSM is ranked #11 out of 91 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have TSM’s ratings for Growth, Momentum, Value, and Stability. Get all TSM ratings here.

Stock #2: Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO)

QRVO develops and commercializes technologies for wireless, wired, and power markets. The company’s operations span three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA); Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG); and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). It also offers foundry services for defense and aerospace clients.

On January 31, QRVO announced a definitive agreement to acquire Anokiwave, a supplier of high-performance silicon integrated circuits for intelligent active array antennas used in defense, SATCOM, and 5G applications. Anokiwave’s high-frequency beamforming and IF-to-RF conversion ICs would complement QRVO’s existing RF front-end portfolio.

The combination of QRVO’s capabilities with Anokiwave’s technology would enable QRVO to deliver highly integrated solutions and SiPs for defense, aerospace, and network infrastructure.

QRVO’s revenue for the fiscal 2025 first quarter, which ended on June 29, 2024, increased 36.2% year-over-year to $886.67 million. Its non-GAAP operating income rose 110.1% year-over-year to $98.13 million.

Additionally, the company’s non-GAAP net income amounted to $83.52 million, or $0.87 per share, up 148.5% and 155.9% year-over-year, respectively.

QRVO exceeded its June quarterly guidance for revenue, gross margin, and EPS. Looking forward, the company expects sequential increases for the same.

For the September 2024 quarter, QRVO projects revenue of approximately $1.025 billion, with a potential leeway of $25 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 46% and 47%, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are forecasted to be between $1.75 and $1.95.

Street expects QRVO’s revenue and EPS for the next fiscal year ending in March 2026 to increase 8% and 28.3% year-over-year to $4.27 billion and $7.97, respectively. Moreover, the company has surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Shares of QRVO have gained 7.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $104.05.

QRVO’s promising outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

QRVO has a B grade for Growth, Sentiment, Value, and Quality. It is ranked #3 out of 91 stocks within the same industry.

Beyond what we stated above, we have also given QRVO grades for Momentum and Stability. Get all the QRVO’s ratings here.

Stock #1: QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

QCOM develops and commercializes wireless technologies like 3G, 4G, and 5G, as well as high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. Its segments include Qualcomm CDMA Technologies; Qualcomm Technology Licensing; and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives.

On September 11, QCOM’s subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of Design in Saudi Arabia (DISA) along with Aramco and Saudi Arabia’s Research, Development, and Innovation Authority (RDIA).

With the help of QCOM’s utilities, DISA is aimed at supporting startups that are adopting AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless technologies for industrial use cases. The development would help QCOM spread its business worldwide and gather more market exposure.

QCOM’s revenues for the fiscal 2024 third quarter, which ended June 23, increased 11.2% year-over-year to $9.39 billion. The company reported a non-GAAP operating income of $3.02 billion, indicating a 19.7% growth from the prior year’s quarter.

QCOM’s non-GAAP net income came in at $2.65 billion, up 25.8% year-over-year, while its non-GAAP EPS grew 24.6% from the prior-year quarter to $2.33.

The consensus revenue and EPS estimates of $9.86 billion and $2.55 for the fiscal fourth quarter ending September 2024 reflect a rise of 13.8% and 26.1% year-over-year, respectively. Furthermore, the company topped the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all of the four trailing quarters.

QCOM shares have surged 19.8% over the past nine months and 55.6% over the past year to close the last trading session at $171.78.

QCOM’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

QCOM has an A grade for Quality. It has topped the 91-stock Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry.

Click here to see QCOM’s ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

TSM shares were trading at $186.68 per share on Thursday morning, up $4.33 (+2.37%). Year-to-date, TSM has gained 81.05%, versus a 21.87% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Aanchal Sugandh

Aanchal's passion for financial markets drives her work as an investment analyst and journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in finance and is pursuing the CFA program. She is proficient at assessing the long-term prospects of stocks with her fundamental analysis skills. Her goal is to help investors build portfolios with sustainable returns. More...

