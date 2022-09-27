3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

: UBER | Uber Technologies, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

UBER – The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Sep 27, 2022


The Fed announced its third consecutive 75-bps interest rate hike last week, which has caused the benchmark indices to plunge. The S&P 500 has lost 5.2% over the past week and 23.3% year-to-date. Moreover, Goldman Sachs slashed its 2022 year-end S&P 500 target to 3600, down 16.3% from 4300.

According to Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer, Independent Advisor Alliance, Charlotte, NC, “The Fed is going to raise rates until inflation comes back down, and they will cause a recession in the process.”

Also, Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, said, “The probability of recession, I think it’s much higher than 50%—I think it’s about 80%.”

Given the uncertain economic outlook, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), and AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. These stocks do not pay dividends, which is the key requirement for a stock to be added to a retirement portfolio.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)

UBER develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Mobility; Delivery; and Freight.

On September 25, 2022, Pomerantz LLP announced the filing of a class action lawsuit against UBER and some of its officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws. The suit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities except Defendants that purchased or acquired UBER common stock between May 31, 2019, and July 8, 2022.

UBER’s revenue came in at $8.07 billion for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022, up 105.5% year-over-year. However, its net loss came in at $2.60 billion compared to an income of $1.14 billion in the year-ago period. Moreover, its loss per share came in at $1.33, compared to an EPS of $0.58 in the prior-year period.

UBER’s EPS is expected to decline 367% year-over-year to negative $4.67 in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to remain negative in 2023. It missed EPS estimates in three of the four trailing quarters. Over the past year, the stock has lost 42.3% to close the last trading session at $26.89.

UBER’s POWR Ratings reflect its poor prospects. It has an overall grade of D, which indicates a Sell. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

Also, the stock has a D grade for Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Click here to access the additional POWR Ratings for UBER (Growth and Quality). UBER is ranked #57 out of 80 stocks in the D-rated Technology – Services industry.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Technology company WKHS designs, manufactures and sells zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. In addition, the company designs and builds high-performance, battery-electric vehicles, including trucks and aircraft, as an American original equipment manufacturer.

On August 9, 2022, Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded WKHS from Buy to Neutral.

WKHS’ sales decreased 99% year-over-year to $12,555 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Its cash and cash equivalents came in at $140.06 million for the period ended June 30, 2022, compared to $201.65 million for the period ended December 31, 2021. Also, its total operating expenses came in at $18.06 million, up 97.8% year-over-year.

Street expects WKHS’ revenue to decline 2,280.8% year-over-year to $18.58 million in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to remain negative in 2022 and 2023. It missed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. Over the past year, the stock has lost 64.2% to close the last trading session at $2.69.

WKHS has an overall F grade, equating to a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. Also, it has an F grade for Value and Stability and a D grade for Sentiment and Quality.

Click here to access the WKHS ratings for Growth and Momentum. It is ranked #55 out of 64 stocks in the D-rated Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)

APPH, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes, fruits, and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens.

On August 1, 2022, APPH declared that it secured $50 million across two loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture through Greater Commercial Lending, a Greater Nevada Credit Union subsidiary.

APPH’s President, David Lee, said, “This funding agreement with the USDA allows us to continue to scale operations as we plan to bring the Somerset farm and two additional CEA (controlled environment agriculture) facilities online before the end of the year.”

However, the company’s liabilities are already rising with a receding cash balance, and such additional loans or borrowings might contribute to a deteriorating balance sheet.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, APPH’s net sales came in at $4.36 million, up 38.9% year-over-year. However, its cash and cash equivalents came in at $50.94 million for the period ended June 30, 2022, compared to $150.75 million for the period ended December 31, 2021. Its long-term debt came in at $121.41 million, compared to $102.64 million for the same period.

APPH’s EPS is expected to fall 19.1% year-over-year to a negative $1.31 in 2022. Its EPS is expected to remain negative in 2023. Over the past year, the stock has lost 71.7% to close the last trading session at $1.89.

APPH’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. In addition, the stock has an F grade for Value, Stability, and Quality and a D grade for Growth.

We also have graded APPH for Momentum and Sentiment. Click here to access all of APPH’s ratings. It is ranked #83 out of 86 stocks in the Food Makers industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

UBER shares were trading at $27.39 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.50 (+1.86%). Year-to-date, UBER has declined -34.68%, versus a -22.58% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UBERGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
WKHSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
APPHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bears Back in Charge...What Happens Next?

A month ago the bulls were claiming victory as they created a charge back over 4,000 for the S&P 500 (SPY). Since then that false narrative has been peeled away and investors are more honestly looking at the bleak outlook formed by high inflation and a hawkish Fed. That explains why we are back retesting the June lows. Now we have to ponder what comes next and how to trade our way to profits. Read on below for the full story...
Sep 24, 2022 | 6:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Warren Buffett’s long-term value investing strategy serves as a guide for investors to ensure high returns. With the market volatility becoming more severe after the Fed’s recent interest rate hike, Buffett’s top holdings could be ideal investments for long-term investors. To that end, buying and holding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and United Parcel Service (UPS) could be wise. Continue reading…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks That’ll Help You Score Big No Matter What Happens Next

The Fed launched another 75-basis-point rate hike this week and signaled it would keep increasing rates until inflation is under control. The consecutive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. We think fundamentally solid stocks Bristol-Myers (BMY), AT&T (T), and Gilead Sciences (GILD), which have the potential to deliver steady returns despite market uncertainties, could be ideal buys now. Keep reading…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Most Sought-After Tech Stock to Buy Right Now

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) have shed more than 25% year-to-date, with the rising interest rates causing a massive tech sell-off. However, the current low price level allows long-term investors to take a position in the stock to benefit from its solid growth prospects. The company has guided double-digit growth for fiscal 2023. Moreover, MSFT has been increasingly paying dividends, which should help generate a steady income stream. Read more…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks That’ll Help You Score Big No Matter What Happens Next

The Fed launched another 75-basis-point rate hike this week and signaled it would keep increasing rates until inflation is under control. The consecutive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. We think fundamentally solid stocks Bristol-Myers (BMY), AT&T (T), and Gilead Sciences (GILD), which have the potential to deliver steady returns despite market uncertainties, could be ideal buys now. Keep reading…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:58pm

Read More Stories

More Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UBER News