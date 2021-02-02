3 Upgraded Stocks to Consider Buying

NYSE: VSTO | Vista Outdoor Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

VSTO – With the market looking to take out its previous highs, it’s time to check in on the POWR Ratings to find the best setups. Three recent upgrades are Vista Outdoor (VSTO), Thor Industries (THO) and Ubiquiti (UI).

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Feb 2, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

With the market putting in a strong bounce from last week’s lows, it’s time to check in on the POWR Ratings. Once again, they have been calculated to help investors find the best stocks and avoid the worst-performing ones.
All in all, the POWR Ratings are determined by 118 unique factors, each with its own weight. If you are looking to add stocks to your portfolio or if you are on the prowl for stocks too short, you have come to the right place. Be sure to check the POWR Ratings daily to get the latest scoop on the market’s potential winners and losers.

Let’s take a look at three of the most recent POWR Ratings upgrades: Vista Outdoor (VSTO), Thor Industries (THO), and Ubiquiti (UI).

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

VSTO has been on fire going all the way back to the start of the pandemic. Much of the stock’s recent success is attributable to an uptick in sales. People are looking for outdoor activities to enjoy while avoiding malls, stores, sporting venues, and other spaces where social distancing cannot occur during the ongoing pandemic.

VSTO has greatly benefitted from the shift toward outdoor activities as the company sells hunting-related items and other outdoor products. Examples of VSTO offerings include guns, game calls, mounts, reloading equipment, gun care products, target systems, protective eyewear, decoys, blinds, archery accessories, and trail cameras.

The highest analyst price target for VSTO is $36 while the lowest analyst price target is $26. The stock has a 7.75% upside potential. VSTO has an A grade in the Growth POWR Rating component, a B Value component grade, and a B Quality component grade. You can see VSTO’s ratings for Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability here.

VSTO’s has an A Industry Rank grade. In total, VSTO is ranked 5th of 33 stocks in its Athletics & Recreation industry.

VSTO still has a remarkably low forward P/E ratio of 10.66 even though the stock has been climbing for nearly a year straight. In other words, there is significant value here, especially if the pandemic drags on another six months and people spend that much more money on VSTO’s outdoor products. The rising demand for firearms certainly doesn’t hurt VSTO’s cause either.

Thor Industries (THO)

Recreational vehicles are in vogue now that the pandemic is extending much longer than anyone envisioned. THO sells such vehicles along with buses throughout North America. In fact, THO is the largest RV-maker on the planet. Aside from generating revenue from these massive vehicles, the company also sells related accessories and parts.

The POWR Ratings reveal THO has an A Growth Grade along with a B Industry grade. Out of the 49 publicly traded companies in the Auto & Vehicle manufacturers space, THO is ranked 17th. You can find out more about THO’s POWR Ratings in terms of Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment by clicking here.

THO is currently trading right around the average analyst price target of $117.78. However, one analyst has set a particularly lofty price target of $140 for the stock.

THO has a somewhat low forward P/E ratio of 15.29, meaning it might be undervalued at its current trading price of $117 and change. The stock is trading $15 away from its 52-week high of $132.12.

Even if the pandemic comes to an end in the months ahead, THO still has the potential to move higher simply because the spread of COVID-19 has changed consumer habits. People are now gravitating to outdoor activities, meaning these hobbies will be ingrained within the general public for years or decades to come, possibly helping THO reach new heights.

Ubiquiti (UI)

UI hovered between $150 and $175 during the summer then popped all the way to more than $250 in the fall. The company provides wireless solutions and products. Each of these offerings is made with proprietary technology.

Fresh off its best quarter of growth in company history, UI is turning heads on Wall Street. WI’s revenue growth is up more than 45%. The company’s enterprise sales, which represent its largest revenue stream, were a bit disappointing in recent quarters yet its service provider space that sells aerial broadband radios that function over airwaves as opposed to wired connections have escalated to all-time highs in terms of revenue. The bottom line is the growing need for stable broadband connections in remote areas as well as developing nations are helping BI rake in the cash.

UI has a B grade in the Quality component of the POWR Ratings along with a B Industry Grade. Of the 57 stocks in the Technology – Communication/Networking segment, UI is ranked 22nd. You can find out more about UI’s POWR Rating by clicking here.

UI is currently trading around $30 above the highest analyst price target so investors might be best served by waiting for a slight pullback before jumping in. Be sure to watch the UI newswire like a hawk as the company keeps details about its operations fairly close to the vest. Analyze every word of the company’s press releases before pulling the trigger on a UI trade and you will feel that much more comfortable investing in this wireless solutions provider.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

#1 Ingredient for Picking Winning Stocks

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

VSTO shares were trading at $31.13 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up to $0.12 (+0.39%). Year-to-date, VSTO has gained 31.02%, versus a 2.38% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VSTOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
THOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Best Buy is Reity’s Stock of the Week

Best Buy (BBY) is an impressive stock across a variety of metrics. It’s 35% cheaper than the S&P 500. Yet, it grew sales by 21% last quarter, while the S&P 500’s revenue growth was flat. It’s thrived during the coronavirus but won’t be negatively affected by the economy reopening. Get all the details below on why BBY is our Stock of the Week...
Feb 1, 2021 | 8:42pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Chinese Stocks (Not Named NIO) to Buy in February

While China’s tech giants are facing strict regulatory supervision because of their alleged unfair competition, other Chinese stocks have been able to capitalize handsomely on the Chinese economy’s rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. As the country’s economy continues to rebound, we recommend investing in NetEase (NTES), China Biologic Products (CBPO), Cango (CANG), and China Distance Education (DL). The companies, we think, are strategically positioned to gain in the coming months.
Feb 1, 2021 | 3:29pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Top-Rated Chemical Companies to Buy Now

Chemical production in the United States is gaining momentum after coping with supply disruptions, weak demand and shrinking revenue last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing demand and stabilizing export markets are among the factors that are now aiding the industry’s recovery. Hence, we think stocks like Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Huntsman (HUN) should be solid bets now.
Feb 1, 2021 | 5:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Does Jabil Stock Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

Tech stocks have already scored big from the COVID-19 pandemic. And with an increasing dependence on technology globally, the tech sector is gaining more prominence (and investor support) daily. Jabil (JBL), an advanced technology manufacturing services provider, is a case in point. It is benefitting immensely from its diversified business portfolio and huge client base and is innovating quickly to ensure that it stands out in the future. Read ahead to find why JBL could be a good addition to your portfolio now.
Feb 1, 2021 | 2:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Top-Rated Chemical Companies to Buy Now

Chemical production in the United States is gaining momentum after coping with supply disruptions, weak demand and shrinking revenue last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing demand and stabilizing export markets are among the factors that are now aiding the industry’s recovery. Hence, we think stocks like Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Huntsman (HUN) should be solid bets now.
Feb 1, 2021 | 5:18pm

Read More Stories

More Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VSTO News