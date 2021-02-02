All in all, the POWR Ratings are determined by 118 unique factors, each with its own weight. If you are looking to add stocks to your portfolio or if you are on the prowl for stocks too short, you have come to the right place. Be sure to check the POWR Ratings daily to get the latest scoop on the market’s potential winners and losers.

Let’s take a look at three of the most recent POWR Ratings upgrades: Vista Outdoor (VSTO), Thor Industries (THO), and Ubiquiti (UI).

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

VSTO has been on fire going all the way back to the start of the pandemic. Much of the stock’s recent success is attributable to an uptick in sales. People are looking for outdoor activities to enjoy while avoiding malls, stores, sporting venues, and other spaces where social distancing cannot occur during the ongoing pandemic.

VSTO has greatly benefitted from the shift toward outdoor activities as the company sells hunting-related items and other outdoor products. Examples of VSTO offerings include guns, game calls, mounts, reloading equipment, gun care products, target systems, protective eyewear, decoys, blinds, archery accessories, and trail cameras.

The highest analyst price target for VSTO is $36 while the lowest analyst price target is $26. The stock has a 7.75% upside potential. VSTO has an A grade in the Growth POWR Rating component, a B Value component grade, and a B Quality component grade. You can see VSTO’s ratings for Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability here.

VSTO’s has an A Industry Rank grade. In total, VSTO is ranked 5th of 33 stocks in its Athletics & Recreation industry.

VSTO still has a remarkably low forward P/E ratio of 10.66 even though the stock has been climbing for nearly a year straight. In other words, there is significant value here, especially if the pandemic drags on another six months and people spend that much more money on VSTO’s outdoor products. The rising demand for firearms certainly doesn’t hurt VSTO’s cause either.

Thor Industries (THO)

Recreational vehicles are in vogue now that the pandemic is extending much longer than anyone envisioned. THO sells such vehicles along with buses throughout North America. In fact, THO is the largest RV-maker on the planet. Aside from generating revenue from these massive vehicles, the company also sells related accessories and parts.

The POWR Ratings reveal THO has an A Growth Grade along with a B Industry grade. Out of the 49 publicly traded companies in the Auto & Vehicle manufacturers space, THO is ranked 17th. You can find out more about THO’s POWR Ratings in terms of Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment by clicking here.

THO is currently trading right around the average analyst price target of $117.78. However, one analyst has set a particularly lofty price target of $140 for the stock.

THO has a somewhat low forward P/E ratio of 15.29, meaning it might be undervalued at its current trading price of $117 and change. The stock is trading $15 away from its 52-week high of $132.12.

Even if the pandemic comes to an end in the months ahead, THO still has the potential to move higher simply because the spread of COVID-19 has changed consumer habits. People are now gravitating to outdoor activities, meaning these hobbies will be ingrained within the general public for years or decades to come, possibly helping THO reach new heights.

Ubiquiti (UI)

UI hovered between $150 and $175 during the summer then popped all the way to more than $250 in the fall. The company provides wireless solutions and products. Each of these offerings is made with proprietary technology.

Fresh off its best quarter of growth in company history, UI is turning heads on Wall Street. WI’s revenue growth is up more than 45%. The company’s enterprise sales, which represent its largest revenue stream, were a bit disappointing in recent quarters yet its service provider space that sells aerial broadband radios that function over airwaves as opposed to wired connections have escalated to all-time highs in terms of revenue. The bottom line is the growing need for stable broadband connections in remote areas as well as developing nations are helping BI rake in the cash.

UI has a B grade in the Quality component of the POWR Ratings along with a B Industry Grade. Of the 57 stocks in the Technology – Communication/Networking segment, UI is ranked 22nd. You can find out more about UI’s POWR Rating by clicking here.

UI is currently trading around $30 above the highest analyst price target so investors might be best served by waiting for a slight pullback before jumping in. Be sure to watch the UI newswire like a hawk as the company keeps details about its operations fairly close to the vest. Analyze every word of the company’s press releases before pulling the trigger on a UI trade and you will feel that much more comfortable investing in this wireless solutions provider.

