4 Top-Rated Energy Stocks With Huge Momentum

NYSE: WES | Western Midstream Partners L.P. News, Ratings, and Charts

WES – Oil prices have been skyrocketing amid the global supply crunch and the heightened demand. With oil prices expected to remain elevated, top-rated energy stocks Western Midstream (WES), Birchcliff Energy (BIREF), PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG), and TransGlobe (TGA), which have been soaring this year, might be ideal buys now. Read on.

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Jun 21, 2022


The oil market rebounded last week after the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian firms that help export petrochemicals. While the market remained focused on supply concerns, the International Energy Agency expects oil demand to rise further in 2023, expanding more than 2% to a record 101.60 million barrels per day.

Moreover, analysts are optimistic about the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions boosting Chinese oil demand. UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, “With supply growth lagging demand growth over the coming months, we continue to expect higher oil prices.” 

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) has gained 32.4% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 23% decline.

Therefore, fundamentally strong energy stocks Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES), Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF), PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG), and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA), which have gained considerable momentum, could be solid investments. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES)

WES acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream assets over the United States. The company engages in gathering, compressing, and treating natural gas, stabilization and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and disposal of produced water.

For the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, WES’ total revenues and others increased 12.3% year-over-year to $758.30 million. Net income attributable to WES rose 66.2% from the prior-year quarter to $308.72 million. Net income per common unit improved 70.5% from the same period the prior year to $0.75.

The consensus EPS estimate of $0.77 for the quarter ending June 2022 indicates a 40% year-over-year increase. Likewise, the consensus revenue estimate for the same quarter of $813.18 million reflects an improvement of 19.3% from the prior-year period.

The stock has gained 8.9% over the past year and 17.3% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $23.22.

WES’ strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of A, equating to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

WES has a Quality grade of A and a Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment grade of B. In the 34-stock MLPs – Oil & Gas industry, it is ranked #2. The industry is rated A. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for WES (Growth and Value).

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF)

BIREF, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, is an intermediate oil and gas company. It develops and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Western Canada. The company’s asset portfolio contains various properties.

On May 11, BIREF announced its plans to accelerate shareholder returns. The company declared a doubled quarterly common share dividend of CAD0.02 per common share for the quarter ending June 30. It also plans to increase its annual common share dividend to CAD0.80 per share.

BIREF’s revenue increased 89% year-over-year to CAD294.58 million ($226.66 million) in the fiscal first quarter ended March 31. Net income and comprehensive income improved 446.4% from the prior-year period to CAD126.84 million ($97.59 million), while net income per common share came in at CAD0.46, up 475% from the prior-year quarter.

Street revenue estimate for the fiscal second quarter (ending June 2022) of $298.45 million indicates a 92.7% year-over-year rise.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 121.3% and 42.4% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $7.26. It is trading higher than its 200-day Moving Average of $6.07.

It’s no surprise that BIREF has an overall A rating, which translates to Strong Buy in our POWR Rating system. The stock has an A grade for Momentum and a B for Growth and Quality.

BIREF is ranked #4 out of the 101 stocks in the Energy – Oil & Gas industry. The industry is rated B. To see the additional POWR Ratings for Value, Stability, and Sentiment for BIREF, click here.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG)

PNRG operates as an independent oil and natural gas company that acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties. The company also engages in the acquisition of oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners.

For the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, PNRG’s revenues increased 101.6% year-over-year to $26.21 million. Net income and earnings per common share came in at $11.14 million and $4.07, registering a substantial increase over their negative year-ago values.

The stock has gained 72.6% over the past year and 14.2% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $80.05. PNRG is trading higher than its 200-day Moving Average of $71.55.

This promising outlook is reflected in PNRG’s POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, equating to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

PNRG has a Momentum grade of A and a Growth, Sentiment, and Quality grade of B. It is ranked #2 in the Energy – Oil & Gas industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for Value and Stability for PNRG.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)

TGA and its subsidiaries acquire, explore, produce and develop crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. It holds interests in four Production Sharing Concessions in West Gharib, North-West Gharib, West Bakr, and South Ghalazat in Egypt.

On March 16, TGA declared $0.10 per common share dividend, which was paid on May 12. This reflects upon the company’s cash generation ability.

TGA’s petroleum and natural gas sales net of royalties increased 193.3% year-over-year to $52.95 million. Net earnings and net earnings per share came in at $48.81 million and $0.66, up substantially from their negative year-ago values.

Street EPS estimate for the fiscal year (ending December 2022) of $1.23 reflects a rise of 710.5% year-over-year. Likewise, Street revenue estimate for the same period of $339.50 million indicates an increase of 100.9% from the prior year.

TGA’s shares have gained 108.2% over the past year and 25.9% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $3.79. It is trading higher than its 200-day Moving Average of $3.34.

TGA has an overall rating of A, which translates to Strong Buy in our POWR rating system. The stock has an A grade for Momentum and a B grade for Growth, Value, Sentiment, and Quality. In the 42-stock Foreign Oil & Gas industry, it is ranked #5. The industry is rated A.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades we’ve stated above, one can see TGA’s rating for Stability here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

WES shares were trading at $24.18 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.96 (+4.13%). Year-to-date, WES has gained 12.32%, versus a -20.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
WESGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BIREFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PNRGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TGAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Game Plan Revealed!

The bear market has been firmly in place all year long. Just some folks didn’t get the memo til 6/13 when the S&P 500 (SPY) finally broke below the 20% decline level at 3,855 to appreciate just how bad things had become. That is the past. We need to focus on the future like how low the stocks will go...and the best trades to stay on the right side of the market action. All that and more is in Steve Reitmeister “Bear Market Game Plan”. Read on below for more...
Jun 23, 2022 | 4:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Chinese Stocks Worth Monitoring for a Contrarian Trade

Chinese stocks are outperforming after 2 years of underperformance. Regulatory crackdowns on tech companies seem to have abated, and the government is expected to pivot to economic concerns in the fall. Here are 3 Chinese stocks to watch: Alibaba (BABA), NetEase (NTES), and Finvolution (FINV).
Jun 21, 2022 | 6:40am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Please AVOID Cash During This Bear Market

When most people hear the sirens of the bear market they run for cover in cash. But is that the smartest idea when inflation is over 8% and your cash accounts still pay virtually nothing? (That was a rhetorical question). Gladly there is a better way to carve out profits as the stock market (SPY) heads lower and lower. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares that with you and more in his newest commentary below…
Jun 21, 2022 | 9:10am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy and Watch

The acceleration in digital transformation across industries has been a significant tailwind for tech companies amid the pandemic. Although the Fed tightening monetary policy has kept the tech sector under pressure, analysts are bullish on its long-term prospects. Thus, we think fundamentally strong tech stocks Fair Isaac (FICO), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Photronics (PLAB) might be solid buys now.
Jun 14, 2022 | 3:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Please AVOID Cash During This Bear Market

When most people hear the sirens of the bear market they run for cover in cash. But is that the smartest idea when inflation is over 8% and your cash accounts still pay virtually nothing? (That was a rhetorical question). Gladly there is a better way to carve out profits as the stock market (SPY) heads lower and lower. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares that with you and more in his newest commentary below…
Jun 21, 2022 | 9:10am

Read More Stories

More Western Midstream Partners L.P. (WES) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All WES News