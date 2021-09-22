On-demand food ordering and delivery platform provider Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) operates through Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications in the United States. WTRH’s expanded delivery options and a growing footprint in new markets, with more than 25,000 restaurants on its platform, have facilitated a surge in average daily orders. WTRH’s average daily orders rose 2.5% sequentially to 38,583 for the second quarter of 2021.

However, WTRH’s stock has slumped 19.6% in price over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $0.94. Also, the stock is currently trading 79.5% below its 52-week high of $4.57.

Although the food delivery company’s recent investment in a mobile banking blockchain application as a payment option for its customers, and acquisitions in the fintech sector could bode well for the stock, its underwhelming financials and unchanged active diner growth rate in its last reported quarter could be alarming.

Here’s what could influence WTRH’s performance in the coming months:

Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships

Last month, WTRH completed the acquisitions of three payment processing companies–Cape Cod Merchant Services, ProMerchant, and Flow Payments. The move should enable the company to cater to a growing customer base in the European market. These acquisitions should further supplement its offerings and help WTRH provide a suite of payment services to its ecosystem.

Also last month, the company partnered with Smoothie King to manage deliveries from more than 350 Smoothie King locations. In addition, the companies intend to leverage co-branding marketing opportunities in select markets. In addition, WTRH teamed up with KBP Foods, a franchisee of KFC, to begin deliveries from more than 140 KBP locations around the country.

Uncertain Growth Prospects

A $47.54 million consensus revenue estimate for the current quarter, ending September 30, 2021, represents a 9.8% decrease year-over-year. Analysts expect WTRH’s revenue to rise 2.9% year-over-year to $48.2 million in the next quarter. However, its revenue is estimated to decline 4.1% from the prior-year period to $195.85 million in the current year.

Also, analysts expect WTRH’s EPS to decline 150% in the current quarter and 120% next quarter. But the consensus EPS estimate for fiscal 2022 represents a 46.2% increase from the year-ago value. Furthermore, its EPS is estimated to grow at a 20% rate per annum over the next five years.

Unstable Financials

WTRH’s total revenue declined 18.7% year-over-year to $49.17 million in the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company’s operating loss came in at $3.09 million, versus a $13.85 million operating loss in the second quarter of 2020. Furthermore, its net loss from continuing operations stood at $5.64 million, while its loss per share totaled $0.05 over this period. The company’s adjusted EBITDA declined 84.9% year-over-year to $2.52 million. Also, WTRH’s net change in cash was negative $24.16 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.