Should You Scoop Up Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings on the Dip?

NYSE: ZBH | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ZBH – The shares of healthcare products and solutions provider Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) plunged in price after the company posted a dismal fourth-quarter earnings report. The company cited pandemic-induced challenges as having hampered its performance, while also anticipating these challenges will persist this year. So, will ZBH’s stock be able to gain momentum anytime soon? Keep Reading.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Feb 16, 2022


Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) in Warsaw, Ind., designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ZBH’s shares have slumped 24.3% in price over the past year and 3.9% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $122.14. They are currently trading 32.3% below their 52-week high of $180.36.

Furthermore, the stock tumbled last week after the company fell short of fourth-quarter revenue and earnings estimates. According the ZBH, the pandemic impacted the company’s performance as patients delayed their health procedures to avoid Covid exposures and staff shortages in hospitals. “As we expected, the ongoing COVID pandemic continued to pressure our business in Q4. The quarter was particularly impacted throughout December due to hospital staffing shortages and the omicron variant surge worldwide,” said Bryan Hanson, Chairman, President, and CEO of ZBH.

In addition, the company noted that its net sales and earnings metrics in the quarter were negatively impacted by China volume-based procurement (“VBP”) in Knees, Hips, and S.E.T. product categories due to a combination of variables in advance of VBP implementation. Although the negative impact was in line with expectations in the Knees and Hips segments, it was not anticipated in the S.E.T. product category. Regarding S.E.T., the nationalization of the provincial Trauma products tender was announced on January 24, 2022, by the Chinese government. The COVID challenges persisted in January, and the company expects those will continue throughout the year. Moreover, it anticipates that the current quarter will likely be more pressured than the fourth quarter.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2022

Here’s what could shape ZBH’s performance in the near term:

Bleak Financials

ZBH’s net sales decreased 2.3% year-over-year to $2.04 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31. Its revenues missed the consensus estimate by $28.63 million. Its operating profit declined 67.1% from its year-ago value to $79.10 million. The company’s net earnings came in at a negative $84 million, indicating a decline of 125.2% year-over-year, while its EPS declined 125.2% year-over-year to negative $0.40. Its adjusted EPS declined 7.6% year-over-year to $1.95, missing the $1.98 consensus estimate. In addition, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, ZBH’s cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $478.50 million, down significantly from its $802.10 million year-ago value.

Bearish Sentiments

Both revenue and EPS estimates were cut as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, in anticipation of a decline in business conditions. Analysts expect ZBH’s revenues to decrease 9.1% in the current quarter and 14.8% in the following quarter. The company’s revenues are expected to decrease 12.5% year-over-year to $6.86 billion in the current year. Also, ZBH’s EPS is expected to decline 17% in the current quarter, 12.6% in the next quarter, and 10% in the current year.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Slight Upside

Among the 19 Wall Street analysts that rated ZBH, eight rated it Buy, 10 rated it a Hold, and one rated it Sell. The 12-month median price target of $128 indicates a 4.8% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $110 to a high of $145.

Lower-Than-Industry Valuation

In terms of forward EV/Sales, ZBH is currently trading at 4.52x, which is 4.5% lower than the 4.73x industry average. Its Price/Sales, and Price/Book multiples of 3.56 and 1.79, respectively, are 36.1% and 42.5% lower than the industry averages. Also, its 11.41 forward Price/Cash Flow is 34.6% lower than the 17.44 industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertain Prospects

ZBH has an overall C rating, which translates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a grade of C for Stability, consistent with its 1.22 beta.

ZBH has a D grade for Sentiment. Bearish analyst sentiment about the stock justifies this grade.

Of the 167 stocks in the  Medical – Devices & Equipment industry, ZBH is ranked #60.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can also view ZBH’s grades for Quality, Growth, Momentum, and Value here.

View the top-rated stocks in the Medical – Devices & Equipment industry here.

Bottom Line

The company intends to spin off its Dental and Spine businesses into a standalone, publicly traded company, Zamia. The strategic move is expected to close on March 1, 2022. However, ZBH’s anticipation of continuing challenges concerning staffing and the pandemic could keep investors anxious about its near-term prospects. Also, considering the bearish sentiment around the stock, we think it could be wise to wait for the company to display significant turnaround capability before investing in the stock.

How Does Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While ZBH has an overall POWR Rating of C, one might want to consider taking a look at its industry peers, Fonar Corporation (FONR), ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI), and Electromed, Inc. (ELMD), which have an A (Strong Buy) rating.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

ZBH shares were unchanged in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, ZBH has declined -3.86%, versus a -6.08% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ZBHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FONRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ICUIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ELMDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Infrastructure in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

Improving America’s infrastructure is one rare area of bipartisan agreement. According to Gallup, 68% of Americans expressed support for infrastructure spending. The Infrastructure Jobs and Investment Act was passed at the end of last year and will benefit stocks like Rio Tinto (RIO), Cummins (CMI), ArcelorMittal (MT), Eaton (ETN), and Southern Copper (SCCO).
Feb 14, 2022 | 11:35am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Charts that PROVE Future Direction of Stock Market

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then get ready for 3 charts and 3,000+ words that point to the future direction of the stock market (SPY). Spoiler Alert: Better buy the dip now while the low prices last. Get the rest of the story below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 11:25am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Best Income Stocks to Buy in February

Amid the ongoing market uncertainty, it could be wise to bet on companies possessing solid growth potential and impressive dividend-paying history to generate a steady income stream and gain from the potential price appreciation. Investors looking to generate income in the form of dividends, without worrying too much about market volatility, can add Midland States Bancorp (MSBI), Barloworld (BRRAY), SunCoke Energy (SXC), and BCB Bancorp (BCBP) to their portfolios this month.
Feb 14, 2022 | 3:30pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Charts that PROVE Future Direction of Stock Market

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then get ready for 3 charts and 3,000+ words that point to the future direction of the stock market (SPY). Spoiler Alert: Better buy the dip now while the low prices last. Get the rest of the story below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 11:25am

Read More Stories

More Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ZBH News