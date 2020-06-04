AAL – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, June 4, 2020 are AAL, RGA, SPR, HP, and ENBL.

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, June 4, 2020 are AAL, RGA, SPR, HP, and ENBL. Below is a recap of how they fared.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Daily Price Recap

American Airlines Group Inc closed the day prior up 41.1% ($4.87); this denotes the 4th day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 361.08% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 287.96% from Wednesday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of American Airlines Group Inc.

Its dividend yield is higher than 56.47% of US dividend stocks.

Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Reinsurance Group Of America Inc continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 97.26 US dollars, up 12% ($10.42) since the previous day. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 25.43% from previous day, but up 530.54% from the Wednesday of last week. The daily price chart of Reinsurance Group Of America Inc below illustrates.

As for RGA’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 12.28% US dividend payers.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Daily Price Recap

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc closed the day prior up 11.13% ($3.12); this denotes the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 29.61% from the day prior, and up 108.67% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

As for SPR’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 8.13% US dividend payers.

Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) Daily Price Recap

Helmerich & Payne Inc is up 9.94% ($2.26) since the day prior, marking the 4th day in a row it has gone up. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 56.91% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 10.37% from Wednesday of the week before. The daily price chart of Helmerich & Payne Inc below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend discount model value score of dividend stocks, and for HP, its higher than that of 74.34% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Daily Price Recap

Enable Midstream Partners LP is up 9.83% ($0.46) since yesterday, marking the 3rd day in a row an upward move has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 20.51% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 2.94% from Wednesday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend yield of dividend stocks, and for ENBL, its higher than that of 96.52% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

AAL shares . Year-to-date, AAL has declined -41.49%, versus a -2.69% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

