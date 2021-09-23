After a 4-day losing streak, the major stock indexes ended yesterday’s trading session higher on Fed signals regarding its bond tapering and interest rates. Although Fed officials made no conclusive statements, short-term benchmark interest rates remain anchored near zero, which should bode well for the tech sector.

Furthermore, as companies across various industries invest substantially in tech upgrades to keep up with growing digitization, the tech sector should keep thriving. According to Forrester, U.S. tech spending will expand 7.4% in 2021 and 6.7% in 2022.

So, we believe any further market dips would be an attractive opportunity to place bets on fundamentally sound tech stocks Apple Inc. (AAPL), Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), Micron Technology Inc. (MU), and Vontier Corporation (VNT).

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

APPL is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of consumer electronics. Its tech-market dominance is unparalleled. Moreover, the company’s innovative edge and brand value have allowed it to enjoy strong growth over the years. APPL is based in Cupertino, Calif.

This month, AAPL unveiled its Apple Watch Series 7, which includes a re-engineered Always-On Retina display with considerably more screen surface and thinner boundaries. According to the company, it is the biggest and most advanced display ever.

Also this month, AAPL introduced iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The company stated that both models include significant technological advancements, including the most sophisticated dual-camera system on an iPhone, a powerful processor, and an impressive improvement in battery life.

AAPL’s net sales increased 36.5% year-over-year to $81.43 billion in the third quarter, ended July 26, 2021. Its operating income grew 84.3% from its year-ago value to $24.13 billion, while its net income improved 93.2% year-over-year to $21.74 billion over this period. The company’s EPS has increased 100% from the year-ago value to $1.30.

A $5.59 consensus EPS estimate for the current year represents a 70.4% improvement year-over-year. Furthermore, AAPL has an impressive earnings surprise history; it beat the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Analysts expect AAPL’s revenue to increase 33.5% year-over-year to $366.39 billion in fiscal 2021. The stock has gained 30.5% in price over the past year and 18.2% over the past six months.

AAPL’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

AAPL is rated an A grade for Sentiment, and a B for Quality. Within the B-rated Technology-Hardware industry, it is ranked #23 of 46 stocks.

To see additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Value, Stability, and Momentum for AAPL, click here.