The stock market has been holding up despite the threat that rising COVID-19 cases could undermine the economic recovery. Nevertheless, many analysts expect the market to witness a correction of some stripe in the near term. For example, Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley recently stated his concerns about an impending market correction. Also, a survey of 550 global investors by the Deutsche Bank revealed a consensus expectation of a market pullback before year’s end.

While the Fed’s signal this week that it will continue supporting the economic recovery, for now, fueled a rally in the major benchmarks, the largest Chinese real estate company Evergrande’s potential collapse could fuel volatility in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to invest in large-cap stocks, which are known for their ability to withstand market volatility and generate stable returns. Investors’ interest in large-cap stocks is evidenced by the Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF’s (VV) 33% gains over the past year.

So, the likely market pullback could be an excellent opportunity to bet on fundamentally sound large-cap stocks América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), HP Inc. (HPQ), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX). These four names look undervalued at their current price levels.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

AMX provides integrated telecommunications services in Latin America and globally. The company’s offerings include wireless fixed voice services as well as data services. It is based in Mexico City, Mexico. AMX has a $60.23 billion market capitalization.

On September 15, AMX announced its plans to sell 100% interest in its subsidiary Claro Panama, S.A. to Cable & Wireless Panama, S.A., an affiliate of prominent telecom company Liberty Latin America LTD (LILA). The agreed upon price stands at $200 million, which is expected to improve AMX’s cash flow.

In terms of non-GAAP forward PEG, AMX is currently trading at 0.61x, which is 62.2% lower than the 1.62x industry average. Its 5.48 forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 43.3% lower than the 9.67 industry average of 9.67.

In its second fiscal quarter of 2021, AMX’s total revenue increased 0.4% year-over-year to MEX$252.51 billion ($12.58 billion), while its net income increased 119.6% from the same period last year to MEX$42.82 billion ($2.13 billion). The company’s earnings per ADR rose 156% year-over-year to $0.64.

A $0.32 consensus EPS estimate for the current quarter (ending September 2021) indicates a 23.1% year-over-year increase. Likewise, the $12.80 billion consensus revenue estimate for the current quarter reflects an 8.6% year-over-year increase.

AMX has gained 50% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $18.17.

AMX’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

AMX has a Stability grade of A, and a Growth, Value, and Quality grade of B. In the 48-stock, A-rated Telecom – Foreign industry, it is ranked #3.