3 "Strong Buy" Stocks With Targets 20% or Higher Than Current Prices

NYSE: AN | AutoNation, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AN – Concerns over the Fed’s upcoming interest rate hike and related recession fears might keep the market volatile. Amid this scenario, it could be wise to buy quality stocks AutoNation (AN), Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), and ArcBest (ARCB), which are rated Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to see 20% or more upside from their current prices. Read more….

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Aug 24, 2022


A moderate decline in inflation, reduced unemployment, and fiscal policy support have boosted investor sentiment lately. However, the elevated inflation and the better-than-expected economic data might push the Fed to continue hiking interest rates aggressively. Therefore, the market is expected to remain volatile.

Rising recession fears, weak global economic data, rising global food prices, and commodity shortages keep investors concerned. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to focus on stocks with solid fundamentals.

Wall Street analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), and ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) to see more than a 20% upside from their current price levels in the coming months. Also, these stocks are rated Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system, given their fundamental strength.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

AN operates as an automotive retailer that offers a range of new and used vehicles, wholesale parts, repair, maintenance, and collision services.

It also provides automotive finance and insurance products that comprise vehicle services and other protection products and arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

For its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, AN’s gross profit increased 2.7% year-over-year to $1.36 billion. The company’s operating income came in at $558.10 million, representing a 5.3% rise from the year-ago period.

Its EPS came in at $6.48 for the quarter, representing a 34.2% rise from the prior-year period. As of June 30, 2022, the company had $336.50 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Analysts expect the company’s EPS to hit $24.67 for its fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022, representing a 36% rise from the prior-year period. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

The consensus revenue estimate of $27.52 billion for the same fiscal year represents a 6.5% year-over-year improvement. Its EPS is expected to grow at a rate of 24.7% per annum over the next five years.

The stock has gained 6.6% over the past month to close the last trading session at $124.82. The average analyst price target of $156.57 indicates a 25.4% upside potential.

AN’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an A grade for Value and a B for Quality. Click here to see the additional ratings for AN (Stability, Growth, Sentiment, and Momentum).

AN is ranked #2 of 24 stocks in the B-rated Auto Dealers & Rentals industry.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)

AIMC designs, produces, and markets various electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes internationally. It operates through Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S) segments.

AIMC’s net sales for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased 1.9% year-over-year to $498.10 million. The company had $192.90 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

The consensus EPS estimate of $3.33 for fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022, represents a 3.5% year-over-year improvement. Analysts expect the company’s revenue to be $1.93 billion for the same fiscal year, representing a 1.5% rise from the prior-year period. Its EPS is expected to grow at a rate of 15% per annum over the next five years.

The stock has gained 8.1% over the past month to close the last trading session at $40.55. The average analyst price target of $50 indicates a 23.3% upside potential.

AIMC’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. It has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Value, Stability, Quality, and Sentiment. Click here to see the additional ratings for AIMC’s Growth and Momentum.

AIMC is ranked #9 of 90 stocks in the Industrial – Equipment industry.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

ARCB provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The company operates primarily through Asset-Based; ArcBest; and FleetNet segments.

For its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, ARCB’s total consolidated revenues increased 11.6% year-over-year to $1.39 billion. The company’s non-GAAP operating income came in at $150.50 million, representing a 96% rise from the year-ago period.

While its non-GAAP net income increased 101.4% year-over-year to $109.98 million, its non-GAAP EPS rose 111.8% to $4.30. As of June 30, 2022, the company had $127.06 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $14.24 for fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022, indicating a 67.1% increase from the prior-year period. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

The consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion for the same fiscal year represents a 36.4% year-over-year improvement. Its EPS is expected to grow at a rate of 15.4% per annum over the next five years.

The stock has gained 9.4% over the past month to close the last trading session at $88.74. The average analyst price target of $122 indicates a 37.5% upside potential.

ARCB’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid prospects. The stock has an overall A rating, equating to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Quality. In addition to the POWR Ratings grades we have just highlighted, one can see PKG’s Stability and Sentiment ratings here.

ARCB is ranked #2 of 22 stocks in the A-rated Trucking Freight industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Bear Market Game Plan

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AN shares were trading at $126.08 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.26 (+1.01%). Year-to-date, AN has gained 7.90%, versus a -12.26% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ANGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AIMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ARCBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bulls or Bears in Charge?

Survey investors in June and no doubt the bears are in charge. Then we go on a 2 month rally with 18% upside for the S&P 500 (SPY) and the bulls seem to be King of the Hill. Now we have backslid a bit over the past week. And the path forward is a bit more unclear. That is why 40 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, weighs in on what happens next for the stock market and why he continues to have a bearish bias. Read on below for more...
Aug 24, 2022 | 5:55am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Downgraded to "Strong Sell" This Week

Deepening of yield curve inversion on speculations about the Fed’s future rate hikes and weaker-than-expected economic data from some influential nations are expected to keep the stock market under pressure. Amid the uncertainties surrounding the market, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak stocks Zymeworks (ZYME), Volcon (VLCN), and Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD), which have recently been downgraded to Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. Read more…
Aug 23, 2022 | 3:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Investing Strategy for 2022

Investing before 2022 was easy. Just pick the hottest growth stocks and ride them higher. It kind of felt like 1999 all over again as there seemed to be no end to the gains…that was before the calendar flipped to 2022 and these stocks were crushed. In fact, famed growth investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation fund is down -45% on the year. This article will share with you the new strategy that is working in 2022 even in the midst of this nasty correction. Read on below for more…
Aug 19, 2022 | 2:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Watch This Fall

The continued migration of business operations to the cloud and the persistence of remote lifestyles should keep driving the cloud computing industry’s growth. Given this backdrop, adding quality cloud computing stocks Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and Veeva Systems (VEEV) to your watchlist could be wise. Read on...
Aug 23, 2022 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Investing Strategy for 2022

Investing before 2022 was easy. Just pick the hottest growth stocks and ride them higher. It kind of felt like 1999 all over again as there seemed to be no end to the gains…that was before the calendar flipped to 2022 and these stocks were crushed. In fact, famed growth investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation fund is down -45% on the year. This article will share with you the new strategy that is working in 2022 even in the midst of this nasty correction. Read on below for more…
Aug 19, 2022 | 2:55pm

Read More Stories

More AutoNation, Inc. (AN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AN News