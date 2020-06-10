APTV – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, June 10, 2020 are APTV, WPM, AEM, AUY, and FNV.

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, June 10, 2020 are APTV, WPM, AEM, AUY, and FNV. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Aptiv PLC continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 82.43 US dollars, up 8.59% ($6.52) since the previous day. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 161.36% from the day prior, and up 1257.36% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Aptiv PLC.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the beta of dividend stocks, and for APTV, its lower than that of 9.63% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

What is the outlook for APTV? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Daily Price Recap

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is up 5.58% ($2.13) since the day prior, marking the 3rd day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 54.31% from the previous day (Monday), and up 48.95% from Tuesday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the annual compound dividend growth rate of dividend stocks, and for WPM, its higher than that of 58.62% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

What is the outlook for WPM? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Daily Price Recap

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd closed the day prior up 5.06% ($2.98); this denotes the 2nd day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 31.01% from the day prior, and up 48.78% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd below illustrates.

Its dividend yield is higher than 20.87% of US dividend stocks.

Make investment decisions regarding AEM using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) Daily Price Recap

Yamana Gold Inc closed the day prior up 4.28% ($0.22); this denotes the 3rd day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 44.37% from the day prior, and up 21.13% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Yamana Gold Inc.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend yield of dividend stocks, and for AUY, its higher than that of 12.35% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

What is the outlook for AUY? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

FRANCO NEVADA Corp (FNV) Daily Price Recap

FRANCO NEVADA Corp closed the day prior up 4.23% ($5.48); this denotes the 2nd day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 25.73% from the day prior, and up 19.54% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of FRANCO NEVADA Corp.

As for FNV’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 99.94% US dividend payers.

What is the outlook for FNV? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

Bull Market or Bull S#*t? How to trade today’s stock bubble and prepare for the return of the bear market.

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

APTV shares rose $0.57 (+0.69%) in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, APTV has declined -12.98%, versus a -0.31% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: StockNews Staff

The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article