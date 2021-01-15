Will Booking Holdings Stock Continue to Climb in 2021?

NASDAQ: BKNG | Booking Holdings Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

BKNG – Although the performance of the travel industry remains lackluster due to still-rising COVID-19 infections, it is preparing for a bounce back this year with a vaccine-driven global economic recovery. In fact, the number of people traveling is already on the rise, hinting at pent-up demand that will drive a potentially robust recovery. We think Booking Holdings (BKNG) is well positioned to ride the industry’s rebound. Let’s take a closer look.

Imon GhoshBy Imon Ghosh

Jan 15, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Based in Connecticut, Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) operates travel and restaurant online reservation and related services worldwide. The company’s flagship website Booking.com connects travelers with places to stay, including apartments, vacation homes, and five-star luxury resorts. In addition, the company operates Rentalcars.com that offers online rental car reservation services.

BKNG has been exhibiting a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. As the company embraces new marketing techniques to maximize sales, it is looking to make the most  of the travel industry’s potential rebound this year. Also, as governments around the globe ease lock-down restrictions and vaccines take effect, a torrent of pent-up vacation demand created by the almost complete cessation of travel during previous months should boost its bookings volume.

The company’s continued investments in growth initiatives even in the face of adversity have helped its stock gain 5.4% over the past year. This, coupled with several other factors, has helped BKNG earn a “Strong Buy” rating in our proprietary rating system.

Here is how our proprietary POWR Ratings system evaluates BKNG:

Trade Grade: A

BKNG is currently trading higher than its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $2066.45 and $1754.34, respectively, indicating that the stock is in an uptrend. In fact, the stock has gained 26% over the past three months, reflecting  solid short-term bullishness.

BKNG’s agency revenue has increased 382.6% sequentially to $1.72 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Its net income rose 556.6% sequentially to $801 million, while adjusted EBITDA was $1 billion compared to a loss of $376 million in the previous quarter.

In mid-October , the company announced a new deal with Eightfold.ai to  further modernize and standardize BKNG’s talent acquisition initiatives. BKNG expects to see measurable improvements to the effectiveness and efficiency of its talent operations that will help it thrive long into the future.

Buy & Hold Grade: A

In terms of proximity to its 52-week high, which is a key factor that our Buy & Hold Grade considers , BKNG is  well positioned. The stock is currently trading just 4.7% below its 52-week high of $2290.04, which it hit on January 11. This can be attributed to the company’s increasing investments in its online booking services.

Peer Grade: A

BKNG is currently ranked #4 of 69 stocks in the Internet industry. Other popular stocks in this industry are TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP), MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) and eBay, Inc. (EBAY)

While TRIP and MMYT beat BKNG by gaining 84.3%, and 110.4%, respectively, over the past six months,  EBAY lost 6.5% over this period.

Industry Rank: B

The Internet industry is ranked #36 of the 123 StockNews.com industries. Companies in this industry focus on numerous online business opportunities, including online bookings, content, auction exchanges, e-commerce sales, and advertising.

With the coronavirus pandemic’s widespread impact on the lives of so many worldwide, there has come a huge surge in internet use by people forced to stay indoors. The accelerated pace of digital transformation has been a boon to the  industry because consumers are relying much more now on online services to meet their needs.

Overall POWR Rating: A (Strong Buy)

BKNG is rated “Strong Buy” due to its impressive financials, short- and long-term bullishness, solid price momentum, and underlying industry strength, as determined by the four components of our overall POWR Rating.

Bottom Line

Although it will take some time before the travel sector regains  its old strength, the global vaccine deployment has raised hopes for a solid rebound this year. The online travel giant BKNG has plenty of upside l this year based on the factors discussed here. The company’s stronger-than-expected quarterly results and a pent-up vacation demand should drive its growth.

Analyst sentiment, which gives a good sense of a stock’s future price movement, is good for BKNG. It has an average broker rating of 1.88, indicating favorable analyst sentiment. The consensus EPS estimate of $55.94 for 2021 represents a 2111.1% improvement year-over-year. Analysts expect BKNG’s revenue to increase 52.5% year-over-year to $10.29 billion in the current year.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

Is This ANOTHER Stock Market Bubble?

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

BKNG shares were trading at $2,151.52 per share on Friday morning, down $31.07 (-1.42%). Year-to-date, BKNG has declined -3.40%, versus a 0.91% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BKNGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TRIPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MMYTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EBAYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is This ANOTHER Stock Market Bubble?

More and more experts are pointing to the stock market (SPY) being well above historical valuation levels. Then when you see the movement of stocks like Tesla its hard not to think of the tech bubble of 1999. So let’s review if this is indeed a bubble. And if so, then provide a game plan for how investors should ride it up and then parachute out before its too late. Read on below for more…
Jan 13, 2021 | 12:53pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Renewable Energy ETFs to thrive under Biden

Because the incoming Biden administration is expected to shape the economy with a significant focus on clean energy, ETFs such as First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund (FAN), Invesco Solar (TAN), ALPS Clean Energy (APES) and Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income (YLCO) that invest in renewable energy holdings should fare well over the long term.
Jan 13, 2021 | 4:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Better Buy: NIO vs. GreenPower Motor

NIO (NIO) and GreenPower Motor (GP) were the two electric vehicle manufacturers which saw the highest gains in 2020. Which stock is a better buy for 2021?
Jan 13, 2021 | 10:31am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Stock of the Week is ???

Helen of Troy (HELE) is one of the most consistent growth companies around in the consumer goods space. Their earnings announcement last week reminded everyone that there is plenty of growth on hand and Wall Street is taking note. Read on for more...
Jan 11, 2021 | 4:31pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Better Buy: NIO vs. GreenPower Motor

NIO (NIO) and GreenPower Motor (GP) were the two electric vehicle manufacturers which saw the highest gains in 2020. Which stock is a better buy for 2021?
Jan 13, 2021 | 10:31am

Read More Stories

More Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BKNG News