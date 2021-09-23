Global biopharmaceuticals company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) specializes in product development, licensing, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. Its product portfolio includes Opdivo for anti-cancer indications, Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia, and Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug. BMY is headquartered in New York City.

Closing yesterday’s session at $60.15, the stock is trading 13.8% below the 52-week high of $69.75.

Though the stock’s price has dipped 13.1% over the past month, its impressive growth potential, significant clinical and regulatory milestones, and strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Inc. (PFE), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., are expected to boost its performance in the coming months. Furthermore, BMY’s robust product portfolio should help it achieve sustained growth.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Here’s what could shape BMY’s performance in the near term:

Positive Developments

This month, BMY announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for the company’s LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab and nivolumab fixed-dose combination. In addition, the FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of March 19, 2022.

Also, last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized BMY’s Opdivo (nivolumab) 240 mg for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence following radical resection.

Strategic Collaboration

This month, BOLT, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology treatments, entered a clinical partnership and supply agreement with BMY to explore BDC-1001 in conjunction with BMY’s PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab). BDC-1001 is a HER2-targeting Boltbody immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) developed to treat patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Its unique approach has helped it achieve promising results in preclinical and early clinical studies.

Strong Financials and Profitability

During the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, BMY’s total revenue increased 15.5% year-over-year to $11.70 billion. Its international revenues rose 18% from the prior-year quarter to $4.3 billion. The company reported $1.06 billion in net income for this period, compared to an $85 million net loss in the second quarter of 2020. Its EPS came in at $0.47 versus a $0.04 loss per share in the prior-year period.