Workday, Inc. (WDAY) and Box, Inc. (BOX) are two established players in the new-age cloud space. WDAY provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide and caters to industries such as financial services and technology. BOX provides a cloud-based content management platform that enables organizations to manage their content easily and securely from anywhere on any device.

The cloud computing industry is expected to reach new heights soon driven by the commercialization of 5G and increased adoption of hybrid working models by organizations. Because major industries are investing heavily in developing digital infrastructure, the demand for cloud computing is expected to increase in the coming months. According to dinCloud, the cloud computing market is expected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR over the next four years. Consequently, WDAY and BOX could see increasing demand for their product and services.

While WDAY has gained 43.6% over the past year, BOX has returned 35.6%. However, in terms of past nine months’ performance, BOX is a clear winner with 29.8% returns versus WDAY’s 18.2%. But which of these two stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Latest Movements

In April, WDAY unveiled new capabilities in Workday Extend, which is a solution that helps customers and partners seamlessly extend beyond core applications to meet unique business needs. New orchestration, data, and logic capabilities within Workday Extend might help organizations advance their digital acceleration efforts and hence increase WDAY’s revenue.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, BOX expanded its partnership with Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (CSCO) Cisco Webex and announced new and deepened integrations between the two technology platforms to make it easier for consumers to work securely and effectively in the cloud. This is expected to increase the company’s consumer base.

Recent Financial Results

WDAY’s revenue increased 19.8% year-over-year to $1.01 billion for the fourth quarter ended January 31. The company’s operating loss came in at $73.31 million compared to a $146.10 million loss in the prior-year period. Its net loss came in at $71.71 million compared to a $128 million loss in the year-ago period.

For the fourth quarter, ended January 31, BOX’s sales came in at $198.91 million, which represents an 8.4% increase from the prior-year quarter. The company’s gross profit increased 10.6% from the same period last year to $140.32 million. Its net loss for the quarter came in at $4.94 million compared to a $30.40 million loss in the prior-year period.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

WDAY’s revenue has increased at a 26.3% CAGR over the past three years. Its annual revenue is expected to increase 15.6% in its fiscal year 2022 and 18.4% in 2023. The company’s EPS is expected to grow 65.9% for the about-to-be-reported quarter, ended April 30, 2021, and 23.8% in 2023. Also, WDAY’s EPS is expected to grow at a rate of nearly 13% per annum over the next five years.

In comparison, BOX’s revenue has increased at a 15.1% CAGR over the past five years. Analysts expect the company’s annual revenue to increase 9.6% in its fiscal year 2022 and 10.1% in 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow 70% for the about-to-be-reported quarter, ended April 30, and 26.2% in its fiscal year 2023. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow at an 8% rate per annum over the next five years.

Profitability

WDAY’s $4.32 billion trailing-12-month revenue is much higher than BOX’s $770.77 million. WDAY is slightly more profitable with a 72.65% gross profit margin versus BOX’s 70.84%.

However, BOX’s 3.68% EBITDA margin compares favorably to WDAY’s 2.87%.

Valuation

In terms of forward EV/Sales, WDAY is currently trading at 10.78x, 58% higher than BOX’s 4.53x. And in terms of forward EV/EBITDA, WDAY’s 46.04x is 62.1% higher than BOX’s 17.44x.

So, BOX is the more affordable stock.

POWR Ratings

BOX has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. However, WDAY has an overall C rating, which represents Neutral.

Both WDAY and BOX have a B grade for Growth, consistent with analysts’ expectations that their EPS and revenue will increase in the coming months.

However, WDAY has a C grade for Value. This is justified because its 46.05x forward Price-to-Cash Flow is 112.8% higher than the 21.64x industry average. BOX has a B grade for Value. This is in sync with the company’s 5.22x forward Price-to-Cash Flow, which is 75.9% lower than the 21.64x industry average.

Of 125 stocks in the Software-Application industry, WDAY is ranked #29. BOX is ranked #6 of 72 stocks in the Technology-Services industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings grades we’ve just highlighted, we’ve rated both BOX and WDAY for Quality, Momentum, Sentiment and Stability. Click here to see the additional ratings for BOX. Also, get all WDAY’s ratings here.

The Winner

The demand for cloud-based services is expected to be high in the near- to mid- term owing to the ongoing rapid digital transformation. While both WDAY and BOX are expected to benefit from the industry tailwinds, BOX seems to be a better buy now because its valuation is more in sync with its near-term growth prospects.

BOX shares were trading at $23.42 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.24 (+1.04%). Year-to-date, BOX has gained 29.75%, versus a 11.49% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

