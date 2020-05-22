COTY – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, May 22, 2020 are COTY, AMT, A, LB, and EQT.

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, May 22, 2020 are COTY, AMT, A, LB, and EQT. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Coty Inc (COTY) Daily Price Recap

Coty Inc closed the previous day up 12.61% ($0.42); this denotes the 3rd day in a row it has gone up. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 42.1% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 11.66% from Thursday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Coty Inc.

Its dividend discount model value score is higher than 85.6% of US dividend stocks.

American Tower Corp (AMT) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for American Tower Corp, which started today off at 242.43 US dollars, up 6.25% ($14.27) from the day prior. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 122.3% from the day prior, and up 27.61% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of American Tower Corp below illustrates.

Its dividend discount model value score is higher than 32.17% of US dividend stocks.

Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Daily Price Recap

Agilent Technologies Inc’s 3 day negative streak has officially concluded, as the candle from yesterday closed up 5.24% ($4.23). As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 95.23% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 88.54% from Thursday of the week before. The daily price chart of Agilent Technologies Inc below illustrates.

Its annual compound dividend growth rate is higher than 25.29% of US dividend stocks.

L Brands Inc (LB) Daily Price Recap

L Brands Inc closed the previous day up 4.36% ($0.63); this denotes the 2nd day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on volume that was down 57.86% from the day prior, but up 6.42% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of L Brands Inc.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend yield of dividend stocks, and for LB, its higher than that of 87.42% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

EQT Corp (EQT) Daily Price Recap

13.74 was the closing price of the day for EQT Corp, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 4.33% ($0.57) from yesterday. The price move occurred on volume that was up 70% from the day prior, but down 25.77% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of EQT Corp.

Its dividend yield is higher than 9.66% of US dividend stocks.

COTY shares . Year-to-date, COTY has declined -66.30%, versus a -7.67% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

