Is Now the Right Time to Invest in Danaos Corporation?

NYSE: DAC | Danaos Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

DAC – Danaos Corporation (DAC) beat analysts’ estimates on the top and bottom lines in the second quarter of 2024. Factors like leading industry position, strategic arrangements, and solid financial performance are key drivers of the company’s continued growth. So, let’s determine whether Danaos Corporation is an ideal addition to your portfolio. Read more to find out…

Rajkumari SaxenaBy Rjkumari Saxena

Aug 19, 2024


Danaos Corporation (DAC), one of the world’s largest independent owners of container vessels and drybulk vessels, reported solid second-quarter financial results. The company reported record quarterly operating revenues of $246.31 million, surpassing analysts’ estimate by $8.39 million.

Analysts’ expectations for the upcoming quarters remain positive. DAC’s revenue for the fourth quarter (ending December 2024) is expected to increase 8.8% year-over-year to $259.94 million and its EPS is expected to grow 5.9% year-over-year to $7.40 for the same quarter.

During the second quarter, DAC took delivery of its first three newbuilding containerships, consisting one 7,165 TEU and two 8,010 TEU vessels and it had also added 6 newbuilding containerships to the orderbook. Further, the company secured multi-year charter arrangements for all of the vessels in its newbuilding orderbook with an average charter duration of about 4.5 years.

As of August 5, Danaos had repurchased total 1,671,059 shares of its common stock from the open market for $104.4 million under its $200 million authorized share repurchase program originally introduced in June 2022. DAC declared a dividend of $0.80 per share of common stock for the second quarter, payable on August 29, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 20, 2024.

Danaos’ CEO Dr. John Coustas commented, “With respect to our activities in the dry bulk sector, we have recently taken delivery of all 10 capesize vessels. We have been gearing up our operations to ensure the integration within our fleet during this building phase before we continue to explore opportunities to further our reach in this sector.”

He added, “Our revenues from the dry bulk sector have been steadily increasing, and we look forward to further diversifying our revenues and creating upside through the spot market exposure offered by the sector. Despite our recent fleet growth, renewal, and diversification activities, our balance sheet remains very strong, with a low net debt position.”

Shares of DAC have surged 15.2% over the past six months and 18.4% over the past year to close its last trading session at $82.58.

Let’s look at factors that could influence DAC’s performance in the upcoming months.

Robust Financials

DAC’s operating revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $246.31 million during the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024 and its income from operations was $139.98 million for the quarter. In addition, the company’s adjusted net income and adjusted EPS came in at $132.31 million and $6.78 for the quarter, respectively.

Also, the company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $372.45 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $271.81 million as of December 31, 2023.

Solid Historical Growth

DAC’s revenue and EBITDA have grown at respective CAGRs of 24.1% and 25.6% over the past three years. The company’s EBIT has increased at a CAGR of 32.7% over the same timeframe, while its normalized net income and tangible book value have improved at CAGRs of 40.5% and 24.1%, respectively.

Furthermore, the company’s total assets have grown at a CAGR of 8.1% over the past three years.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect DAC’s revenue for the fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to increase 8.8% year-over-year to $259.94 million. The consensus EPS estimate of $7.40 for the same quarter indicates a 5.9% year-over-year improvement. Moreover, DAC has an impressive earnings surprise history, having topped consensus revenue estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

For the fiscal year ending December 2024, the company’s revenue is expected to grow 2.5% year-over-year to $986.93 million, while its EPS is expected to be $28.32 for the same period.

High Profitability

DAC’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 55.77% is 458.7% higher than the industry average of 9.98%. Its trailing-12-month net income margin of 58.15% is significantly higher than the industry average of 6.14%. Similarly, its trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 74.67% is 137.7% higher than the industry average of 31.41%.

Furthermore, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of 18.95%, 9.77%, and 14.20% favorably compared to the industry averages of 12.80%, 7.12%, and 4.94%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promise

DAC’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, translating to a Buy in our proprietary system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. DAC has a B grade for Quality, consistent with its higher-than-industry profitability.

In addition, the stock has a B grade for Stability, in sync with its impressive historical growth and solid financial performance in the last reported quarter.

DAC is ranked #16 in the 42-stock A-rated Shipping industry.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given DAC grades for Growth, Sentiment, Value, and Momentum. Get access to all the DAC ratings here.

Bottom Line

DAC reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company’s strong industry footing, multi-year charter arrangements, and solid financial performance positions it for bright long-term prospects. The Board declared a dividend of $0.80 per share for the second quarter of 2024 and repurchased 1,671,059 shares of its common stock in the open market for $104.4 million.

Given DAC’s solid financials, accelerating profitability, reliable dividends, and promising growth outlook, this stock could be an ideal buy now.

How Does Danaos Corporation (DAC) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

While DAC has an overall POWR Rating of B, investors could also check out these other stocks within the A-rated Shipping industry with A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) ratings: BW LPG Limited (BWLP), Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG), and   Teekay Corporation (TK).

For exploring more A and B-rated shipping stocks, click here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: 2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

DAC shares were trading at $84.35 per share on Monday afternoon, up $1.77 (+2.14%). Year-to-date, DAC has gained 16.13%, versus a 18.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rjkumari Saxena


Rajkumari started her career as a writer but gradually shifted her focus to financial journalism, leveraging her educational background in Commerce. Fascinated by the interplay of business and economic shifts in equities, she aspires to evolve as an analyst. With a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, her mission is to empower investors with insights that lead to profitable decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DACGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TWINGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TNCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks in FOMO Rally?

The scary drop in early August did not last long. Investors have been scooping up shares on the dip and now the S&P 500 (SPY) is racing back towards the previous highs. Why is this happening? And what comes next? Celebrated Steve Reitmeister shares his views in his latest commentary below...
Aug 17, 2024 | 6:28am
: FFIV | News, Ratings, and Charts

High-Quality Software Stocks at Bargain Prices to Watch Now

The software industry is booming due to rising operational efficiency demand and technological advances. Given these factors, it could be wise to watch out for sound software stocks F5, Inc (FFIV), Clear Secure (YOU), and RingCentral (RNG), which are trading at a discount right now. Continue to read…
Aug 15, 2024 | 7:59am
: LMT | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings

Blue-chip stocks offer stability and consistent growth irrespective of market conditions. Thus, blue chip names Lockheed Martin (LMT), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), and Cigna Group (CI) could be prudent additions to your portfolios. These stocks are Strong Buy-rated in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. Read on...
Aug 14, 2024 | 4:55pm
: TMICY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Cloud Security Stocks Benefiting from Remote Work Trends

As remote work becomes increasingly prevalent, ensuring robust cloud security is more critical than ever. The surge in cyber threats highlights the need for reliable protection, making it an opportune moment for investors to consider robust cloud security stocks Tenable Holdings (TENB), Trend Micro (TMICY), and Darktrace (DRKTY). Read on…
Aug 14, 2024 | 2:08pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Outlook Prior to November Election

We have seen an impressive bounce for the S&P 500 (SPY) from the early August lows. But before we celebrate too hard Steve Reitmeister wants to point out the downside for stocks experienced the past 3 Presidential election cycles and what that means for your trading plans in the weeks ahead. Read on for the full story...
Aug 14, 2024 | 6:22am

Read More Stories

More Danaos Corporation (DAC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DAC News