The energy market is well-poised for continued growth due to growing global energy needs amid rapid industrialization & urbanization and several technological advancements. Thus, investors could consider monitoring the top three energy stocks Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP), Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE), and Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL).

Oil prices held steady recently, buoyed by upbeat Chinese trade data and smaller-than-expected increases in U.S. crude inventories. In addition, the escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East, coupled with the Houthi group’s attack on Red Sea shipping, has boosted oil prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in its monthly oil market report, forecasts solid oil demand growth. OPEC expects the world demand for oil to increase by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) this year and another 1.8 million bpd in 2025, on the back of a strengthening Chinese economy.

Besides, to stabilize the oil market, OPEC+ extended voluntary cuts of 2.20 million barrels per day for the second quarter of 2024, with gradual returns expected alongside Russia’s additional cuts.

Talking about the natural gas sector, the U.S. natural gas consumption hit a new monthly record of over 118 Bcf/d In January, driven by the electric power sector. A burst of cold weather boosted demand for heating and lowered natural gas production, which led to high inventory withdrawals.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that U.S. natural gas production will increase in February, reaching 105 Bcf/d by March as weather-related disruptions subside. This level is expected to be maintained for the remainder of the year. Additionally, dry natural gas production is anticipated to increase in 2025, averaging more than 106 Bcf/d.

Furthermore, the global crude oil and natural gas market is experiencing significant growth due to increased energy demand and technological advancements. The global natural gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% to reach $443.80 trillion in 2032. Meanwhile, the global crude oil market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% to hit $3.66 trillion by 2028.

Digital oilfield technology has been used by oil and gas extraction companies lately to improve oil and gas production. New digital technologies in oil fields include high-performance drill bits, 3D seismic imaging and reservoir modelling, and advanced electrical submersible pumps.

Considering these favorable industry trends, let’s discuss the fundamentals of three energy stock picks: DMLP, PFIE, and PVL.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP)

DMLP acquires and manages natural gas and crude oil royalty interests across the United States, encompassing both producing and non-producing properties. Its portfolio spans 592 counties and parishes in 28 states, including mineral, royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests.

On February 8, 2024, DMLP paid a fourth-quarter 2023 cash distribution of $1.007874 per common unit. The company pays $3.52 annually, which translates to a yield of 11.30% on the prevailing price level, higher than its four-year average dividend yield of 11.13%.

The company’s dividend payouts have grown at a CAGR of 40.4% and 13.5% over the past three and five years, respectively. Moreover, DMLP boasts an 18-year record for consecutive years of dividend payments.

On November 7, 2023, DMLP completed a lease transaction in the Midland Basin, leasing 243 net acres in Reagan County, Texas, for $30,000 per acre with a 25% royalty. The company also amended an existing lease on two tracts for $18,750 per acre. The resulting payment of approximately $11.8 million will be distributed to unitholders in the fourth quarter.

DMLP’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 61.97% is 893.5% higher than the industry average of 6.24%. Likewise, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROTA of 57.78% is 751.3% higher than the 6.79% industry average.

DMLP reported total operating revenues of $163.80 million in the fiscal year that ended December 31, 2023. Total cash flows provided by investing activities rose year-over-year to $2.28 million and $47.03 million. As of December 31, 2023, the company’s total assets amounted to $191.07 million, compared to $176.24 million as of December 31, 2022.

DMLP’s shares have gained 9.9% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $31.14. Also, it surged marginally intraday.

DMLP’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted optimally.

The stock has an A grade for Quality and a B for Momentum. In the A-rated MLPs – Oil & Gas industry, DMLP is ranked #7 among 24 stocks.

Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)

PFIE offers burner and combustion management systems tailored for the oil and gas industry in North America, with expansion into global markets. The company’s solutions cater to natural and forced draft applications across upstream, midstream, and downstream segments.

PFIE’s trailing-12-month ROTA of 15.17% is 123.5% higher than the industry average of 6.79%. Also, the stock’s trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 1.03x is 94.3% higher than the 0.53x industry average.

During the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2023, PFIE’s total revenues grew 15.6% from a year-ago quarter to $14.83 million. The company’s income from operations and net income rose 20.1% and 68.4% from the previous-year quarter to $2.54 million and $2.04 million, respectively. Moreover, its EBITDA increased 19.1% year-over-year to $2.85 million.

Street expects PFIE’s revenue and EPS to grow 26.5% and 131.3% year-over-year to $58.10 million and $0.19, respectively, for the fiscal year ending December 2023. In addition, the company topped consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

PFIE’s stock has surged 24.1% over the past year and 11.6% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $1.44.

PFIE’s POWR Ratings reflect its strong prospects. The stock has an overall B rating, translating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has an A grade for Value and a B for Sentiment and Quality. Within the Energy – Services industry, PFIE is ranked #7 out of 50 stocks.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)

PVL is a statutory trust that acquires and holds net profits interest, entitling it to 80% of the profits from oil and natural gas sales. Its operations focus on properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico, generating revenue from the sale of oil and gas production.

On February 16, 2024, PVL reported a net profits interest calculation for February 2024, reflecting oil production of 34,461 barrels and natural gas production of 240,007 Mcf. Despite a monthly shortfall of approximately $1.25 million, the company anticipates positive net profits later in 2024 based on current commodity prices.

On November 22, 2023, PVL paid a special cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.077250 per unit.

In terms of trailing-12-month P/E, PVL is trading at 3.29x, 69.1% lower than the industry average of 10.62x. The stock’s trailing-12-month EV/EBIT multiple of 3.11 is 65.7% lower than the industry average of 9.07. Also, its trailing-12-month Price/Book of 0.80x is 49.2% lower than the industry average of 1.57x.

In the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2023, PVL reported total gross profits and net profits of $13.99 million and $3.56 million, respectively. The company’s total costs decreased 19.9% year-over-year to $10.73 million. It posted a distributable income of $2.48 million for the quarter.

The stock has declined 13.2% over the past month to close the last trading session at $1.38.

PVL’s POWR Ratings reflect this robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Value, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality. Among the 84 stocks in the Energy – Oil & Gas industry, it is ranked #5.

DMLP shares were unchanged in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, DMLP has gained 0.87%, versus a 7.25% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

